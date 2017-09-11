Türkiye Otomotiv Distrübütörleri Derneği (ODD) bu yılın otomobil satış rakamlarını açıkladı. Verilen bilgilere göre 2017'nin Ocak ayından Ağustos ayına kadar olan 8 aylık süreçte otomotiv pazarının %2'lik bir daralmaya uğradığı belirtildi. Ancak Türkiye'de en popüler otomobil markalarının satış rakamları neler? Gelin hep birlikte sondan başa bir sırayla inceleyelim:
20 - Mitsubishi
2017 Ocak-Ağustos arası 2.291 satış adediyle son sıramızda Mitsubishi var.
19- Volvo
2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 2.329
18-Kia
2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 8.958
17-BMW
2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 10.105
16- Seat
2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 10.751
15-Audi
2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 10.998
14-Skoda
2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 13.285
13-Citroen
2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 16.179
12- Honda
2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 16.215
11- Nissan
2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 18.941
10- Mercedes-Benz
2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 20.616
9- Peugeot
2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: Peugeot 22.817
8-Toyota
2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 25.358
7-Opel
2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 26.719
6- Dacia
2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 28.763
5-Hyundai
2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 31.556
4-Ford
2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 64.393
3- Volkswagen
2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi: 67.530
2- Fiat
2017 Ocak-Ağustos toplam satış adedi:69.092
1- Renault
2017 Ocak-Ağustos arası 76.493'lik toplam satış adedi ile ise birinci sırada Renault var. Renault bu senenin sonunu da birincilikle kapatacak gibi duruyor. Peki siz ne düşünüyorsunuz? Sene sonuna kadar bu sıralama değişir mi yoksa aynı mı kalır?