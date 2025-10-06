2025'in En İyi Oyunları Belli Oluyor: Golden Joystick Adayları Belli Oldu

En prestijli oyun ödüllerinden olan Golden Joystick'in adayları belli oldu. Siz de oy kullanarak yılın en iyi oyunlarını seçebilirsiniz.

Dünyanın en uzun süredir devam eden ve en prestijli oyun ödüllerinden olan Golden Joystick Ödülleri’nin bu yılki ayağında yarışacak adaylar resmen belli oldu. Farklı kategorilerden birçok oyun listeye girdi. Adaylar, sektörden insanlar tarafından belirlenirken jüri tarafından son liste olarak çıkarıldı. Clair Expedition 2 listeyi domine ederken daha çıkmasına aylar olan GTA 6’nın 2 adaylık alması dikkat çekti.

43'üncüsü olacak Golden Joystick 2025 Ödülleri, 20 Kasım 2025 tarihinde sahiplerini bulacak. Adayları şu anda herkes oylayabiliyor. Eğer siz de sevdiğiniz oyunların kazanmasını istiyorsanız buradaki bağlantıyı kullanarak oy verebilirsiniz. Adayları da aşağıdan görmeniz mümkün.

Golden Joystick 2025 Ödülleri adayları

En iyi hikâye anlatımı

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

SILENT HILL f

Blue Prince

Mafia: The Old Country

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

The Hundred Line – Last Defense Academy

En iyi multiplayer oyun

Battlefield 6

PEAK

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN

Split Fiction

Mario Kart World

REMATCH

En iyi görsel tasarım

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Midnight Walk

Ghost of Yōtei

Sword of the Sea

Assassin’s Creed Shadow

En iyi indie oyun

Blue Prince

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Wanderstop

Skin Deep

despelote

Herdling

Abiotic Factor

Baby Steps

Caves of Qud

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

En iyi indie oyun (kendi tarafından yayımlanan)

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hades II

Sword of the Sea

PEAK

Keep Driving

Spilled!

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders

DELTARUNE

Promise Mascot Agency

Consume Me

Hâlâ Oynanıyor Ödülü (PC ve konsol)

Minecraft

Dead by Daylight

HELLDIVERS 2

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

Satisfactory

Call of Duty: Warzone

Marvel Rivals

Fortnite

Apex Legends

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X

GTA Online

Warframe

Hâlâ Oynanıyor Ödülü (Mobil)

Call of Duty: Mobile

Pokémon GO

Subway Surfers

Clash Royale

Honkai: Star Rail

Genshin Impact

Zenless Zone Zero

Roblox

Free Fire

PUBG MOBILE

En iyi Remake / Remaster

METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter

The Talos Principle: Reawakened

Gears of War: Reloaded

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

Yılın stüdyosu

Team Cherry

Sandfall Interactive

Aggro Crab and Landfall

Bloober Team

Sloclap

Rebellion

En iyi oyun genişlemesi

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants

Lies of P: Overture

No Man’s Sky: Voyagers

Atomfall Story Expansion Pack: The Red Strain

Assassin’s Creed Shadows – Claws of Awaji

Still Wakes the Deep: Siren’s Rest

En iyi ses tasarımı

Ghost of Yōtei

Battlefield 6

Donkey Kong Bananza

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Two Point Museum

Cronos: The New Dawn

En iyi ses

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

South of Midnight

SILENT HILL f

Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream

DELTARUNE

Sword of the Sea

En iyi oyuncu

Jennifer English – Maelle (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33) Troy Baker – Indiana Jones (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle) Tom McKay – Henry (Kingdom Come: Deliverance II) Alex Jordan – Jan Dolski (The Alters) Erika Ishii – Atsu (Ghost of Yōtei) Adriyan Rae – Hazel (South of Midnight)

En iyi yardımcı oyuncu

Troy Baker – Higgs Monaghan (Death Stranding 2: On the Beach)

Jim High – Erik (Kingdom Come: Deliverance II)

Ben Starr – Verso (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)

Lucy Griffiths – Alva (Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream)

Logan Cunningham – (Hades II)

Marios Gavrilis – Emmerich Voss (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle)

Yılın oyunu (PC)

Hollow Knight: Silksong

The Alters

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

PEAK

Abiotic Factor

Dune: Awakening

Yılın oyunu (Konsol)

Donkey Kong Bananza

Monster Hunter Wilds

Ghost of Yōtei

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Mario Kart World

En iyi erken erişim oyunu

Grounded 2

Schedule I

9 Kings

R.E.P.O.

skate.

White Knuckle

En iyi oyun donanımı

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD

Elgato Facecam 4K

Razer Blade 16

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D

En iyi oyun adaptasyonu

Devil May Cry (Netflix)

Arcane Season 2 (Netflix)

The Last of Us Season 2 (HBO)

A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Secret Level (Prime Video)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Paramount Pictures)

En iyi oyun fragmanı

Grand Theft Auto VI - 2. fragman

Battlefield 6 - Live Action fragmanı

Rhythm Doctor – Çıkış tarihi fragmanı

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn – Duyuru fragmanı

ROMEO IS A DEAD MAN – Duyuru fragmanı

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Resmî CGI fragmanı – Live a Lif

En çok istenen oyun