79. Altın Küre Ödülleri'nin Adayları Açıklandı

Altın Küre Ödülleri'nin adayları açıklandı. Altın Küre Ödülleri, 9 Ocak 2022'de sahiplerini bulacak.

Bu yıl 79’uncusu düzenlenecek olan ve en iyi film, en iyi televizyon dizisi ve en iyi oyuncu dahil olmak üzere daha pek çok alanda ödüllerin dağıtılacağı Altın Küre Ödülleri adaylıkları açıklandı.   

Farklılık, çeşitlilik ve ayrımcılık sebebiyle sık sık eleştirilen Altın Küre Ödülleri’ni bu yıl, aldıkları adaylıklarla başrolünde Fifthy Shades serisiyle tanıdığımız Jamie Dorman’ın başrolünde yer aldığı Belfast ve sevilen oyuncu Benedict Cumberbatch’li The Power of the Dog domine etti. 

İşte 79. Altın Küre Ödülleri adayları 

En iyi film – müzikal veya komedi 

Licorice Pizza

  • Cyrano 
  • Don’t Look Up 
  • Licorice Pizza 
  • tick, tick … Boom! 
  • West Side Story 

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu 

Kirsten Dunst

  • Caitríona Balfe, Belfast 
  • Ariana DeBose, West Side Story 
  • Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog 
  • Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard 
  • Ruth Negga, Passing 

En iyi film – yabancı dil 

Compartment No.6

  • Compartment No. 6 
  • Drive My Car 
  • The Hand of God 
  • A Hero 
  • Parallel Mothers 

En iyi senaryo – film 

Belfast

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza 
  • Kenneth Branagh, Belfast 
  • Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog 
  • Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up 
  • Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos 

En iyi yönetmen – film 

Denis Villeneuve

  • Kenneth Branagh, Belfast 
  • Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog 
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter 
  • Steven Spielberg, West Side Story 
  • Denis Villeneuve, Dune 

En iyi kadın oyuncu – müzikal veya komedi 

Marion Cotillard

  • Marion Cotillard, Annette 
  • Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza 
  • Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up 
  • Emma Stone, Cruella 
  • Rachel Zegler, West Side Story 

En iyi erkek oyuncu– dram 

Denzel Washington

  • Mahershala Ali, Swan Song 
  • Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos 
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog 
  • Will Smith, King Richard 
  • Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth 

En iyi orijinal şarkı – film 

No Time to Die

  • Be Alive, King Richard 
  • Dos Orugitas, Encanto 
  • Down to Joy, Belfast 
  • Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Respect 
  • No Time to Die, No Time to Die 

En iyi film – animasyon 

Raya and the Last Dragon

  • Encanto 
  • Flee 
  • Luca 
  • My Sunny Maad 
  • Raya and the Last Dragon 

En iyi erkek oyuncu – müzikal veya komedi 

Andrew Garfield

  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up 
  • Peter Dinklage, Cyrano 
  • Andrew Garfield, tick, tick … Boom! 
  • Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza 
  • Anthony Ramos, In the Heights 

En iyi kadın oyuncu – dram 

Lady Gaga

  • Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye 
  • Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter 
  • Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos 
  • Lady Gaga, House of Gucci 
  • Kristen Stewart, Spencer 

En iyi film – dram 

The Power of the Dog

  • Belfast 
  • CODA 
  • Dune 
  • King Richard 
  • The Power of the Dog 

En iyi erkek oyuncu 

Troy Kotsur

  • Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar 
  • Jamie Dornan, Belfast 
  • Ciarán Hinds, Belfast 
  • Troy Kotsur, CODA 
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog 

En iyi müzik – film 

The French Dispatch

  • Dune 
  • Encanto 
  • The French Dispatch 
  • Parallel Mothers 
  • The Power of the Dog 

En iyi televizyon dizisi – müzikal veya komedi 

The Great

  • The Great 
  • Hacks 
  • Ted Lasso 
  • Reservation Dogs 
  • Only Murders in the Building 

En iyi erkek oyuncu – dram 

Brian Cox

  • Brian Cox, Succession 
  • Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game 
  • Billy Porter, Pose 
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession 
  • Omar Sy, Lupin 

Mini Dizi veya televizyon filmi en iyi kadın oyuncu 

Kate Winslet

  • Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage 
  • Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha 
  • Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision 
  • Margaret Qualley, Maid 
  • Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown 

En iyi dizi – dram 

Succession

  • Lupin 
  • The Morning Show 
  • Pose 
  • Squid Game 
  • Succession 

En iyi kadın oyuncu– dram 

Elisabeth Moss

  • Uzo Aduba, In Treatment 
  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show 
  • Christine Baranski, The Good Fight 
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale 
  • Mj Rodriguez, Pose 

Mini dizi veya televizyon filmi en iyi erkek oyuncu 

Ewan Mcgregor

  • Paul Bettany, WandaVision 
  • Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage 
  • Michael Keaton, Dopesick 
  • Ewan McGregor, Halston 
  • Tahar Rahim, The Serpent 

En iyi kadın oyuncu – müzikal veya komedi 

Issa Rae

  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks 
  • Elle Fanning, The Great 
  • Issa Rae, Insecure 
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish 
  • Jean Smart, Hacks 

En iyi mini dizi veya televizyon filmi 

Dopesick

  • Dopesick 
  • Impeachment: American Crime Story 
  • Maid 
  • Mare of Easttown 
  • The Underground Railroad 

Dizi, mini dizi veya televizyon filmi en iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu 

Kieran Culkin

  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show 
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession 
  • Mark Duplass, The Morning Show 
  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso 
  • Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game 

En iyi erkek oyuncu – müzikal veya komedi 

Anthony Anderson

  • Anthony Anderson, Black-ish 
  • Nicholas Hoult, The Great 
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building 
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building 
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso 

Dizi, mini dizi veya televizyon filmi en iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu 

Andie MacDowell

  • Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus 
  • Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick 
  • Andie MacDowell, Maid 
  • Sarah Snook, Succession 
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso 

Altın Küre Ödülleri, 9 Ocak 2022'de sahiplerini bulacak.

Kaynak : https://www.theguardian.com/film/2021/dec/13/golden-globes-2022-full-list-of-nominations
