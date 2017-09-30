Wii'nin Kapanışıyla 200'den Fazla Oyun Yok Oluyor

Sanal Konsol oyunlarının satın alınabildiği yegane alışveriş platformu olan Wii'nin kapanması, beraberinde 200'den fazla oyunun da piyasadan kalkması anlamına geliyor.

Wii Shop Channel 2019 yılı Ocak ayında kapanıyor. Daha çok var diye düşünebilirsiniz ama 2017’ de öyle gibi geliyordu. Sitenin kapanışıyla birlikte, 200’den fazla Sanal Konsol oyunu da alışveriş listesinden çıkarılmış olacak.

Wii’nin ‘Sanal Konsol’ oyunlarının bir çoğuyla site, Nintendo 3DS ve Wii U’da kendine yer edinmişti. Fakat, Kirby’s Avalanche, ActRaiser ve Super Smash Bros. gibi oyunlar bu platformlarda bulunmadıkları için, Wii (ve orijinal konsolları) bu oyunların satın alınıp oynanabilecekleri yegane yer haline gelmişti.

Reddit’te yapılan bir çalışmaya göre, Wii Shop Sanal Konsol oyunları listesi, 226 adet oyundan oluşuyor. Bu listeyi aşağıya koyduk. Aşağıya doğru inerken geçmişte oynadığınız favori oyunları anımsarken bulabilirsiniz kendinizi.

Burada listelenen oyunlardan bir kaçı, bugün çıkan tak-çalıştır tarzındaki Super NES Classic Edition’da oynanabilen oyunlar. Bu oyunların yanına yıldız işareti konuldu.

Nintendo Switch üzerinde ‘Sanal Konsol’ henüz yok. Kaldı ki bu konuda Nintendo tarafından yapılmış bir açıklama da bulunmuyor. Şimdilik ‘Sanal Konsol’ koleksiyonu, geçmişe ait bir enstantene olmaktan öteye gitmiyor.

1942

A Boy and His Blob: Trouble on Blobolonia

ActRaiser

Adventures of Lolo 2

Aero the Acro-Bat

Aero the Acro-Bat 2

Alex Kidd in Miracle World

Alex Kidd in Shinobi World

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Alex Kidd: The Lost Stars

Alien Soldier

Alien Storm

Art of Fighting 2

Art of Fighting 3: The Path of the Warrior

Baseball Stars 2

Battle Lode Runner

Beyond Oasis

Bio Miracle Bokutte Upa

Bio-Hazard Battle

Black Tiger

Blades of Steel

Bomberman '93

Bomberman Hero

Bonanza Bros.

Bonk's Adventure

Bonk's Revenge

Bonk 3: Bonk's Big Adventure

Boogerman: A Pick and Flick Adventure

Boulder Dash

Bravoman

Break In

Bubble Bobble

BurgerTime

California Games

Castlevania: Rondo of Blood

Chase H.Q.

Cho Aniki

Chrono Trigger

ClayFighter

Columns

Columns III: Revenge of Columns

Comix Zone

Commando

Cratermaze

Cruis'n USA

Cybernoid: The Fighting Machine

Darius Twin

Dead Moon

Digital Champ: Battle Boxing

DoReMi Fantasy: Milon's DokiDoki Adventure

Double Dribble

Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

Dragon Spirit

Dragon's Curse

Dynamite Headdy

Dynastic HeroThe Dynastic Hero

Earthworm Jim

Earthworm Jim 2

Ecco Jr.

Ecco: The Tides of Time

Elevator Action

Enduro Racer

Eternal Champions

Exed Exes

Fantasy Zone

Fantasy Zone II: The Tears of Opa-Opa

Fatal Fury 2

Fatal Fury 3: Road to the Final Victory

Fatal Fury: King of Fighters

Faxanadu

Fighter's History Dynamite

Fighting Street

Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy II

Final Fantasy III*

Final Fantasy Mystic Quest

Forgotten Worlds

Gain Ground

Galaga '90

Gaplus

Gate of Thunder

Ghoul Patrol

Ghouls 'n Ghosts

Gley Lancer

Golden Axe

Golden Axe II

Golden Axe III

Gradius II: Gofer no Yabou

Gradius III

Indiana Jones' Greatest Adventures

International Karate

Ironclad

J.J. & Jeff

Kid Chameleon

King of the Monsters

King's Knight

Kirby's Avalanche

Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole

Last Ninja 2: Back with a Vengeance

Legend of Hero Tonma

Light Crusader

Lords of Thunder

Lunar Pool

M.U.S.H.A.

Magical Drop II

Magical Drop III

Mappy

Mega Turrican

Mercs

Metal Slug

Metal Slug 2

Metal Slug 4

Military Madness

Milon's Secret Castle

Monster Lair

Monster World IV

Moto Roader

NAM-1975

NES Play Action Football

Neo Turf Masters

Ninja Combat

Ninja Commando

Ninja JaJaMaru-kun

Ninja Master's

Ogre Battle: The March of the Black Queen

Operation Wolf

Ordyne

Phantasy Star

Phantasy Star II

Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom

Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium

Pitstop II

Pokémon Puzzle League

Power Golf

Powerball

Prince of Persia

Princess Tomato in the Salad Kingdom

Psychosis

Pulseman

Puyo Puyo 2

Real Bout Fatal Fury

Real Bout Fatal Fury 2: The Newcomers

Real Bout Fatal Fury Special

Riot Zone

Ristar

Rolling Thunder 2

Rygar

S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team

Samurai Ghost

Samurai Shodown

Samurai Shodown II

Samurai Shodown III

Secret Command

Secret of Mana*

Sengoku

Sengoku 2

Sengoku 3

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force

Shining Force II: Ancient Sealing

Shining in the Darkness

Shinobi

Shock Troopers 2nd Squad

SonSon

Sonic & Knuckles

Sonic 3D Blast

Sonic Chaos

Sonic Spinball

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Space Harrier II

Space Invaders: The Original Game

Splatterhouse

Splatterhouse 2

Star Force

Star Soldier

Street Fighter II: Champion Edition

Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition

Street Slam

Streets of Rage 3

Strider

Summer Games II

Super Adventure Island

Super Adventure Island II

Super Air Zonk: Rockabilly-Paradise

Super Baseball 2020

Super Bonk

Super Fantasy Zone

Super Smash Bros.

Super Star Wars

Super Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Super Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Super Thunder Blade

Super Turrican

Sword of Vermilion

The Combatribes

The King of Fighters '94

The King of Fighters '95

The King of Fighters '96

The King of Fighters '97

The King of Fighters '98

The Last Blade

The Last Blade 2

The Last Ninja

The Legend of Kage

The Revenge of Shinobi

The Tower of Druaga

ToeJam & Earl

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Top Hunter: Roddy & Cathy

Tower Toppler

Vectorman

Virtua Fighter 2

Wonder Boy

Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair

Wonder Boy III: The Dragon's Trap

Wonder Boy in Monster Land

Wonder Boy in Monster World

World Class Baseball

World Heroes

World Heroes 2

World Heroes 2 Jet

Ys Book I & II

Zanac

Zaxxon

Zombies Ate My Neighbors