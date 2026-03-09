[Mart 2026] En Çok İndirilen PlayStation Oyunları Açıklandı (Bu Ay Zirve Değişti)

Sony, her ay düzenli olarak PlayStation konsollarında en çok indirilen oyunları açıklıyor. Bugün de geride bıraktığımız Şubat ayında en çok indirilen PlayStation oyunları açıklandı. Listelere baktığımızda üst sıralarda Resident Evil Requiem ve Red Dead Redemption 2'yi görüyoruz. Ayrıca eski oyunlara olan ilgi de devam ediyor.
PlayStation’ın en çok indirilen oyunlar listeleri, ABD/Kanada ve Avrupa olarak ikiye ayrılıyor. Aynı zamanda PS5, PS4, PS VR2 ve ücretsiz oyunlar için de ayrı ayrı listeler var. Gelin bu listelere birlikte göz atalım.
En çok indirilen PS5 oyunları
|ABD/Kanada
|Avrupa
|Resident Evil Requiem
|Resident Evil Requiem
|NBA 2K26
|EA SPORTS FC 26
|ARC Raiders
|UFC 5
|EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|Minecraft
|Grand Theft Auto V
|It Takes Two
|REANIMAL
|ARC Raiders
|EA SPORTS FC 26
|REANIMAL
|Minecraft
|Forza Horizon 5
|God of War Sons of Sparta
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|UFC 5
|God of War Sons of Sparta
|Nioh 3
|NBA 2K26
|It Takes Two
|Nioh 3
|High On Life 2
|Resident Evil 4
|EA SPORTS College Football 26
|Among Us
|NHL 26
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|Gran Turismo 7
|Forza Horizon 5
|Split Fiction
|HELLDIVERS 2
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Resident Evil 4
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
En çok indirilen PS4 oyunları
|ABD/Kanada
|Avrupa
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Gang Beasts
|A Way Out
|A Way Out
|Gang Beasts
|Resident Evil 6
|EA SPORTS FC 26
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|Unravel Two
|RESIDENT EVIL 5
|Resident Evil 6
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Minecraft
|RESIDENT EVIL 5
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Minecraft
|FOR HONOR
|Rayman Legends
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Unravel Two
|The Forest
|NBA 2K26
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|Mafia: Trilogy
|Resident Evil
|It Takes Two
|God of War
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|The Forest
|STEEP
|Overcooked! 2
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|Mafia: Trilogy
|WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
|STAR WARS Battlefront II
|Overcooked! 2
En çok indirilen PS VR2 oyunları
|ABD/Kanada
|Avrupa
|Alien: Rogue Incursion VR
|Alien: Rogue Incursion VR
|Pavlov
|Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
|Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
|Horizon Call of the Mountain
|Among Us 3D: VR
|Arizona Sunshine 2
|Beat Saber
|Among Us 3D: VR
|Arizona Sunshine 2
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|Beat Saber
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
|Horizon Call of the Mountain
|Cooking Simulator VR
|Zero Caliber VR
|Kayak VR: Mirage
En çok indirilen ücretsiz oyunlar
|ABD/Kanada
|Avrupa
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|Roblox
|Roblox
|Rocket League
|Rocket League
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Marvel Rivals
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X
|eFootball
|Overwatch
|Fall Guys
|Highguard
|Asphalt Legends
|Apex Legends
|Marvel Rivals
|Delta Force
|VALORANT
Peki siz geride bıraktığımız ayda PlayStation konsollarından hangi oyunları indirdiniz? Aşağıdaki yorumlar kısmından bizimle paylaşabilirsiniz.