79. Altın Küre Ödülleri'nin Adayları Açıklandı

Bu yıl 79’uncusu düzenlenecek olan ve en iyi film, en iyi televizyon dizisi ve en iyi oyuncu dahil olmak üzere daha pek çok alanda ödüllerin dağıtılacağı Altın Küre Ödülleri adaylıkları açıklandı.
Farklılık, çeşitlilik ve ayrımcılık sebebiyle sık sık eleştirilen Altın Küre Ödülleri’ni bu yıl, aldıkları adaylıklarla başrolünde Fifthy Shades serisiyle tanıdığımız Jamie Dorman’ın başrolünde yer aldığı Belfast ve sevilen oyuncu Benedict Cumberbatch’li The Power of the Dog domine etti.
İşte 79. Altın Küre Ödülleri adayları
En iyi film – müzikal veya komedi
- Cyrano
- Don’t Look Up
- Licorice Pizza
- tick, tick … Boom!
- West Side Story
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu
- Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
- Ruth Negga, Passing
En iyi film – yabancı dil
- Compartment No. 6
- Drive My Car
- The Hand of God
- A Hero
- Parallel Mothers
En iyi senaryo – film
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
- Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
En iyi yönetmen – film
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
- Denis Villeneuve, Dune
En iyi kadın oyuncu – müzikal veya komedi
- Marion Cotillard, Annette
- Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
- Emma Stone, Cruella
- Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
En iyi erkek oyuncu– dram
- Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
En iyi orijinal şarkı – film
- Be Alive, King Richard
- Dos Orugitas, Encanto
- Down to Joy, Belfast
- Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Respect
- No Time to Die, No Time to Die
En iyi film – animasyon
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- My Sunny Maad
- Raya and the Last Dragon
En iyi erkek oyuncu – müzikal veya komedi
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
- Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield, tick, tick … Boom!
- Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
En iyi kadın oyuncu – dram
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
En iyi film – dram
- Belfast
- CODA
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
En iyi erkek oyuncu
- Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan, Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
En iyi müzik – film
- Dune
- Encanto
- The French Dispatch
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog
En iyi televizyon dizisi – müzikal veya komedi
- The Great
- Hacks
- Ted Lasso
- Reservation Dogs
- Only Murders in the Building
En iyi erkek oyuncu – dram
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Omar Sy, Lupin
Mini Dizi veya televizyon filmi en iyi kadın oyuncu
- Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
En iyi dizi – dram
- Lupin
- The Morning Show
- Pose
- Squid Game
- Succession
En iyi kadın oyuncu– dram
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Mini dizi veya televizyon filmi en iyi erkek oyuncu
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
En iyi kadın oyuncu – müzikal veya komedi
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks
En iyi mini dizi veya televizyon filmi
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Maid
- Mare of Easttown
- The Underground Railroad
Dizi, mini dizi veya televizyon filmi en iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
En iyi erkek oyuncu – müzikal veya komedi
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Dizi, mini dizi veya televizyon filmi en iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu
- Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Andie MacDowell, Maid
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Altın Küre Ödülleri, 9 Ocak 2022'de sahiplerini bulacak.