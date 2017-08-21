  • XBOX One X İçin Geliştirilen Oyunların Listesi!

XBOX One X İçin Geliştirilen Oyunların Listesi!

XBOX One X, oyun konsolları arasında en güçlü konsollardan birisi olacak. Böyle güçlü bir oyun konsoluna, yüksek kalitede oyunlar yakışır. Bu nedenle oyun geliştiricileri oyunlarını XBOX One X ile uyumlu hale getirdi.

Geliştiriciler, hali hazırda bulunan oyunlarını XBOX One X için hazırlıyorlar. Yeni XBOX için uyumlu hale getirilen oyunların bu sayede görüntü kalitelerinin de artacağını söyleyebiliriz. Gerçek 4K/60FPS değerlerini bize yaşatacak olan XBOX One X'in sistem özellikleri bu duruma olanak sağlayabiliyor.

 

Gerçek 4K deneyimini yaşatacak olan oyun konsolu XBOX One X ile uyumlu oyunlar ortaya çıkmaya devam ediyor. Şu sıralar büyük bir XBOX rüzgarı estiği Gamescom'da büyük oyun geliştici şirketlerinden övgüleri toplayan XBOX One X için gelişmiş oyunlar listelendi. Aralarında gerçek 4K/60FPS özelliğini destekleyen oyunlar bulunuyor.
İşte O Liste

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Aaero (4K, HDR, 60 FPS)
  • Agents of Mayhem
  • Anthem (4K, HDR, 30 FPS)
  • ARK: Survival Evolved (1080p, HDR, 60 FPS)
  • Ashen (4K, HDR)
  • Assassin's Creed: Origins (4K, HDR, 30 FPS
  • Astroneer (4K)
  • Battlerite
  • Below
  • Black Desert (4K)
  • Brawlout (4K)
  • Chess Ultra (4K, HDR, 60 FPS)
  • Code Vein
  • Conan Exiles (4K)
  • Crackdown 3 (4K, HDR, 60 FPS)
  • Danger Zone (4K)
  • Dark and Light (4K)
  • Darksiders 3
  • Dead Rising 4 (4K)
  • Deep Rock Galactic (4K, HDR)
  • Dishonored 2 (4K, 30 FPS)
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
  • Disneyland Adventures (4K)
  • Doom (4K, 60 FPS)
  • Dovetail Games Euro Fishing (4K)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ
  • Dynasty Warriors 9
  • Elex
  • Elite Dangerous (4K)
  • Everspace (4K)
  • F1 2017 (4K, HDR, 60 FPS)
  • Fable Fortune (4K)
  • Fallout 4 (4K, 30 FPS)
  • Farming Simulator 17 (4K, 30 FPS)
  • Final Fantasy XV (4K, HDR)
  • FIFA 18 (4K, 60 FPS)
  • Firewatch
  • For Honor (4K, 30 FPS)
  • Fortnite (4K, HDR, 30 FPS)
  • Forza Horizon 3 (4K, HDR, 30 FPS)
  • Forza Motorsport 7 (4K, HDR, 60 FPS)
  • Gears of War 4 (4K, HDR, 60 FPS)
  • Ghost Recon: Wildlands (4K, HDR)
  • Gravel
  • Ginger: Beyond The Crystal
  • Halo 5: Guardians (4K, HDR, 60 FPS)
  • Halo Wars 2 (4K, HDR)
  • Hand of Fate 2
  • Hello Neighbor (4K)
  • Hitman (4K, HDR)
  • Homefront: The Revolution (4K)
  • Injustice 2 (4K, HDR)
  • Jurassic Park
  • Killer Instinct (4K, 60 FPS)
  • Killing Floor 2 (Native 1800p)
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm
  • Madden NFL 18 (4K)
  • Mafia III
  • Mantis Burn Racing (4K, 60 FPS)
  • Metal Gear Survive
  • Metro: Exodus (4K, HDR)
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War (4K, HDR, 60 FPS)
  • Minecraft (4K, HDR, 60 FPS)
  • Minion Masters
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • NBA 2K18 (4K, HDR)
  • Need For Speed: Payback
  • Observer (4K)
  • Ooblets
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (4K)
  • Outcast – Second Contact
  • Outlast 2
  • Paladins (4K, 60 FPS)
  • Path of Exile (4K, 60 FPS)
  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (4K, HDR, currently 30 FPS)
  • Portal Knights (4K)
  • Pro Evolution Soccer
  • Project Cars 2
  • Quantum Break (4K)
  • Raiders of the Broken Planet (4K, HDR)
  • Railway Empire
  • Real Farm Simulator 2017
  • ReCore Definitive Edition (HDR)
  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (4K, HDR, 60 FPS)
  • RiME (4K)
  • ROBLOX
  • Riverbond (4K)
  • Robocraft Infinity (4K)
  • Rocket League (4K, HDR, 60 FPS)
  • Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
  • Sea of Thieves (4K, HDR)
  • Slime Rancher (4K)
  • SMITE (4K, 60 FPS)
  • Sonic Forces
  • Star Wars Battlefront II
  • State of Decay 2 (4K, HDR)
  • Steep
  • Strange Brigade (4K, HDR)
  • Super Lucky's Tale (4K, 60 FPS)
  • Superhot (4K)
  • Surviving Mars
  • Tacoma (4K)
  • Tennis World Tour
  • The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti (4K)
  • The Crew 2
  • The Darwin Project (4K, HDR)
  • The Division
  • The Elder Scrolls Online (4K, HDR)
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Special Edition (4K, HDR)
  • The Evil Within 2 (4K, HDR)
  • The Last Night (4K, HDR)
  • The Surge (4K, HDR)
  • The Witcher III: Wild Hunt
  • Thumper (4K)
  • Titanfall 2 (4K, 60 FPS)
  • Train Sim World
  • TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge
  • Unruly Heroes (4K)
  • Warframe
  • Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide (4K)
  • We Happy Few (4K)
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (4K, HDR)
  • World of Tanks (4K, HDR, 30 FPS)
  • WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
  • Zoo Tycoon (4K)
Kaynak : https://www.gamespot.com/articles/full-xbox-one-x-enhanced-games-list/1100-6452676/
