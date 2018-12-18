9 Ayrı Kategoride Oscar Ödülleri Yarı Finalistleri

Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi, daha önce kesinleşmiş tüm adayları açıklamadan önce son eleme öncesi listeye alınan filmleri açıkladı. Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film kategorisi için Nuri Bilge Ceylan'ın filmi Ahlat Ağacı listesi maalesef listede yer almadı.
Oscar tarihinde bir ilke imza atarak dokuz farklı kategoride aday adayları açıklayan akademi, 22 Ocak 2019'da ödülleri sahiplerine dağıtacak. İşte açıklanan adaylar...
EN İYİ BELGESEL ADAY ADAYLARI
- Charm City
- Communion
- Crime + Punishment
- Dark Money
- The Distant Barking of Dogs
- Free Solo
- Hale County This Morning, This Evening
- Minding the Gap
- Of Fathers and Sons
- On Her Shoulders
- RBG
- Shirkers
- The Silence of Others
- Three Identical Strangers
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL ADAY ADAYLARI
-
Black Sheep
-
End Game
- Lifeboat
- Los Comandos
- My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes
- A Night at the Garden
- Period. End of Sentence.
- ’63 Boycott
- Women of the Gulag
- Zion
EN İYİ SAÇ VE MAKYAJ ADAY ADAYLARI
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Border
- Mary Queen of Scots
- Stan & Ollie
- Suspiria
- Vice
YABANCI DİLDE EN İYİ FİLM ADAY ADAYLARI
- Kolombiya, Birds of Passage
- Danimarka, The Guilty
- Almanya, Never Look Away
- Japonya, Shoplifters
- Kazakistan, Ayka
- Lübnan, Capernaum
- Meksika, Roma
- Polonya, Cold War
- Güney Kore, Burning
EN İYİ FİLM MÜZİĞİ ADAY ADAYLARI
- Annihilation
- Avengers: Infinity War
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- Crazy Rich Asians
- The Death of Stalin
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
- First Man
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Isle of Dogs
- Mary Poppins Returns
- A Quiet Place
- Ready Player One
- Vice
EN İYİ ŞARKI ADAY ADAYLARI
- When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)
- Treasure (Beautiful Boy)
- All the Stars (Black Panther)
- Revelation (Boy Erased)
- Girl In The Movies (Dumplin’)
- We Won’t Move (The Hate U Give)
- The Place Where Lost Things Go (Mary Poppins Returns)
- Trip A Little Light Fantastic (Mary Poppins Returns)
- Keep Reachin’ (Quincy)
- I’ll Fight (RBG)
- A Place Called Slaughter Race (Ralph Breaks the Internet)
- OYAHYTT (Sorry to Bother You)
- Shallow (A Star Is Born)
- Suspirium (Suspiria)
- The Big Unknown (Widows)
EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON ADAY ADAYLARI
- Age of Sail
- Animal Behaviour
- Bao
- Bilby
- Bird Karma
- Late Afternoon
- Lost & Found
- One Small Step
- Pépé le Morse
- Weekends
EN İYİ KISA FİLM (CANLI AKSİYON) ADAY ADAYLARI
- Coraline
- Chuchotage
- Detainment
- Fauve
- Icare
- Marguerite
- May Day
- Mother
- Skin
- Wale
EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT ADAY ADAYLARI
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Black Panther
- Christopher Robin
- First Man
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Ready Player One
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Welcome to Marwen