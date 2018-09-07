  • Ağustos Ayında En Çok İndirilen PlayStation 4 ve VR Oyunları

Ağustos Ayında En Çok İndirilen PlayStation 4 ve VR Oyunları

PlayStation 4 ve PlayStation VR için Ağustos ayında en çok indirilen ilk 10 oyunun yer aldığı liste yayınlandı. PS4'de amerikan futbolu oyunu Madden NFL 19, PS VR'da ise taktiksel Firewall Zero Hour en çok indirilen oyun oldu.

Ağustos ayının PlayStation 4 ve PlayStation VR’da en çok indirilen oyunları listedeki yerlerini aldı. Contact Entertainment’in VR oyunu Firewall Zero Hour, 2018 Ağustos ayı PlayStation VR indirme grafiklerinde en üstte yer aldı. PlayStation 4 indirme listesinin en tepesinde ise Madden NFL 19 var. İşte PS4 ve PS VR’da Ağustos ayında en çok indirilen ilk 10 oyun:
PlayStation 4

1- Madden NFL 19 

2-  Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition 

3- Grand Theft Auto V 

4- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege

5- God of War 

6- Battlefield 1 

7- Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition 

8- The Walking Dead: The Final Season 

9- Battlefield 4 

10- Rocket League
PlayStation VR

1- Firewall Zero Hour 

2 - Job Simulator 

3 - Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality 

4-  Superhot VR

5- Killing Floor: Incursion 

6- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality 

7- Arizona Sunshine 

8- Electronauts 

9- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood 

10- PlayStation VR Worlds

Kaynak : https://blog.us.playstation.com/2018/09/07/playstation-store-augusts-top-downloads-2/
Etiketler: playstation 4, playstation vr
