2017'nin İlk 2 Çeyreğinde En Çok Satış Yapan Otomobil Markaları!

Türkiye'de otomotiv sektörü gün geçtikçe büyüyor. Biz de size bu senenin Ocak ayından Ağustos ayına kadar en çok satış yapan otomobil markasını listeledik!

Türkiye Otomotiv Distrübütörleri Derneği (ODD) bu yılın otomobil satış rakamlarını açıkladı. Verilen bilgilere göre 2017'nin Ocak ayından Ağustos ayına kadar olan 8 aylık süreçte otomotiv pazarının %2'lik bir daralmaya uğradığı belirtildi. Ancak Türkiye'de en popüler otomobil markalarının satış rakamları neler? Gelin hep birlikte sondan başa bir sırayla inceleyelim: 

20 - Mitsubishi

2017 Ocak-Ağustos arası 2.291 satış adediyle son sıramızda Mitsubishi var.

19- Volvo

2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 2.329

18-Kia

2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 8.958

17-BMW

2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 10.105

16- Seat

2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 10.751

15-Audi

2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 10.998

14-Skoda

2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 13.285

13-Citroen

2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 16.179

12- Honda

2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 16.215

11- Nissan

2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 18.941

10- Mercedes-Benz

2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 20.616

9- Peugeot

2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: Peugeot 22.817

8-Toyota

2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 25.358

7-Opel

2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 26.719

6- Dacia

2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 28.763

5-Hyundai

2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 31.556

4-Ford

2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 64.393

3- Volkswagen

2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 67.530

2- Fiat

2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi:69.092

1- Renault

2017 Ocak-Ağustos arası 76.493'lik toplam satış adedi ile ise birinci sırada Renault var. Renault bu senenin sonunu da birincilikle kapatacak gibi duruyor. Peki siz ne düşünüyorsunuz? Sene sonuna kadar bu sıralama değişir mi yoksa aynı mı kalır? 

