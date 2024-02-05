Los Angeles'ta düzenlenen Grammy Ödül Töreni'ne çok sayıda ünlü isim katıldı ve ödüllerde kıyasıya bir rekabet yaşandı. Etkinliğin sunuculuğunu Travis Noah üstlendi. Bu yıl 66. defa verilen ödüllerde Taylor Swift, dördüncü defa en iyi albüm ödülünü kazanarak tarihe geçti ve bu alanda Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra ve Paul Simon'ı yakaladı.
İşte kazananlar:
Yılın Şarkısı
- Worship - Jon Batiste
- Not Stong Enough - boygenius
- Flowerss - Miley Cyrus
- What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
- On My Mama - Victoria Monêt
- Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
- Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
- Kill Bill - SZA
Yılın Albümü
- World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
- the record - boygenius
- Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
- Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
- The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
- GUTS - Olivia Rodrigo
- Midnights - Taylor Swift
- SOS - SZA
Yılın Şarkısı
- A&W - Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew
- Anti-Hero - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift
- Butterfly - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson
- Dance The Night - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
- Flowers - Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack
- Kill Bill - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solâna Rowe
- Vampire - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo
- What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
En İyi Yeni Sanatçı
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War And Treaty
Yılın Prodüktörü - Klasik Olmayan
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Yılın Şarkı Yazarı, Klasik Olmayan
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Tomas
- Justin Tranter
En İyi Solo Pop Vokal
- Flowers - Miley Cyrus
- Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat
- What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
- Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
- Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
En İyi Çift/Grup Pop Şarkısı
- Thousand Miles - Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile
- Candy Necklace - Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste
- Never Felt So Alone - Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish
- Karma - Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice
- Ghost In The Machine - SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers
En İyi Pop Vokal Albüm
- Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson
- Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
- GUTS - Olivia Rodrigo
- - (Subtract) - Ed Sheeran
- Midnights - Taylor Swift
En İyi Dans/Elektronik Performans
- Blackbox Life Recorder 21F - Aphex Twin
- Loading - James Blake
- Higher Than Ever Before - Disclosure
- Strong - Romy&Fred again
- Rumble - Skrillex, Fred again & Flowdan
En İyi Rock Performansı
- Sculptures Of Anything Goes - Arctic Monkeys
- More Than A Love Song - Black Pumas
- Not Strong Enough - boygenius
- Rescued - Foo Fighters
- Lux Æterna - Metallica
En İyi Metal Performansı
- Bad Man - Disturbed
- Phantom Of The Opera - Ghost
- 72 Seasons - Metallica
- Hive Mind - Slipknot
- Jaded - Spiritbox
En İyi Alternatif Müzik Performansı
- Belinda Says - Alvvays
- Body Paint - Arctic Monkeys
- Cool About It - boygenius
- A&W - Lana Del Rey
- This Is Why - Paramore
En İyi R&B Performansı
- Summer Too Hot - Chris Brown
- Back To Love - Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley
- ICU - Coco Jones
- How Does It Make You Feel - Victoria Monét
- Kill Bill - SZA
En İyi Rap Performansı
- The Hillbillies - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
- Love Letter - Black Thought
- Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage
- SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS - Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane
- Players - Coi Leray
En İyi Jazz Performansı
- Movement 18' (Heroes) - Jon Batiste
- Basquiat - Lakecia Benjamin
- Vulnerable (Live) - Adam Blackstone Featuring The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté
- But Not For Me - Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
- Tight - Samara Joy