Red Dead Redemption 2 7 Farklı Kategoride Ödüle Aday Gösteri

Geride bıraktığımız senenin en çok ses getiren oyunlarından olan Red Dead Redemption 2, ödüllere doymuyor. Oyun şimdi de Game Developers Choice Awards'da 7 farklı kategoride ödüle aday gösterildi.

2018, oyunseverler için şahane bir yıldı. God of War, Detroit: Become Human, Assasin’s Creed Odyssey, Far Cry 5, Marvel's Spider-Man ve daha pek çok şahane oyun meraklılarıyla buluştu ve oyunların çoğuna geri dönüşler oldukça iyiydi. Ancak tabii ki her senenin bir 'yıldızı' oluyor ve değişken olmakla birlikte genel yargı bu senenin yıldızının Red Dead Redemption 2 olduğu yönündeydi.

Yarış ise henüz bitmiş değil. Oyunlar şimdi de Game Developers Choice Awards 'da yarışacaklar ve Red Dead Redemption 2 burada da ağırlığını koymuş görünüyor. Toplamda 7 farklı kategoride adaylığı bulunan oyunu, 6'şar adaylıkla God of War ve Marvel's Spider-Man izliyor.

Kategorilerin ve adaylıkların tam listesi ise şöyle;

En İyi Ses

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)

En İyi Çıkış

Polyarc (Moss)

Mountains (Florence)

Nomada Studio (Gris)

Villa Gorilla (Yoku's Island Express)

Sabotage (The Messenger)

En İyi Tasarım

Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Into the Breach (Subset Games)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

En İyi Mobil Oyun

Alto's Odyssey (Snowman)

Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)

Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial / Devolver Digital)

Holedown (Grapefrukt Games)

Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)

En Yenilikçi Oyun

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)

Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)

Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)

En İyi Hikaye

Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

En İyi Oyun Teknolojisi

Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

En İyi Görsel Sanat

Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

En İyi VR/AR Oyun

Budget Cuts (Neat Corporation)

Beat Saber (Beat Games)

Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)

Moss (Polyarc)

Astro Bot Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Yılın Oyunu

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)

Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Game Developers Choice Awards, 20 Mart'ta gerçekleşecek etkinlikle ödüllerini sahiplerine verecek.