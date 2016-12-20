Origin’de Battlefield, Need for Speed ve Birçok Oyun Aylık Ödeme İle Ücretsiz!

Günümüzde Netflix, Spotify vb servisler ile aylık ödeme üzerinden birçok içeriğe erişilebiliniyor. Ülkelere göre değişse de oldukça uygun fiyata denk gelen bu sistemin oyun için versiyonunu ise EA ortaya çıkardı. Origin Access adını alan sistemiyle aylık 3.99 Euro ödeme sistemiyle birçok oyunu “sonsuza dek” size temin eden EA, oyun seçiminde de oldukça iyi olduğunu gösteriyor.
Bu yılın başında başlanan sisteme, yeni oyunlarını eklemeye devam eden EA, Star Wars Battlefront, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Mass Effect 3 Digital Deluxe Edition, Battlefield 4 Premium Edition gibi birçok oyunu bu listeye ekleyerek Origin Access ile daha yeni oyunları da katmaya devam etmekte.
Eski ve yeni olmak üzere toplamda 52 oyun barındıran Origin Access oyunları zaman içinde sürekli artarak devam edecek.
Origin Access İle Ücretsiz Olan Oyunlar;
Star Wars: Battlefront
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
Mirror’s Edge
Mass Effect 1
Mass Effect 2 Deluxe Edition
Mass Effect 3 Deluxe Edition
Dead Space
Dead Space 2
Dead Space 3
The Sims 3 Starter Pack
Battlefield 3
Battlefield Hardline Premium Edition
Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
Titanfall Deluxe Edition
Need for Speed Deluxe Edition
Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition
Need for Speed: Most Wanted
Crysis
Crysis 2 Maximum Edition
Crysis 3 Deluxe Edition
FIFA 16
FIFA 15
Dragon Age: Origins - Ultimate Edition
Dragon Age II
Dragon Age Inquisition Deluxe Edition
This War of Mine
SimCity 2000: Special Edition
SimCity Complete Edition
Torchlight II
Trine Enchanted Edition
Trine II: Complete Story
Unravel
Plants and Zombies: GOTY Edition
Plants and Zomibes: Garden Warfare
Plants and Zomibes: Garden Warfare 2 Deluxe Edition
The Banner Saga
Mini Metro
Medal of Honor Allied Assault War Chest
Dungeons of Dredmor Complete Edition
Peggle
Jade Empire: Special Edition
Crusader: No Remorse
Crusader: No Regret
Ultima IX: Ascension
Ultima VIII Gold Edition
Ultima VII: The Complete Edition
Ultima VI: The False Prophet
Ultima V: Warriors of Destiny
Ultima IV: Quest of the Avatar
Ultima III: Exodus
Ultima II: The Revenge of Enchantress
Ultima I: The First Age of Darkness
Origin Access'e üye olmak için buradaki bağlantıyı takip edebilir, tüm oyunlara da buradan da bakabilirsin.
