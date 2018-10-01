Ekim Ayında Netflix'te Yayınlanacak Tüm İçeriklerin Listesi

Uluslararası çevrimiçi yayın servisi olan Netflix’in Ekim ayı boyunca abonelerine sunacağı filmlerin listesi belli oldu. Listeye göre Netflix aboneleri, Ekim ayı boyunca Alacakaranlık serisinin tüm filmlerini izleme fırsatı yakalayarak kendilerini Edward, Jacob ve Bella aşk üçgeninin içine bulacaklar.
İlk filmi 2008 yılında (Türkiye’de Haziran 2009’da) vizyona giren Alacakaranlık serisi, Alacakaranlık, Yeni Ay, Tutulma, Şafak Vakti 1 ve 2 olmak üzere toplam 5 filmden oluşuyor. Vampir filmi ve romantik film severlerin favori serilerinden olan Alacakaranlık’ın ilk üç filmden sonra rağbet gördüğü pek de söylenemez.
Alacakaranlık sevenler için büyük gün 9 Ekim olacak. Alacakaranlık serisi ile yıldızı barışmayanlar ne yapacaklar? Merak etmeyin, Netflix’in Ekim ayı boyunca tüm abonelerini mutlu edecek kadar içeriği bulunacak. Aşağıdaki listeden Ekim ayında Netflix’te yayınlanacak tüm içerikleri inceleyebilirsiniz.
- Fishtail
- Trash
- The Mask You Live In
- La Doña: Season 1
- A Witches’ Ball
- Brad’s Status
- Platoon
- Fiddler on the Roof
- Life as We Know It
- I Spit on Your Grave
- The Titan
- RED 2
- MeatEater: Season 7
- Joe Rogan: Strange Times
- 3rd October
- Angela’s Christmas
- Operation Finale
- Malevolent
- Private Life
- Big Mouth: Season 2
- Dancing Queen
- Little Things: Season 2
- YG Future Strategy Office
- Élite
- Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie
- Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman
- The Land Before Time
- Red Dragon
- Sixteen Candles
- Priest
- Super Monsters: Season 2
- Super Monsters
- Save Halloween
- Mo Amer: The Vagabond
- Twilight
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
- Hickok
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4
- 22 July
- Salt Fat Acid Heat
- The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell
- FightWorld
- The Haunting of Hill House
- Apostle
- Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil
- Feminists: What Were They Thinking?
- ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff
- Tarzan and Jane: Season 2
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2
- Nocturnal Animals
- Octonauts: Season 2
- Octonauts: Season 1
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments
- The Prince & Me
- American Pie Presents: Beta House
- 18th October
- The Last Days on Mars
- Miss Representation
- Accidentally in Love
- Ask the Doctor
- Haunted
- Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2
- Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3
- Derren Brown: Sacrifice
- Illang: The Wolf Brigade
- Gnome Alone
- The Night Comes For Us
- Making a Murderer: Part 2
- Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.
- ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH