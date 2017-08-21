XBOX One X İçin Geliştirilen Oyunların Listesi!

Geliştiriciler, hali hazırda bulunan oyunlarını XBOX One X için hazırlıyorlar. Yeni XBOX için uyumlu hale getirilen oyunların bu sayede görüntü kalitelerinin de artacağını söyleyebiliriz. Gerçek 4K/60FPS değerlerini bize yaşatacak olan XBOX One X'in sistem özellikleri bu duruma olanak sağlayabiliyor.
Gerçek 4K deneyimini yaşatacak olan oyun konsolu XBOX One X ile uyumlu oyunlar ortaya çıkmaya devam ediyor. Şu sıralar büyük bir XBOX rüzgarı estiği Gamescom'da büyük oyun geliştici şirketlerinden övgüleri toplayan XBOX One X için gelişmiş oyunlar listelendi. Aralarında gerçek 4K/60FPS özelliğini destekleyen oyunlar bulunuyor.
İşte O Liste
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Aaero (4K, HDR, 60 FPS)
- Agents of Mayhem
- Anthem (4K, HDR, 30 FPS)
- ARK: Survival Evolved (1080p, HDR, 60 FPS)
- Ashen (4K, HDR)
- Assassin's Creed: Origins (4K, HDR, 30 FPS
- Astroneer (4K)
- Battlerite
- Below
- Black Desert (4K)
- Brawlout (4K)
- Chess Ultra (4K, HDR, 60 FPS)
- Code Vein
- Conan Exiles (4K)
- Crackdown 3 (4K, HDR, 60 FPS)
- Danger Zone (4K)
- Dark and Light (4K)
- Darksiders 3
- Dead Rising 4 (4K)
- Deep Rock Galactic (4K, HDR)
- Dishonored 2 (4K, 30 FPS)
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disneyland Adventures (4K)
- Doom (4K, 60 FPS)
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing (4K)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dynasty Warriors 9
- Elex
- Elite Dangerous (4K)
- Everspace (4K)
- F1 2017 (4K, HDR, 60 FPS)
- Fable Fortune (4K)
- Fallout 4 (4K, 30 FPS)
- Farming Simulator 17 (4K, 30 FPS)
- Final Fantasy XV (4K, HDR)
- FIFA 18 (4K, 60 FPS)
- Firewatch
- For Honor (4K, 30 FPS)
- Fortnite (4K, HDR, 30 FPS)
- Forza Horizon 3 (4K, HDR, 30 FPS)
- Forza Motorsport 7 (4K, HDR, 60 FPS)
- Gears of War 4 (4K, HDR, 60 FPS)
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands (4K, HDR)
- Gravel
- Ginger: Beyond The Crystal
- Halo 5: Guardians (4K, HDR, 60 FPS)
- Halo Wars 2 (4K, HDR)
- Hand of Fate 2
- Hello Neighbor (4K)
- Hitman (4K, HDR)
- Homefront: The Revolution (4K)
- Injustice 2 (4K, HDR)
- Jurassic Park
- Killer Instinct (4K, 60 FPS)
- Killing Floor 2 (Native 1800p)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Madden NFL 18 (4K)
- Mafia III
- Mantis Burn Racing (4K, 60 FPS)
- Metal Gear Survive
- Metro: Exodus (4K, HDR)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (4K, HDR, 60 FPS)
- Minecraft (4K, HDR, 60 FPS)
- Minion Masters
- Monster Hunter: World
- NBA 2K18 (4K, HDR)
- Need For Speed: Payback
- Observer (4K)
- Ooblets
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (4K)
- Outcast – Second Contact
- Outlast 2
- Paladins (4K, 60 FPS)
- Path of Exile (4K, 60 FPS)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (4K, HDR, currently 30 FPS)
- Portal Knights (4K)
- Pro Evolution Soccer
- Project Cars 2
- Quantum Break (4K)
- Raiders of the Broken Planet (4K, HDR)
- Railway Empire
- Real Farm Simulator 2017
- ReCore Definitive Edition (HDR)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (4K, HDR, 60 FPS)
- RiME (4K)
- ROBLOX
- Riverbond (4K)
- Robocraft Infinity (4K)
- Rocket League (4K, HDR, 60 FPS)
- Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
- Sea of Thieves (4K, HDR)
- Slime Rancher (4K)
- SMITE (4K, 60 FPS)
- Sonic Forces
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- State of Decay 2 (4K, HDR)
- Steep
- Strange Brigade (4K, HDR)
- Super Lucky's Tale (4K, 60 FPS)
- Superhot (4K)
- Surviving Mars
- Tacoma (4K)
- Tennis World Tour
- The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti (4K)
- The Crew 2
- The Darwin Project (4K, HDR)
- The Division
- The Elder Scrolls Online (4K, HDR)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Special Edition (4K, HDR)
- The Evil Within 2 (4K, HDR)
- The Last Night (4K, HDR)
- The Surge (4K, HDR)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt
- Thumper (4K)
- Titanfall 2 (4K, 60 FPS)
- Train Sim World
- TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge
- Unruly Heroes (4K)
- Warframe
- Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide (4K)
- We Happy Few (4K)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (4K, HDR)
- World of Tanks (4K, HDR, 30 FPS)
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- Zoo Tycoon (4K)