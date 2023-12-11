Oscar'ın habercisi olarak nitelendirilen Altın Küre Ödülleri'nin bu yılki adayları belli oldu. Barbie 9 adaylık, Oppenheimer ise 8 adaylıkla kategorileri domine etti.

Sinema ve televizyon dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden olan Altın Küre Ödülleri’nin 81’incisi, 7 Ocak 2024 tarihinde ABD’nin Los Angeles şehrinde düzenlenecek. “Oscar’ın habercisi” olarak da nitelendirilen törende yarışacak adaylar bugün belli oldu.

Sosyal medyayı da ele geçiren Greta Gerwig imzalı Margot Robbie ve Ryan Gosling başrollü Barbie, 9 adaylıkla en çok adaylık alan film oldu. Christopher Nolan’ın Oppenheimer’ı ise 8 adaylıkla ikinci oldu. Bunlar dışında The Killers of The Flower Moon, Poort Things, Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse de dahil birçok film ve dizi de birden fazla adaylık almayı başardı.

81. Altın Küre Ödülleri adayları

En iyi film - drama

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

En iyi film - müzikal veya komedi

Barbie

Poor Things

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Air

En iyi yabancı film

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Drama dalında en iyi erkek oyuncu (film)

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

Drama dalında en iyi kadın oyuncu (film)

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening - Nyad

Greta Lee - Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla

En iyi yönetmen (film)

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Greta Gerwig - Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song - Past Lives

En iyi senaryo (film)

Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things - Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon - Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives - Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Müzikal/komedi dalında en iyi erkek oyuncu (film)

Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario

Timothee Chalamet - Wonka

Matt Damon - Air

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix - Beau is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Müzikal/komedi dalında en iyi kadın oyuncu (film)

Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman - May December

Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Poor Things

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu (film)

Willem Defoe - Poor Things

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Charles Melton - May December

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu (film)

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Julianne Moore - May December

Rosamund Pike - Saltburn

Da' Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

En iyi televizyon dizisi – drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

En iyi televizyon dizisi – müzikal veya komedi

The Bear

Ted Lasso

Abbot Elementary

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Barry

Drama dalında en iyi erkek oyuncu (dizi)

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Brian Cox - Succession

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Dominic West - The Crown

Drama dalında en iyi kadın oyuncu (dizi)

Helen Mirren - 1923

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Sarah Snook - Succession

Imelda Staunton - The Crown

Emma Stone - The Curse

Müzikal/komedi dalında en iyi erkek oyuncu

Bill Hader - Barry

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allne White - The Bear

Müzikal/komedi dalında en iyi kadın oyuncu

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Quinta Brunson - Abbot Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Elle Faning - Great

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu (dizi)

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

James Marsden - Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach -The Bear

Alan Ruck - Succession

Alexander Skarsgård - Succession

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu (dizi)

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Abby Elliot - The Bear

Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron - Succession

Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

En iyi mini dizi, antoloji dizisi veya televizyon filmi

Beef

Lessons in Chemistry

Daisy Jones & the Six

All the Light We Cannot See

Fellow Travelers

Fargo

Mini dizi, antoloji dizisi veya televizyon filminde en iyi erkek oyuncu

Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm - Fargo

Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo - Lawmen. Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun - Beef

Mini dizi, antoloji dizisi veya televizyon filminde en iyi kadın oyuncu

Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen - Love and Death

Juno Temple - Fargo

Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers

Ali Wong - Beef

En iyi özgün film müziği

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things

Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon

Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Vers

Joe Hisaishi - The Boy and the Heron

En iyi şarkı (film)

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For (Barbie)

Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson ve Andrew Wyatt - Dance the Night (Barbie)

Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa - Addicted to Romance (She Came to Me)

Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, ve John Spiker - Peaches (The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt - I'm Just Ken (Barbie)

Lenny Kravitz - Road to Freedom (Rustin)

En iyi animasyon filmi

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

En iyi stand-up performansı

Ricky Gervais - Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah - Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock - Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer - Amy Schumer: Emergency Contract

Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Skyes - Wanda Skyes: I'm an Entertainer

En iyi gişe başarısı