Sinema ve televizyon dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden olan Altın Küre Ödülleri’nin 81’incisi, 7 Ocak 2024 tarihinde ABD’nin Los Angeles şehrinde düzenlenecek. “Oscar’ın habercisi” olarak da nitelendirilen törende yarışacak adaylar bugün belli oldu.
Sosyal medyayı da ele geçiren Greta Gerwig imzalı Margot Robbie ve Ryan Gosling başrollü Barbie, 9 adaylıkla en çok adaylık alan film oldu. Christopher Nolan’ın Oppenheimer’ı ise 8 adaylıkla ikinci oldu. Bunlar dışında The Killers of The Flower Moon, Poort Things, Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse de dahil birçok film ve dizi de birden fazla adaylık almayı başardı.
81. Altın Küre Ödülleri adayları
En iyi film - drama
- Oppenheimer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
- Anatomy of a Fall
En iyi film - müzikal veya komedi
- Barbie
- Poor Things
- American Fiction
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Air
En iyi yabancı film
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Fallen Leaves
- Io Capitano
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Drama dalında en iyi erkek oyuncu (film)
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers
- Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
Drama dalında en iyi kadın oyuncu (film)
- Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
- Annette Bening - Nyad
- Greta Lee - Past Lives
- Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla
En iyi yönetmen (film)
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Greta Gerwig - Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song - Past Lives
En iyi senaryo (film)
- Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- Poor Things - Tony McNamara
- Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
- Killers of the Flower Moon - Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
- Past Lives - Celine Song
- Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Müzikal/komedi dalında en iyi erkek oyuncu (film)
- Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario
- Timothee Chalamet - Wonka
- Matt Damon - Air
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Joaquin Phoenix - Beau is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Müzikal/komedi dalında en iyi kadın oyuncu (film)
- Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman - May December
- Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie - Barbie
- Emma Stone - Poor Things
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu (film)
- Willem Defoe - Poor Things
- Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Charles Melton - May December
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu (film)
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
- Julianne Moore - May December
- Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
- Da' Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
En iyi televizyon dizisi – drama
- 1923
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
- Succession
En iyi televizyon dizisi – müzikal veya komedi
- The Bear
- Ted Lasso
- Abbot Elementary
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Barry
Drama dalında en iyi erkek oyuncu (dizi)
- Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Jeremy Strong - Succession
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Dominic West - The Crown
Drama dalında en iyi kadın oyuncu (dizi)
- Helen Mirren - 1923
- Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook - Succession
- Imelda Staunton - The Crown
- Emma Stone - The Curse
Müzikal/komedi dalında en iyi erkek oyuncu
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel - Shrinking
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allne White - The Bear
Müzikal/komedi dalında en iyi kadın oyuncu
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
- Quinta Brunson - Abbot Elementary
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
- Elle Faning - Great
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu (dizi)
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
- James Marsden - Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach -The Bear
- Alan Ruck - Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu (dizi)
- Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
- Abby Elliot - The Bear
- Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
- J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
- Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
En iyi mini dizi, antoloji dizisi veya televizyon filmi
- Beef
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Fellow Travelers
- Fargo
Mini dizi, antoloji dizisi veya televizyon filminde en iyi erkek oyuncu
- Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
- Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & the Six
- Jon Hamm - Fargo
- Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers
- David Oyelowo - Lawmen. Bass Reeves
- Steven Yeun - Beef
Mini dizi, antoloji dizisi veya televizyon filminde en iyi kadın oyuncu
- Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & the Six
- Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry
- Elizabeth Olsen - Love and Death
- Juno Temple - Fargo
- Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers
- Ali Wong - Beef
En iyi özgün film müziği
- Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
- Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things
- Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest
- Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Vers
- Joe Hisaishi - The Boy and the Heron
En iyi şarkı (film)
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For (Barbie)
- Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson ve Andrew Wyatt - Dance the Night (Barbie)
- Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa - Addicted to Romance (She Came to Me)
- Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, ve John Spiker - Peaches (The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
- Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt - I'm Just Ken (Barbie)
- Lenny Kravitz - Road to Freedom (Rustin)
En iyi animasyon filmi
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
- Wish
En iyi stand-up performansı
- Ricky Gervais - Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
- Trevor Noah - Trevor Noah: Where Was I
- Chris Rock - Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Amy Schumer - Amy Schumer: Emergency Contract
- Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
- Wanda Skyes - Wanda Skyes: I'm an Entertainer
En iyi gişe başarısı
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part I
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour