79. Altın Küre Ödülleri'nin Adayları Açıklandı

Altın Küre Ödülleri'nin adayları açıklandı. Altın Küre Ödülleri, 9 Ocak 2022'de sahiplerini bulacak.

Bu yıl 79’uncusu düzenlenecek olan ve en iyi film, en iyi televizyon dizisi ve en iyi oyuncu dahil olmak üzere daha pek çok alanda ödüllerin dağıtılacağı Altın Küre Ödülleri adaylıkları açıklandı.

Farklılık, çeşitlilik ve ayrımcılık sebebiyle sık sık eleştirilen Altın Küre Ödülleri’ni bu yıl, aldıkları adaylıklarla başrolünde Fifthy Shades serisiyle tanıdığımız Jamie Dorman’ın başrolünde yer aldığı Belfast ve sevilen oyuncu Benedict Cumberbatch’li The Power of the Dog domine etti.

İşte 79. Altın Küre Ödülleri adayları

En iyi film – müzikal veya komedi

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

tick, tick … Boom!

West Side Story

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

En iyi film – yabancı dil

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

En iyi senaryo – film

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

En iyi yönetmen – film

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

En iyi kadın oyuncu – müzikal veya komedi

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

En iyi erkek oyuncu– dram

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

En iyi orijinal şarkı – film

Be Alive, King Richard

Dos Orugitas, Encanto

Down to Joy, Belfast

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Respect

No Time to Die, No Time to Die

En iyi film – animasyon

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

En iyi erkek oyuncu – müzikal veya komedi

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick … Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

En iyi kadın oyuncu – dram

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

En iyi film – dram

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

En iyi erkek oyuncu

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

En iyi müzik – film

Dune

Encanto

The French Dispatch

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

En iyi televizyon dizisi – müzikal veya komedi

The Great

Hacks

Ted Lasso

Reservation Dogs

Only Murders in the Building

En iyi erkek oyuncu – dram

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Mini Dizi veya televizyon filmi en iyi kadın oyuncu

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

En iyi dizi – dram

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

En iyi kadın oyuncu– dram

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Mini dizi veya televizyon filmi en iyi erkek oyuncu

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

En iyi kadın oyuncu – müzikal veya komedi

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

En iyi mini dizi veya televizyon filmi

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Dizi, mini dizi veya televizyon filmi en iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

En iyi erkek oyuncu – müzikal veya komedi

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Dizi, mini dizi veya televizyon filmi en iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

