Asus, Android 9.0 Güncellemesi Alacak Telefonlarını Açıkladı

Asus, Zenfone telefonları için resmi 2019 yılı Android 9.0 Pie yol haritasını açıkladı. Asus’un Zenfone 5 gibi bazı amiral gemisi telefonları, zaten Android’in son sürümünü kullanıyordu. ROG Phone ise şu an için test aşamasında, dolayısıyla yakın zamanda ROG cihazlar da güncelleme alabilir.
Asus'un Android 9.0 Pie güncellemesi alacak akıllı telefon listesini aşağıdan inceleyebilirsiniz.
- ZenFone 5 – Model Numarası: ZE620KL (Güncelleme aldı)
- ZenFone 5Z - Model Numarası: ZS620KL (Güncelleme aldı)
- Asus ROG Phone - Model Numarası: ZS600 KL
- ZenFone 4 Max - Model Numarası: ZC554KL
- ZenFone 4 Max - Model Numarası: ZC520KL
- ZenFone 4 Selfie - Model Numarası: ZD553KL
- ZenFone Selife Live - Model Numarası: ZB553KL
- ZenFone 4 Max - Model Numarası: ZB520KL
- ZenFone Max Plus (M1) - Model Numarası: ZB570TL
- ZenFone 5 Lite - Model Numarası: ZC600KL
- ZenFone Live (L1) - Model Numarası: ZA550KZ / ZA551KL
- ZenFone Max Pro (M1) - Model Numarası: ZB602KL / ZB601KL
- ZenFone Max (M1) - Model Numarası: ZB555KL / ZB556KL
- ZenFone Max Pro (M2) - Model Numarası: ZB631KL / ZB630KL
- ZenFone Max (M2) - Model Numarası: ZB633KL / ZB632KL