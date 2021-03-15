Aktör-yapımcı Priyanka Chopra Jonas ile şarkıcı, söz yazarı ve aktör Nick Jonas sunuculuğunda gerçekleştirilen iki bölümlük bir canlı yayın ile 93. Oscar Ödülleri'nin 23 kategorideki adayları açıklandı. David Fincher'ın Mank adlı filmi, 10 farklı kategoride aday gösterilerek bu yılın parlayan yıldızı oldu.
Bir Netflix yapımı olmasına rağmen 10 Oscar adaylığı birden alarak dijital platformların film endüstrisindeki gücünü kanıtlamış olan Mank’ın yanıt sıra The Father, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal ve The Trial of the Chicago 7 de, 6’şar oscar adaylığı ile 2021 Oscar Ödülleri’nin diğer yıldızları oldular. Lafı fazla uzatmadan sizleri bu yılki Oscar Ödülleri’nin adaylarıyla baş başa bırakıyoruz.
2021 Oscar adayları
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı
- Emma
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
En İyi Orijinal Müzik
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the World
- Soul
En İyi Kısa Animasyon Filmi
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Opera
- Yes-People
En İyi Canlı Aksiyon Kısa Film
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers
- White Eye
En İyi Ses
- Greyhound
- Mank
- News of the World
- Soul
- Sound of Metal
En İyi Senaryo (Uyarlama)
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- The Father
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami
- The White Tiger
En İyi Senaryo
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
En İyi Animasyon Filmi
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
En İyi Sinematografi
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
En İyi Belgesel
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The Mole Agent
- My Octopus Teacher
- Time
En İyi Mini Belgesel
- Colette
- A Concerto Is a Conversation
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- A Love Song for Latasha
En İyi Film Montajı
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
En İyi Uluslararası Film
- Another Round
- Better Days
- Collective
- The Man Who Sold His Skin
- Quo Vadis, Aida?
En İyi Makyaj ve Saç Tasarımı
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio
En İyi Orijinal Şarkı
- Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest
- Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead
- Speak Now, One Night in Miami...
En İyi Film
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı
- The Father
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- News of the World
- Tenet
En İyi Görsel Efekt
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet