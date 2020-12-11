The Game Awards 2020 Etkinliğinin Kazananları Belli Oldu

Dünyanın en büyük video oyun ödül organizasyonlarından bir tanesi olan "The Game Awards 2020" etkinlikleri, Türkiye saati ile gece 03:00 sularında gerçekleşti. 2020'nin en'lerinin seçildiği seçildiği etkinlikler kapsamında da herkesin tahmin edebileceği bazı oyunlar, çeşitli ödüllere layık görüldü. En büyük ödülse, yayınlandıktan sonra çokça tartışılan "The Last of Us: Part II"ye verildi. Ancak The Last of Us: Part II sadece bu ödülle de yetinmedi.
Naughty Dog tarafından geliştirilip PlayStation 4 için özel olarak yayınlanan The Last of Us: Part II, haziran ayında piyasaya sürülmüştü. Serinin ilk oyunu olan The Last of Us'tan sonra beklentilerin iyice yükseldiği oyun, bekleneni de tam manasıyla verdi. Bazı oyuncular, The Last of US: Part II'nin hikayesini eleştirmiş olsalar da milyonlarca oyunsever, bu oyunu bir solukta bitirmeyi başardı.
The Game Awards 2020'ye göre yılın en iyi oyunu The Last of Us: Part II olmuş oldu
Etkinlik kapsamında ödül alan oyun, sadece The Last of Us: Part II değildi. Hatta geçtiğimiz günlerde de bu etkinliğin ilk ödülü olan "Oyuncunun Sesi" isimli ödülün sahibi açıklanmış, kazanan yine PlayStation 4'e özel bir oyun olarak karşımıza çıkan Ghost of Tsushima olmuştu. Peki The Game Awards 2020'nin diğer kazananları kim oldu ve hangi oyunlar, bu etkinlik kapsamında aday olarak gösterilmişti?
İşte The Game Awards 2020'de aday gösterilen tüm oyunlar ile kazananlar
Yılın Oyunu (The Last of Us: Part II)
- Hades
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Oyuncunun Sesi (Ghost of Tsushima)
- Doom Eternal
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- The Last of Us Part II
En İyi Oyun Yönetmenliği (The Last of Us: Part II)
- Hades
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us: Part II
En İyi Anlatı (The Last of Us: Part II)
- Hades
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- The Last of Us: Part II
En İyi Sanat Yönetmenliği (Ghost of Tsushima)
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Part II
En İyi Ses Tasarımı (The Last of Us: Part II)
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Resident Evil 3
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Doom Eternal
En İyi Müzik (Final Fantasy VII Remake)
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- The Last of Us Part II
Karakterler Bazında En İyi Performans (The Last of Us: Part II)
- Logan Cunningham-Hades (Hades)
- Daisuke Tsuji-Jin Sakai (Ghost of Tsushima)
- Laura Bailey-Abby (The Last of Us: Part II)
- Ashley Johnson-Ellie (The Last of Us: Part II)
- Nadji Jeter-Miles Morales (Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales)
En Çok Etkileyen Oyun (Tell Me Why)
- Tell Me Why
- Spiritfarer
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Through the Darkest of Times
Devam Etmekte Olan En İyi Oyun (No Man's Sky)
- Destiny 2
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
En İyi Indie Oyun (Hades)
- Hades
- Spiritfarer
- Spelunky 2
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Carrion
En İyi Mobil Oyun (Among Us)
- Among Us
- Genshin Impact
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokémon Cafe Mix
En İyi Topluluk Desteği Veren Oyun (Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout)
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fortnite
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
En İyi Sanal Gerçeklik/Artırılmış Gerçeklik Oyunu (Half-Life: Alyx)
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Marvel’s Iron-Man VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
En İyi Erişilebilirlikte Yenilik Oyunu (The Last of Us: Part II)
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Hyperdot
- Grounded
- Watch Dogs Legion
En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu (Hades)
- Hades
- Doom Eternal
- Nioh 2
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Streets of Rage 4
En İyi Aksiyon/Macera Oyunu (The Last of Us: Part II)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Last of Us: Part II
En İyi RPG Oyunu (Final Fantasy VII Remake)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
En İyi Dövüş Oyunu (Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[CL-R]
En İyi Aile Oyunu (Animal Crossing: New Horizons)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
En İyi Simülasyon/Strateji Oyunu (Microsoft Flight Simulator)
- Gears Tactics
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperados III
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM: Chimera Squad
En İyi Spor/Yarış Oyunu (Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2)
- Dirt 5
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun (Among Us)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Valorant
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
En Çok Beklenen Oyun (Elden Ring)
- Elden Ring
- The God of War (Devamı)
- Halo Infinite
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Resident Evil Village
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Devamı)
En İyi İçerik Üreticisi (Valkyrae)
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay-Ann Lopez
- Nickmercs
- TimTheTatman
- Valkyrae
En İyi Çıkış Yapan Oyun (Phasmophobia)
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Röki
- Phasmophobia
En İyi E-spor Oyunu (League of Legends)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- Valorant
- League of Legends
En İyi E-spor Takımı (G2 Esports)
- Damwon Gaming
- Dallas Empire
- G2 Esports
- San Francisco Shock
- Team Secret
En İyi E-spor Etkinliği (League of Legends)
- Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020
- League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020