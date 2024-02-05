2024 Grammy Ödülleri Kazananları Belli Oldu: Taylor Swift Rekor Kırdı!

Müzik dünyasının Oscar'ı olarak kabul edilen Grammy Ödülleri, sahiplerini buldu. Taylor Swift ödül törenine damga vurdu.

Los Angeles'ta düzenlenen Grammy Ödül Töreni'ne çok sayıda ünlü isim katıldı ve ödüllerde kıyasıya bir rekabet yaşandı. Etkinliğin sunuculuğunu Travis Noah üstlendi. Bu yıl 66. defa verilen ödüllerde Taylor Swift, dördüncü defa en iyi albüm ödülünü kazanarak tarihe geçti ve bu alanda Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra ve Paul Simon'ı yakaladı. 

İşte kazananlar:

taylor swift

Yılın Şarkısı

  • Worship - Jon Batiste
  • Not Stong Enough - boygenius
  • Flowerss - Miley Cyrus
  • What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
  • On My Mama - Victoria Monêt
  • Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
  • Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
  • Kill Bill - SZA

Yılın Albümü

  • World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
  • the record - boygenius
  • Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
  • Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
  • The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
  • GUTS - Olivia Rodrigo
  • Midnights - Taylor Swift
  • SOS - SZA

Yılın Şarkısı

  • A&W - Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew
  • Anti-Hero - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift
  • Butterfly - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson
  • Dance The Night - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
  • Flowers - Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack
  • Kill Bill - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solâna Rowe
  • Vampire - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo
  • What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish

apple vision pro

En İyi Yeni Sanatçı

  • Gracie Abrams
  • Fred again..
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Coco Jones
  • Noah Kahan
  • Victoria Monét
  • The War And Treaty

Yılın Prodüktörü - Klasik Olmayan

  • Jack Antonoff
  • Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
  • Hit-Boy
  • Metro Boomin
  • Daniel Nigro

Yılın Şarkı Yazarı, Klasik Olmayan

  • Edgar Barrera
  • Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Shane McAnally
  • Theron Tomas
  • Justin Tranter

En İyi Solo Pop Vokal

  • Flowers - Miley Cyrus
  • Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat
  • What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
  • Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
  • Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

sza

En İyi Çift/Grup Pop Şarkısı

  • Thousand Miles - Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile
  • Candy Necklace - Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste
  • Never Felt So Alone - Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish
  • Karma - Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice
  • Ghost In The Machine - SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers

En İyi Pop Vokal Albüm

  • Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson
  • Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
  • GUTS - Olivia Rodrigo
  • - (Subtract) - Ed Sheeran
  • Midnights - Taylor Swift

En İyi Dans/Elektronik Performans

  • Blackbox Life Recorder 21F - Aphex Twin
  • Loading - James Blake
  • Higher Than Ever Before - Disclosure
  • Strong - Romy&Fred again
  • Rumble - Skrillex, Fred again & Flowdan

metallica

En İyi Rock Performansı

  • Sculptures Of Anything Goes - Arctic Monkeys
  • More Than A Love Song - Black Pumas
  • Not Strong Enough - boygenius
  • Rescued - Foo Fighters
  • Lux Æterna - Metallica

En İyi Metal Performansı

  • Bad Man - Disturbed 
  • Phantom Of The Opera - Ghost
  • 72 Seasons - Metallica
  • Hive Mind - Slipknot
  • Jaded - Spiritbox

En İyi Alternatif Müzik Performansı

  • Belinda Says - Alvvays
  • Body Paint - Arctic Monkeys
  • Cool About It - boygenius
  • A&W - Lana Del Rey
  • This Is Why - Paramore

coco jones

En İyi R&B Performansı

  • Summer Too Hot - Chris Brown
  • Back To Love - Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley
  • ICU - Coco Jones
  • How Does It Make You Feel - Victoria Monét
  • Kill Bill - SZA

En İyi Rap Performansı

  • The Hillbillies - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
  • Love Letter - Black Thought
  • Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage
  • SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS - Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane
  • Players - Coi Leray

En İyi Jazz Performansı

  • Movement 18' (Heroes) - Jon Batiste
  • Basquiat - Lakecia Benjamin
  • Vulnerable (Live) - Adam Blackstone Featuring The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté
  • But Not For Me - Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
  • Tight - Samara Joy
