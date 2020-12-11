The Game Awards 2020 Etkinliğinin Kazananları Belli Oldu

Dünyanın en büyük video oyun etkinliklerinden bir tanesi olan The Game Awards, Türkiye saati ile 03:00'te gerçekleştirildi. Yapılan açıklamalarla 2020'nin oyunlarına ödüller verilirken, etkinliğin parlayan yıldızı The Last of Us: Part II oldu. İşte The Game Awards 2020'nin tüm kazananları.

Dünyanın en büyük video oyun ödül organizasyonlarından bir tanesi olan "The Game Awards 2020" etkinlikleri, Türkiye saati ile gece 03:00 sularında gerçekleşti. 2020'nin en'lerinin seçildiği seçildiği etkinlikler kapsamında da herkesin tahmin edebileceği bazı oyunlar, çeşitli ödüllere layık görüldü. En büyük ödülse, yayınlandıktan sonra çokça tartışılan "The Last of Us: Part II"ye verildi. Ancak The Last of Us: Part II sadece bu ödülle de yetinmedi.

Naughty Dog tarafından geliştirilip PlayStation 4 için özel olarak yayınlanan The Last of Us: Part II, haziran ayında piyasaya sürülmüştü. Serinin ilk oyunu olan The Last of Us'tan sonra beklentilerin iyice yükseldiği oyun, bekleneni de tam manasıyla verdi. Bazı oyuncular, The Last of US: Part II'nin hikayesini eleştirmiş olsalar da milyonlarca oyunsever, bu oyunu bir solukta bitirmeyi başardı.

The Game Awards 2020'ye göre yılın en iyi oyunu The Last of Us: Part II olmuş oldu

Etkinlik kapsamında ödül alan oyun, sadece The Last of Us: Part II değildi. Hatta geçtiğimiz günlerde de bu etkinliğin ilk ödülü olan "Oyuncunun Sesi" isimli ödülün sahibi açıklanmış, kazanan yine PlayStation 4'e özel bir oyun olarak karşımıza çıkan Ghost of Tsushima olmuştu. Peki The Game Awards 2020'nin diğer kazananları kim oldu ve hangi oyunlar, bu etkinlik kapsamında aday olarak gösterilmişti?

İşte The Game Awards 2020'de aday gösterilen tüm oyunlar ile kazananlar

Yılın Oyunu (The Last of Us: Part II)

Hades

The Last of Us: Part II

Ghost of Tsushima

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Oyuncunun Sesi (Ghost of Tsushima)

Doom Eternal

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The Last of Us Part II

En İyi Oyun Yönetmenliği (The Last of Us: Part II)

Hades

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us: Part II

En İyi Anlatı (The Last of Us: Part II)

Hades

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Ghost of Tsushima

Final Fantasy VII Remake

The Last of Us: Part II

En İyi Sanat Yönetmenliği (Ghost of Tsushima)

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us Part II

En İyi Ses Tasarımı (The Last of Us: Part II)

The Last of Us: Part II

Resident Evil 3

Ghost of Tsushima

Half-Life: Alyx

Doom Eternal

En İyi Müzik (Final Fantasy VII Remake)

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

The Last of Us Part II

Karakterler Bazında En İyi Performans (The Last of Us: Part II)

Logan Cunningham-Hades (Hades)

Daisuke Tsuji-Jin Sakai (Ghost of Tsushima)

Laura Bailey-Abby (The Last of Us: Part II)

Ashley Johnson-Ellie (The Last of Us: Part II)

Nadji Jeter-Miles Morales (Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales)

En Çok Etkileyen Oyun (Tell Me Why)

Tell Me Why

Spiritfarer

If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Through the Darkest of Times

Devam Etmekte Olan En İyi Oyun (No Man's Sky)

Destiny 2

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

En İyi Indie Oyun (Hades)

Hades

Spiritfarer

Spelunky 2

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Carrion

En İyi Mobil Oyun (Among Us)

Among Us

Genshin Impact

Call of Duty Mobile

Legends of Runeterra

Pokémon Cafe Mix

En İyi Topluluk Desteği Veren Oyun (Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout)

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fortnite

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

No Man’s Sky

Valorant

En İyi Sanal Gerçeklik/Artırılmış Gerçeklik Oyunu (Half-Life: Alyx)

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx

Star Wars: Squadrons

Marvel’s Iron-Man VR

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

En İyi Erişilebilirlikte Yenilik Oyunu (The Last of Us: Part II)

The Last of Us: Part II

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Hyperdot

Grounded

Watch Dogs Legion

En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu (Hades)

Hades

Doom Eternal

Nioh 2

Half-Life: Alyx

Streets of Rage 4

En İyi Aksiyon/Macera Oyunu (The Last of Us: Part II)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ghost of Tsushima

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Last of Us: Part II

En İyi RPG Oyunu (Final Fantasy VII Remake)

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

En İyi Dövüş Oyunu (Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[CL-R]

En İyi Aile Oyunu (Animal Crossing: New Horizons)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

En İyi Simülasyon/Strateji Oyunu (Microsoft Flight Simulator)

Gears Tactics

Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Microsoft Flight Simulator

XCOM: Chimera Squad

En İyi Spor/Yarış Oyunu (Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2)

Dirt 5

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun (Among Us)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty: Warzone

Valorant

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

En Çok Beklenen Oyun (Elden Ring)

Elden Ring

The God of War (Devamı)

Halo Infinite

Horizon Forbidden West

Resident Evil Village

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Devamı)

En İyi İçerik Üreticisi (Valkyrae)

Alanah Pearce

Jay-Ann Lopez

Nickmercs

TimTheTatman

Valkyrae

En İyi Çıkış Yapan Oyun (Phasmophobia)

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Röki

Phasmophobia

En İyi E-spor Oyunu (League of Legends)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

Valorant

League of Legends

En İyi E-spor Takımı (G2 Esports)

Damwon Gaming

Dallas Empire

G2 Esports

San Francisco Shock

Team Secret

En İyi E-spor Etkinliği (League of Legends)