Ağustos Ayında En Çok İndirilen PlayStation 4 ve VR Oyunları

Ağustos ayının PlayStation 4 ve PlayStation VR’da en çok indirilen oyunları listedeki yerlerini aldı. Contact Entertainment’in VR oyunu Firewall Zero Hour, 2018 Ağustos ayı PlayStation VR indirme grafiklerinde en üstte yer aldı. PlayStation 4 indirme listesinin en tepesinde ise Madden NFL 19 var. İşte PS4 ve PS VR’da Ağustos ayında en çok indirilen ilk 10 oyun:
PlayStation 4
1- Madden NFL 19
2- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
3- Grand Theft Auto V
4- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
5- God of War
6- Battlefield 1
7- Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
8- The Walking Dead: The Final Season
9- Battlefield 4
10- Rocket League
PlayStation VR
1- Firewall Zero Hour
2 - Job Simulator
3 - Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
4- Superhot VR
5- Killing Floor: Incursion
6- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
7- Arizona Sunshine
8- Electronauts
9- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
10- PlayStation VR Worlds