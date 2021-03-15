Sinema dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri kabul edilen Oscar'ın bu yılki adayları açıklandı. 10 adaylık birden alan Netflix yapımı Mank, bu yılki Oscar'ın en çok adaylık alan yapımı oldu.

Aktör-yapımcı Priyanka Chopra Jonas ile şarkıcı, söz yazarı ve aktör Nick Jonas sunuculuğunda gerçekleştirilen iki bölümlük bir canlı yayın ile 93. Oscar Ödülleri'nin 23 kategorideki adayları açıklandı. David Fincher'ın Mank adlı filmi, 10 farklı kategoride aday gösterilerek bu yılın parlayan yıldızı oldu.

Bir Netflix yapımı olmasına rağmen 10 Oscar adaylığı birden alarak dijital platformların film endüstrisindeki gücünü kanıtlamış olan Mank’ın yanıt sıra The Father, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal ve The Trial of the Chicago 7 de, 6’şar oscar adaylığı ile 2021 Oscar Ödülleri’nin diğer yıldızları oldular. Lafı fazla uzatmadan sizleri bu yılki Oscar Ödülleri’nin adaylarıyla baş başa bırakıyoruz.

2021 Oscar adayları

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

En İyi Orijinal Müzik

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

En İyi Kısa Animasyon Filmi

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

En İyi Canlı Aksiyon Kısa Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

En İyi Ses

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

En İyi Senaryo (Uyarlama)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

En İyi Senaryo

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

En İyi Animasyon Filmi

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

En İyi Sinematografi

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

En İyi Belgesel

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

En İyi Mini Belgesel

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

En İyi Film Montajı

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

En İyi Uluslararası Film

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

En İyi Makyaj ve Saç Tasarımı

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

En İyi Orijinal Şarkı

Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest

Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night in Miami...

En İyi Film

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

En İyi Görsel Efekt