Mayıs Ayıyla Birlikte Netflix'e Gelecek Diziler ve Filmler

Netflix için her ne kadar bu ay biraz yavaş bir ay olsa da, en azından diğer aylara göre, yine de Netflix'in orijinal ve gişe rekortmeni filmler konusunda dolu dolu bir nisan ayı geçirdiğini söyleyebiliriz.
Her ne kadar konumuz mayıs ayında çıkacak Netflix dizi ve filmleri olsa da, Martin Freeman'ın başrol oynadığı zombi gerilim filmini, kesinlikle izlemelisiniz. Gelecek ayın beklenen şovlarına gelecek olursak Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Dear White People ve Terrace House uzun zamandır beklenen dönüşü gerçekleştirecek.
Netflix'in Mayıs ayı listesini aşağıdan görebilirsiniz:
1-15 Mayıs Arasında
- 27: Gone Too Soon
- A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
- Amelie
- Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Sezon 1
- Beautiful Girls
- Darc
- God’s Own Country
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mr. Woodcock
- My Perfect Romance
- Pocoyo & Cars
- Pocoyo & The Space Circus
- Queens of Comedy: Sezon 1
- Reasonable Doubt
- Red Dragon
- Scream 2
- Shrek
- Simon: Sezon 1
- Sliding Doors
- Sometimes — NETFLIX FILM
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- The Carter Effect
- The Clapper
- The Reaping
- The Strange Name Movie
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Sezon 2
- Jailbreak
- A Little Help with Carol Burnett — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Anon — NETFLIX FILM
- Busted!: Sezon 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dear White People: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- End Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Forgive Us Our Debts — NETFLIX FILM
- Kong: King of the Apes: Sezon 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo
- Manhunt — NETFLIX FILM
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- No Estoy Loca
- The Rain: Sezon 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Faces Places
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Her Pazar) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Desolation
- Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dirty Girl
- Bill Nye Saves the World: Sezon 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit Riding Free: Sezon 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Kissing Booth — NETFLIX FILM
- The Who Was? Show: Sezon 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Phantom of the Opera
- Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Sezon 4
- Grand Designs: Sezon 13 – 14
- Only God Forgives
- The Game 365: Sezon 15 – 16
16-31 Mayıs Arasında
- 89
- Mamma Mia!
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- The Kingdom
- Wanted
- Cargo — NETFLIX FILM
- Catching Feelings — NETFLIX FILM
- Inspector Gadget: Sezon 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bridge to Terabithia
- Disney’s Scandal: Sezon 7
- Small Town Crime
- Some Kind of Beautiful
- Señora Acero: Sezon 4
- Mob Psycho 100: Sezon 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Shooter: Sezon 2
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: 2. Kısım — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fauda: Sezon 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Survivors Guide to Prison
- Ibiza — NETFLIX FILM
- Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Toys That Made Us: Sezon 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trollhunters: 3. Kısım — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sara’s Notebook — NETFLIX FILM
- The Break with Michelle Wolf — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Disney·Pixar Coco
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Sezon 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Gelecek ay Netflix'te çıkacak olan filmlerin, şovların ve dizilerin tam listesi tam listesini buradan kontrol edebilirsiniz. Eğer gelecek aylarda Netflix'te görmek istediğiniz herhangi bir dizi ya da varsa, bunu bizlerle yorum olarak paylaşabilirsiniz.