Dünyanın en büyük video oyun etkinliklerinden BAFTA Game Awards 2025 için geri sayım başladı. Nisan ayında düzenlenecek bir etkinlikle BAFTA Game Awards 2025'in kazananları belli olacak.
Peki adaylar kim? 2025'te en iyi oyun olmak için rekabet edecek oyunlar hangileri? Bu içeriğimizde BAFTA Game Awards 2025 adaylarına bakacağız.
BAFTA Game Awards 2025 adayları:
En iyi oyun
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Helldivers 2
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
En iyi animasyon
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Lego Horizon Adventures
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
- Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2
En iyi sanatsal başarı
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Harold Halibut
- Neva
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Still Wakes the Deep
En iyi ses
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot
- Helldivers 2
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Still Wakes the Deep
En iyi İngiliz yapımı oyun
- A Highland Song
- Lego Horizon Adventures
- Paper Trail
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
En iyi ilk oyun
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Pacific Drive
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
- The Plucky Squire
En iyi gelişen oyun
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- No Man's Sky
- Sea of Thieves
- Vampire Survivors
- World of Warcraft
En iyi aile oyunu
- Astro Bot
- Cat Quest 3
- Lego Horizon Adventures
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Plucky Squire
En iyi eğlenceyi ötesine taşıyan oyun
- Botany Manor
- Kind Words 2
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
- Tetris Forever
- Vampire Therapist
En iyi oyun tasarımı
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Helldivers 2
- Tactical Breach Wizards
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
En iyi çok oyunculu oyun
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Lego Horizon Adventures
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2
En iyi müzik
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Helldivers 2
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
En iyi anlatı
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Still Wakes the Deep
En iyi tescilli fikir
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
En iyi başrol oyuncusu
- Alec Newman (Still Wakes the Deep)
- Humberly González (Star Wars Outlaws)
- Isabella Inchbald (Indika)
- Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)
- Melina Juergens (Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2)
- Y'lan Noel (Call of Duty: Black Ops 6)
En iyi yardımcı oyuncu
- Abbi Greenland and Helen Goalen (Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2)
- Aldís Amah Hamilton (Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2)
- Jon Blyth (Thank Goodness You're Here!)
- Karen Dunbar (Still Wakes the Deep)
- Matt Berry (Thank Goodness You're Here!)
- Michael Abubakar (Still Wakes the Deep)
En iyi teknik başarı
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tiny Glade
- Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2