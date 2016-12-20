Origin’de Battlefield, Need for Speed ve Birçok Oyun Aylık Ödeme İle Ücretsiz!

EA’nin alt yapısını kullanan çevrimiçi oyun servisi Origin, Origin Access sistemi ile birçok oyunu ücretsiz yaptı!

Günümüzde Netflix, Spotify vb servisler ile aylık ödeme üzerinden birçok içeriğe erişilebiliniyor. Ülkelere göre değişse de oldukça uygun fiyata denk gelen bu sistemin oyun için versiyonunu ise EA ortaya çıkardı. Origin Access adını alan sistemiyle aylık 3.99 Euro ödeme sistemiyle birçok oyunu “sonsuza dek” size temin eden EA, oyun seçiminde de oldukça iyi olduğunu gösteriyor.

Bu yılın başında başlanan sisteme, yeni oyunlarını eklemeye devam eden EA, Star Wars Battlefront, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Mass Effect 3 Digital Deluxe Edition, Battlefield 4 Premium Edition gibi birçok oyunu bu listeye ekleyerek Origin Access ile daha yeni oyunları da katmaya devam etmekte.

Eski ve yeni olmak üzere toplamda 52 oyun barındıran Origin Access oyunları zaman içinde sürekli artarak devam edecek.

Origin Access İle Ücretsiz Olan Oyunlar;

Star Wars: Battlefront

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Mirror’s Edge

Mass Effect 1

Mass Effect 2 Deluxe Edition

Mass Effect 3 Deluxe Edition

Dead Space

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

The Sims 3 Starter Pack

Battlefield 3

Battlefield Hardline Premium Edition

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition

Titanfall Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition

Need for Speed: Most Wanted

Crysis

Crysis 2 Maximum Edition

Crysis 3 Deluxe Edition

FIFA 16

FIFA 15

Dragon Age: Origins - Ultimate Edition

Dragon Age II

Dragon Age Inquisition Deluxe Edition

This War of Mine

SimCity 2000: Special Edition

SimCity Complete Edition

Torchlight II

Trine Enchanted Edition

Trine II: Complete Story

Unravel

Plants and Zombies: GOTY Edition

Plants and Zomibes: Garden Warfare

Plants and Zomibes: Garden Warfare 2 Deluxe Edition

The Banner Saga

Mini Metro

Medal of Honor Allied Assault War Chest

Dungeons of Dredmor Complete Edition

Peggle

Jade Empire: Special Edition

Crusader: No Remorse

Crusader: No Regret

Ultima IX: Ascension

Ultima VIII Gold Edition

Ultima VII: The Complete Edition

Ultima VI: The False Prophet

Ultima V: Warriors of Destiny

Ultima IV: Quest of the Avatar

Ultima III: Exodus

Ultima II: The Revenge of Enchantress

Ultima I: The First Age of Darkness

Origin Access'e üye olmak için buradaki bağlantıyı takip edebilir, tüm oyunlara da buradan da bakabilirsin.