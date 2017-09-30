Wii'nin Kapanışıyla 200'den Fazla Oyun Yok Oluyor

Wii Shop Channel 2019 yılı Ocak ayında kapanıyor. Daha çok var diye düşünebilirsiniz ama 2017’ de öyle gibi geliyordu. Sitenin kapanışıyla birlikte, 200’den fazla Sanal Konsol oyunu da alışveriş listesinden çıkarılmış olacak.
Wii’nin ‘Sanal Konsol’ oyunlarının bir çoğuyla site, Nintendo 3DS ve Wii U’da kendine yer edinmişti. Fakat, Kirby’s Avalanche, ActRaiser ve Super Smash Bros. gibi oyunlar bu platformlarda bulunmadıkları için, Wii (ve orijinal konsolları) bu oyunların satın alınıp oynanabilecekleri yegane yer haline gelmişti.
Reddit’te yapılan bir çalışmaya göre, Wii Shop Sanal Konsol oyunları listesi, 226 adet oyundan oluşuyor. Bu listeyi aşağıya koyduk. Aşağıya doğru inerken geçmişte oynadığınız favori oyunları anımsarken bulabilirsiniz kendinizi.
Burada listelenen oyunlardan bir kaçı, bugün çıkan tak-çalıştır tarzındaki Super NES Classic Edition’da oynanabilen oyunlar. Bu oyunların yanına yıldız işareti konuldu.
Nintendo Switch üzerinde ‘Sanal Konsol’ henüz yok. Kaldı ki bu konuda Nintendo tarafından yapılmış bir açıklama da bulunmuyor. Şimdilik ‘Sanal Konsol’ koleksiyonu, geçmişe ait bir enstantene olmaktan öteye gitmiyor.
1942
A Boy and His Blob: Trouble on Blobolonia
ActRaiser
Adventures of Lolo 2
Aero the Acro-Bat
Aero the Acro-Bat 2
Alex Kidd in Miracle World
Alex Kidd in Shinobi World
Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
Alex Kidd: The Lost Stars
Alien Soldier
Alien Storm
Art of Fighting 2
Art of Fighting 3: The Path of the Warrior
Baseball Stars 2
Battle Lode Runner
Beyond Oasis
Bio Miracle Bokutte Upa
Bio-Hazard Battle
Black Tiger
Blades of Steel
Bomberman '93
Bomberman Hero
Bonanza Bros.
Bonk's Adventure
Bonk's Revenge
Bonk 3: Bonk's Big Adventure
Boogerman: A Pick and Flick Adventure
Boulder Dash
Bravoman
Break In
Bubble Bobble
BurgerTime
California Games
Castlevania: Rondo of Blood
Chase H.Q.
Cho Aniki
Chrono Trigger
ClayFighter
Columns
Columns III: Revenge of Columns
Comix Zone
Commando
Cratermaze
Cruis'n USA
Cybernoid: The Fighting Machine
Darius Twin
Dead Moon
Digital Champ: Battle Boxing
DoReMi Fantasy: Milon's DokiDoki Adventure
Double Dribble
Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
Dragon Spirit
Dragon's Curse
Dynamite Headdy
Dynastic HeroThe Dynastic Hero
Earthworm Jim
Earthworm Jim 2
Ecco Jr.
Ecco: The Tides of Time
Elevator Action
Enduro Racer
Eternal Champions
Exed Exes
Fantasy Zone
Fantasy Zone II: The Tears of Opa-Opa
Fatal Fury 2
Fatal Fury 3: Road to the Final Victory
Fatal Fury: King of Fighters
Faxanadu
Fighter's History Dynamite
Fighting Street
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy II
Final Fantasy III*
Final Fantasy Mystic Quest
Forgotten Worlds
Gain Ground
Galaga '90
Gaplus
Gate of Thunder
Ghoul Patrol
Ghouls 'n Ghosts
Gley Lancer
Golden Axe
Golden Axe II
Golden Axe III
Gradius II: Gofer no Yabou
Gradius III
Indiana Jones' Greatest Adventures
International Karate
Ironclad
J.J. & Jeff
Kid Chameleon
King of the Monsters
King's Knight
Kirby's Avalanche
Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole
Last Ninja 2: Back with a Vengeance
Legend of Hero Tonma
Light Crusader
Lords of Thunder
Lunar Pool
M.U.S.H.A.
Magical Drop II
Magical Drop III
Mappy
Mega Turrican
Mercs
Metal Slug
Metal Slug 2
Metal Slug 4
Military Madness
Milon's Secret Castle
Monster Lair
Monster World IV
Moto Roader
NAM-1975
NES Play Action Football
Neo Turf Masters
Ninja Combat
Ninja Commando
Ninja JaJaMaru-kun
Ninja Master's
Ogre Battle: The March of the Black Queen
Operation Wolf
Ordyne
Phantasy Star
Phantasy Star II
Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium
Pitstop II
Pokémon Puzzle League
Power Golf
Powerball
Prince of Persia
Princess Tomato in the Salad Kingdom
Psychosis
Pulseman
Puyo Puyo 2
Real Bout Fatal Fury
Real Bout Fatal Fury 2: The Newcomers
Real Bout Fatal Fury Special
Riot Zone
Ristar
Rolling Thunder 2
Rygar
S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team
Samurai Ghost
Samurai Shodown
Samurai Shodown II
Samurai Shodown III
Secret Command
Secret of Mana*
Sengoku
Sengoku 2
Sengoku 3
Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
Shining Force
Shining Force II: Ancient Sealing
Shining in the Darkness
Shinobi
Shock Troopers 2nd Squad
SonSon
Sonic & Knuckles
Sonic 3D Blast
Sonic Chaos
Sonic Spinball
Sonic the Hedgehog 3
Space Harrier II
Space Invaders: The Original Game
Splatterhouse
Splatterhouse 2
Star Force
Star Soldier
Street Fighter II: Champion Edition
Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition
Street Slam
Streets of Rage 3
Strider
Summer Games II
Super Adventure Island
Super Adventure Island II
Super Air Zonk: Rockabilly-Paradise
Super Baseball 2020
Super Bonk
Super Fantasy Zone
Super Smash Bros.
Super Star Wars
Super Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
Super Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Super Thunder Blade
Super Turrican
Sword of Vermilion
The Combatribes
The King of Fighters '94
The King of Fighters '95
The King of Fighters '96
The King of Fighters '97
The King of Fighters '98
The Last Blade
The Last Blade 2
The Last Ninja
The Legend of Kage
The Revenge of Shinobi
The Tower of Druaga
ToeJam & Earl
ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
Top Hunter: Roddy & Cathy
Tower Toppler
Vectorman
Virtua Fighter 2
Wonder Boy
Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair
Wonder Boy III: The Dragon's Trap
Wonder Boy in Monster Land
Wonder Boy in Monster World
World Class Baseball
World Heroes
World Heroes 2
World Heroes 2 Jet
Ys Book I & II
Zanac
Zaxxon
Zombies Ate My Neighbors