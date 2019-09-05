Nintendo, Switch Online'a 20 SNES Oyunu Ekledi

Nintendo, Switch Online servisine birçok retro oyun ekledi. Bugünden itibaren Switch Online aboneleri, hâlihazırda var olan 45 adet NES oyununa ek olarak 20 adet Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) oyununa erişebilecek.
Nintendo, Switch Online abonelik servisine yatırım yapmaya devam ediyor ki son yapılan hamle de bunun bir göstergesi niteliğinde. Ayrıca SNES ve NES oyunlarının yanı sıra servise Nintedo 64 ve Game Boy oyunlarının da geleceğiyle ilgili söylentiler bulunuyor.
Eklenen 20 SNES oyunu:
- Brawl Brothers
- Demon’s Crest
- Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics
- Kirby’s Dream Land 3
- Star Fox
- Super E.D.F. Earth Defense Force
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island
- Super Puyo Puyo 2
- Super Tennis
- Breath of Fire
- F-Zero
- Kirby’s Dream Course
- Pilotwings
- Stunt Race FX
- Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
- Super Mario World
- Super Metroid
- Super Soccer
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
Switch Online servisine SNES oyunlarının ekleneceği yönündeki söylentiler, Ocak ayında serviste keşfedilen gizli kodlarla birlikte ortaya çıkmıştı. Nintendo, ayrıca SNES tarzı Switch Online kontrolcülerinin de duyurusunu yaptı. 29,99 dolar değerindeki bu kablosuz kontrolcü sadece Switch Online abonelerine özel.