30. SAG Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı. Oscar ve Golden Globe'dan sonra en prestijli ödül olarak kabul edilen SAG Ödülleri için öne çıkan iki film, Christopher Nolan'ın Oppenheimer'ı ve Greta Gerwig imzalı Barbie oldu.
Leonardo Di Caprio ve May December ise listelerde yer almayarak şaşırttı. American Fiction ise üç önemli adaylıkla dikkat çekti. Golden Globe'da ödül alan Poor Things bu defa kendi adına bir adaylık kazanamadı.
SAG Ödülleri için açıklanan adaylıklar ise şu şekilde:
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
- Annette Bening - NYAD
- Lily Gladstone - Killers of The Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Margot Robbie - Barbie
- Emma Stone - Poor Things
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
- Williem Dafoe - Poor Things
- Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling- Barbie
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- Penelope Cruz - Ferrari
- Jodie Foster - NYAD
- Da'vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
En İyi Toplu Performans
- Barbie
- American Fiction
- The Color People
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
TELEVİZYON KATEGORİSİ
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi/TV Filmi)
- Matt Bomer - Fellow Travellers
- Jon Hamm - Fargo
- David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Tony Shalhoub - Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Steven Yeun - Beef
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi/TV Filmi)
- Uzo Aduba - Painkiller
- Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beatiful Things
- Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry
- Bel Powley - A Small Light
- Ali Wong - Beef
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
- Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)
- Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
- Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook - Succession
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi)
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Hannah Waddinghan - Ted Lasso
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
En İyi Toplu Performans (Drama)
- The Crown
- The Gilded Age
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
- Succession
En İyi Toplu Performans (Komedi)
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Barry
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
SAG Ödül Töreni nasıl izlenir?
SAG Ödülleri, 24 Şubat'ta Los Angeles'taki Shine Auditoryum ve Fuar Salonu'nda gerçekleştirilecek olan törenle sahiplerini bulacak. Bu yıl ödül töreni tarihinde ilk defa Netflix'ten canlı yayınlanacak.