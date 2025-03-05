Yılın En İyi Oyunlarının Seçileceği BAFTA Game Awards 2025 Adayları Belli Oldu!

8 Nisan'da düzenlenecek BAFTA Game Awards 2025 etkinliklerine aday gösterilen oyunlar belli oldu. İşte yılın en iyisi olmak için rekabet edecek yapımlar...

Dünyanın en büyük video oyun etkinliklerinden BAFTA Game Awards 2025 için geri sayım başladı. Nisan ayında düzenlenecek bir etkinlikle BAFTA Game Awards 2025'in kazananları belli olacak.

Peki adaylar kim? 2025'te en iyi oyun olmak için rekabet edecek oyunlar hangileri? Bu içeriğimizde BAFTA Game Awards 2025 adaylarına bakacağız.

BAFTA Game Awards 2025 adayları:

En iyi oyun

BAFTA Game Awards 2025

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Helldivers 2
  • Thank Goodness You're Here!
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

En iyi animasyon

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Lego Horizon Adventures
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Thank Goodness You're Here!
  • Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2

En iyi sanatsal başarı

Black Myth: Wukong

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Harold Halibut
  • Neva
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Still Wakes the Deep

En iyi ses

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

  • Animal Well
  • Astro Bot
  • Helldivers 2
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Still Wakes the Deep

En iyi İngiliz yapımı oyun

Still Wakes the Deep

  • A Highland Song
  • Lego Horizon Adventures
  • Paper Trail
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Still Wakes the Deep
  • Thank Goodness You're Here!

En iyi ilk oyun

The Plucky Squire

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Pacific Drive
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau
  • Thank Goodness You're Here!
  • The Plucky Squire

En iyi gelişen oyun

Diablo IV

  • Diablo 4
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • No Man's Sky
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Vampire Survivors
  • World of Warcraft

En iyi aile oyunu

Little Kitty, Big City

  • Astro Bot
  • Cat Quest 3
  • Lego Horizon Adventures
  • Little Kitty, Big City
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Plucky Squire

En iyi eğlenceyi ötesine taşıyan oyun

Vampire Therapist

  • Botany Manor
  • Kind Words 2
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau
  • Tetris Forever
  • Vampire Therapist

En iyi oyun tasarımı

Balatro

  • Animal Well
  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Helldivers 2
  • Tactical Breach Wizards
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

En iyi çok oyunculu oyun

BAFTA adayları

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Lego Horizon Adventures
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2

En iyi müzik

Star Wars Outlaws

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Helldivers 2
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws

En iyi anlatı

Metaphor: ReFantazio

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Still Wakes the Deep

En iyi tescilli fikir

bafta

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Still Wakes the Deep
  • Thank Goodness You're Here!

En iyi başrol oyuncusu

Indika

  • Alec Newman (Still Wakes the Deep)
  • Humberly González (Star Wars Outlaws)
  • Isabella Inchbald (Indika)
  • Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)
  • Melina Juergens (Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2)
  • Y'lan Noel (Call of Duty: Black Ops 6)

En iyi yardımcı oyuncu

en iyi yardımcı oyuncu

  • Abbi Greenland and Helen Goalen (Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2)
  • Aldís Amah Hamilton (Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2)
  • Jon Blyth (Thank Goodness You're Here!)
  • Karen Dunbar (Still Wakes the Deep)
  • Matt Berry (Thank Goodness You're Here!)
  • Michael Abubakar (Still Wakes the Deep)

En iyi teknik başarı

tiny glade

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Tiny Glade
  • Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2
Kaynak : https://www.bafta.org/media-centre/press-releases/games-awards-2025-nominations
