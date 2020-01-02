Hayatımıza girdiği günden beri izleme alışkanlıklarımızı baştan aşağı değiştiren Netflix, 2020 yılına bomba gibi bir giriş yaptı. Dijital yayın devi, bugün kütüphanesine 100’den fazla yeni dizi ve film ekledi. Hadi gelin, bu yapımlar nelermiş hep birlikte göz atalım.

Son dönemde anavatanı ABD’de önemli bir abone kaybı yaşayan Netflix, kan kaybını durdurabilmek adına platforma birçok yeni dizi ve film ekledi. Giderek kızışan dijital yayın piyasasında tercih edilebilirliğini artırmak isteyen şirket, orijinal programlama kadar lisanslandırmaya da büyük paralar ödüyor.

Bugün itibarıyla Netflix kütüphanesinde yerini alan yapımlar, gözden kaçırılmayacak kadar iyi. Event Horizon, Cloverfield, The Amityville Horror ve The Ring'in 2002 yorumlaması da dahil olmak üzere seçim yapabileceğimiz pek çok film bulunuyor. Bunların yanı sıra Kill Bill serisi, Paranormal Activity ve Inception gibi gişe rekorları kıran Hollywood yapımları da Netflix kütüphanesinde sizleri bekliyor. Söz konusu filmlerin büyük çoğunluğunun Türkiye’de de yayınlanacağını düşünüyoruz.

The Witcher, Stranger Things, La Casa De Papel ve Dark gibi izlenme rekorları kıran pek çok orijinal dizisi bulunan Netflix, bunun yanı sıra kendi üretmediği pek çok seriye de ev sahipliği yapıyor. Cells at Work!, Live Up To Your Name ve Drugs Inc., Netflix kütüphanesine eklenen yeni diziler arasında yer alıyor. Netflix’te yayınlanan yeni dizi ve filmlerin tam listesine aşağıdan göz atabilirsiniz.

Ocak 2020 itibarıyla Netflix kütüphanesine eklenen dizi ve filmler:

Netflix’e eklenen yeni filmler:

21 (2008)

A Cinderella Story (2004)

Alpha and Omega: The Legend of the Saw Tooth Cave (2014)

American Beauty (1999)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Aruna & Her Palate (Aruna & Lidahnya) (2018)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Bad Grandpa .5 (2014)

Breaking the Bank (2014)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Center Stage (2000)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Chasing Amy (1997)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Chloe (2009)

City of God (2002)

Click (2006)

Cloverfield (2008)

Coach Carter (2005)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Dragonheart (1996)

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer (2015)

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)

Event Horizon (1997)

Fall Girls (2019)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Free Willy (1993)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Garfield Gets Real (2007)

Garfield’s Fun Fest (2008)

Garfield’s Pet Force (2009)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Godzilla (1998)

Hairspray (2007)

Harold and Kumar Get the Munchies (2004)

Hitch (2005)

Hunt to Kill (2010)

Inception (2010)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood (2015)

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (2001)

Julie & Julia (1956)

Kate & Leopold (2001)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)

Kingpin (1996)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

La Bamba (1987)

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Luccas Neto in: Children’s Day (2019)

Magnolia (1999)

Mansfield Park (1999)

Monster-in-Law (2005)

Moon (2009)

My Girl (1991)

New York Minute (2004)

Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Patriot Games (1992)

Philadelphia (1993)

Pokémon the Movie: Power of Us (2018)

Posesif (2017)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Riot (2015)

Road Trip: Beer Pong (2009)

Scary Movie (2000)

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden (2012)

Siren (2016)

Sliver (1993)

Snow Day (2000)

Strictly Ballroom (1992)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Craft (1996)

The Crying Game (1992)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

The Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning (2007)

The Final Destination (2009)

The Invention of Lying (2009)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

The Natural (1984)

The Original Kings of Comedy (2000)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Ring (2002)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Tremors (1990)

Tremors 2: Aftershocks (1996)

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (2001)

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004)

Tremors 5: Bloodline (2015)

True Grit (1969)

Up in the Air (2009)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Wyatt Earp (1994)

Yes Man (2008)

Netflix’e eklenen yeni diziler: