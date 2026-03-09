Tümü Webekno
[Mart 2026] En Çok İndirilen PlayStation Oyunları Açıklandı (Bu Ay Zirve Değişti)

Her ay PlayStation mağazasından en çok indirilen oyunları listeleyen Sony, yeni verileri de yayımladı. Peki güncel en çok indirilen PlayStation oyunu hangisi?

Barış Bulut Barış Bulut / Editor

Sony, her ay düzenli olarak PlayStation konsollarında en çok indirilen oyunları açıklıyor. Bugün de geride bıraktığımız Şubat ayında en çok indirilen PlayStation oyunları açıklandı. Listelere baktığımızda üst sıralarda Resident Evil Requiem ve Red Dead Redemption 2'yi görüyoruz. Ayrıca eski oyunlara olan ilgi de devam ediyor.

PlayStation’ın en çok indirilen oyunlar listeleri, ABD/Kanada ve Avrupa olarak ikiye ayrılıyor. Aynı zamanda PS5, PS4, PS VR2 ve ücretsiz oyunlar için de ayrı ayrı listeler var. Gelin bu listelere birlikte göz atalım.

En çok indirilen PS5 oyunları

Resident Evil Requiem

ABD/Kanada Avrupa
Resident Evil Requiem Resident Evil Requiem
NBA 2K26 EA SPORTS FC 26
ARC Raiders UFC 5
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 Grand Theft Auto V
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Minecraft
Grand Theft Auto V It Takes Two
REANIMAL ARC Raiders
EA SPORTS FC 26 REANIMAL
Minecraft Forza Horizon 5
God of War Sons of Sparta Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
UFC 5 God of War Sons of Sparta
Nioh 3 NBA 2K26
It Takes Two Nioh 3
High On Life 2 Resident Evil 4
EA SPORTS College Football 26 Among Us
NHL 26 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gran Turismo 7
Forza Horizon 5 Split Fiction
HELLDIVERS 2 Hogwarts Legacy
Resident Evil 4 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

En çok indirilen PS4 oyunları

Red Dead Redemption 2

ABD/Kanada Avrupa
Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2
Gang Beasts A Way Out
A Way Out Gang Beasts
Resident Evil 6 EA SPORTS FC 26
theHunter: Call of the Wild Unravel Two
RESIDENT EVIL 5 Resident Evil 6
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Grand Theft Auto V
Minecraft RESIDENT EVIL 5
Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft
FOR HONOR Rayman Legends
Batman: Arkham Knight Batman: Arkham Knight
Unravel Two The Forest
NBA 2K26 Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Mafia: Trilogy
Resident Evil It Takes Two
God of War Middle-earth: Shadow of War
The Forest STEEP
Overcooked! 2 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Mafia: Trilogy WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
STAR WARS Battlefront II Overcooked! 2

En çok indirilen PS VR2 oyunları

Alien: Rogue Incursion VR

ABD/Kanada Avrupa
Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Alien: Rogue Incursion VR
Pavlov Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Horizon Call of the Mountain
Among Us 3D: VR Arizona Sunshine 2
Beat Saber Among Us 3D: VR
Arizona Sunshine 2 Job Simulator
Job Simulator Beat Saber
Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
Horizon Call of the Mountain Cooking Simulator VR
Zero Caliber VR Kayak VR: Mirage

En çok indirilen ücretsiz oyunlar

Fortnite

ABD/Kanada Avrupa
Fortnite Fortnite
Roblox Roblox
Rocket League Rocket League
Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone
Marvel Rivals Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X eFootball
Overwatch Fall Guys
Highguard Asphalt Legends
Apex Legends Marvel Rivals
Delta Force VALORANT
Bugüne Kadar Toplam Kaç PS5 Satıldığı Açıklandı Bugüne Kadar Toplam Kaç PS5 Satıldığı Açıklandı

Peki siz geride bıraktığımız ayda PlayStation konsollarından hangi oyunları indirdiniz? Aşağıdaki yorumlar kısmından bizimle paylaşabilirsiniz.

Playstation Oyunlar

