2020 Oyun Ödülleri Adayları Duyuruldu

2020 Oyun Ödülleri için adaylar belirlendi. Adayları belirlemek için dünyanın dört bir yanından, 95’ten fazla jüri üyesi birlikte çalıştı. Adaylıklara damga vuran firma ise Sony Interactive Entertainment oldu.
Bu yıl 22 adaylık kazanan firma, 2017 yılında 23 adaylık elde eden Nintendo’dan bu yana en çok adaylık elde eden isim olmayı da başardı. Pek çok farklı kategoride adayların bulunduğu ödüller için oylama süreci de başladı.
45’ten fazla platformda yayınlanacak
2020 Oyun Ödülleri, 10 Aralık’ta 45’ten fazla küresel video platformunda yayınlanacak. Oyun ödüllerinin sahipleri bu etkinlikte açıklanacak. Katılımcılar, o tarihe kadar buradan oy verme işlemini gerçekleştirebilecek.
Ödül kategorileri ve kategorilerde yarışan yapımlar ise şu şekilde:
Yılın Oyunu:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
En İyi Oyun Yönetmenliği:
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
En İyi Anlatım:
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroaki Iwaki ve Sachie Hirano)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs ve Jordan Lemos)
- Hades (Greg Kasavin)
- The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann ve Haley Gross)
En İyi Sanat Yönetimi:
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
En İyi Müzik:
- DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamazu ve Mitsuto Suzuki)
- Hades (Darren Korb)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Garreth Coker)
- The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolala, ek olarak Mac Quayle)
En İyi Ses Dizaynı:
- DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
En İyi Performans:
- Ashley Johnson Ellie - The Last of Us Part II
- Laura Bailey Abby - The Last of Us Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji Jin Sakai - Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham Hades - Hades
- Nadji Jeter Miles Morales - Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Etkili Oyun:
- If Found… (Dreamfeel)
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
- Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)
- Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)
En İyi Devam Eden:
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
En İyi Bağımsız Oyun:
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
En İyi Mobil Oyun:
- Among Us (Innersloth)
- Call of Duty Mobile (Timi Studios / Activision)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
- Pokemon Cafe Mix (Genius Sonority / Nintendo)
En İyi Topluluk Desteği:
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
En İyi VR/AR:
- Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Camouflaj / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios / Electronic Arts)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)
Erişimde Yenilik:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
- Grounded (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)
- Hyperdot (Tribe Games)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)
En İyi Aksiyon:
- DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
- Streets of Rage 4 (Dotemu)
En İyi Aksiyon/Macera:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
En İyi Rol Yapma:
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Persona 5 Royal (Atlus / P Studio / Sega)
- Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment / Deep Silver)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Sega)
En İyi Dövüş:
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works / Cygames / XSEED Games)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition (Dimps / Capcom)
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco)
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] (French-Bread / Arc System Works / Aksys Games)
En İyi Aile Oyunu:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob / Activision)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios / Nintendo)
- Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang / Double Eleven / Xbox Game Studios)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
En İyi Sim/Strateji:
- Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studios / Paradox Interactive)
- Desperados III (Mimimi Games / THQ Nordic)
- Gears Tactics (Splash Damage / The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis / 2K Games)
En İyi Spor/Yarış:
- DIRT 5 (Codemasters Cheshire / Codemasters)
- F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham / Codemasters)
- FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)
- NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts / 2K Games)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions / Activision)
En İyi Çoklu Oyuncu:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Among Us (InnerslotH)
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Yılın İçerik Üreticisi:
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay Ann Lopez
- Nickmercs
- timthetatman
- Valkyrae
En İyi Çıkış Yapan:
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)
- Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry / Playstack)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games / Super.com)
- Roki (Polygon Treehouse / United Label)
- Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)
En İyi eSporcu:
- Ian “Crimsix” Porter (Call of Duty)
- Heo “Showmaker” Su (League of Legends)
- Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu (League of Legends)
- Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty)
- Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
En İyi eSpor Koçu:
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park (Overwatch)
- Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann (League of Legends)
- Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min (League of Legends)
- Raymond “Rambo” Lussier (Call of Duty)
En İyi eSpor Etkinliği:
- BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty)
- IEM Katowice 2020 (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- League of Legends World Championship 2020 (League of Legends)
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch)
- En İyi eSpor Oyunu
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Raven Software / Activision)
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
En İyi eSpor Sunucusu:
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Effje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- James “Dash” Patterson
- Jorien “Sheever” Van Der Heijden
En İyi eSpor Takımı:
- Dawon Gaming (League of Legends)
- Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)
- G2 eSports (League of Legends)
- San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
- Team Secret (DOTA 2)