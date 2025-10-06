2025'in En İyi Oyunları Belli Oluyor: Golden Joystick Adayları Belli Oldu

Dünyanın en uzun süredir devam eden ve en prestijli oyun ödüllerinden olan Golden Joystick Ödülleri’nin bu yılki ayağında yarışacak adaylar resmen belli oldu. Farklı kategorilerden birçok oyun listeye girdi. Adaylar, sektörden insanlar tarafından belirlenirken jüri tarafından son liste olarak çıkarıldı. Clair Expedition 2 listeyi domine ederken daha çıkmasına aylar olan GTA 6’nın 2 adaylık alması dikkat çekti.
43'üncüsü olacak Golden Joystick 2025 Ödülleri, 20 Kasım 2025 tarihinde sahiplerini bulacak. Adayları şu anda herkes oylayabiliyor. Eğer siz de sevdiğiniz oyunların kazanmasını istiyorsanız buradaki bağlantıyı kullanarak oy verebilirsiniz. Adayları da aşağıdan görmeniz mümkün.
Golden Joystick 2025 Ödülleri adayları
En iyi hikâye anlatımı
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- SILENT HILL f
- Blue Prince
- Mafia: The Old Country
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- The Hundred Line – Last Defense Academy
En iyi multiplayer oyun
- Battlefield 6
- PEAK
- ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN
- Split Fiction
- Mario Kart World
- REMATCH
En iyi görsel tasarım
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- The Midnight Walk
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Sword of the Sea
- Assassin’s Creed Shadow
En iyi indie oyun
- Blue Prince
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Wanderstop
- Skin Deep
- despelote
- Herdling
- Abiotic Factor
- Baby Steps
- Caves of Qud
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
En iyi indie oyun (kendi tarafından yayımlanan)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Hades II
- Sword of the Sea
- PEAK
- Keep Driving
- Spilled!
- Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders
- DELTARUNE
- Promise Mascot Agency
- Consume Me
Hâlâ Oynanıyor Ödülü (PC ve konsol)
- Minecraft
- Dead by Daylight
- HELLDIVERS 2
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
- Satisfactory
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Marvel Rivals
- Fortnite
- Apex Legends
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X
- GTA Online
- Warframe
Hâlâ Oynanıyor Ödülü (Mobil)
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Pokémon GO
- Subway Surfers
- Clash Royale
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Genshin Impact
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Roblox
- Free Fire
- PUBG MOBILE
En iyi Remake / Remaster
- METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter
- The Talos Principle: Reawakened
- Gears of War: Reloaded
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4
Yılın stüdyosu
- Team Cherry
- Sandfall Interactive
- Aggro Crab and Landfall
- Bloober Team
- Sloclap
- Rebellion
En iyi oyun genişlemesi
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants
- Lies of P: Overture
- No Man’s Sky: Voyagers
- Atomfall Story Expansion Pack: The Red Strain
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows – Claws of Awaji
- Still Wakes the Deep: Siren’s Rest
En iyi ses tasarımı
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Battlefield 6
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Two Point Museum
- Cronos: The New Dawn
En iyi ses
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- South of Midnight
- SILENT HILL f
- Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
- DELTARUNE
- Sword of the Sea
En iyi oyuncu
Jennifer English – Maelle (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33) Troy Baker – Indiana Jones (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle) Tom McKay – Henry (Kingdom Come: Deliverance II) Alex Jordan – Jan Dolski (The Alters) Erika Ishii – Atsu (Ghost of Yōtei) Adriyan Rae – Hazel (South of Midnight)
En iyi yardımcı oyuncu
- Troy Baker – Higgs Monaghan (Death Stranding 2: On the Beach)
- Jim High – Erik (Kingdom Come: Deliverance II)
- Ben Starr – Verso (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
- Lucy Griffiths – Alva (Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream)
- Logan Cunningham – (Hades II)
- Marios Gavrilis – Emmerich Voss (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle)
Yılın oyunu (PC)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- The Alters
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- PEAK
- Abiotic Factor
- Dune: Awakening
Yılın oyunu (Konsol)
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Mario Kart World
En iyi erken erişim oyunu
- Grounded 2
- Schedule I
- 9 Kings
- R.E.P.O.
- skate.
- White Knuckle
En iyi oyun donanımı
- Nintendo Switch 2
- Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
- WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD
- Elgato Facecam 4K
- Razer Blade 16
- AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D
En iyi oyun adaptasyonu
- Devil May Cry (Netflix)
- Arcane Season 2 (Netflix)
- The Last of Us Season 2 (HBO)
- A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Secret Level (Prime Video)
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Paramount Pictures)
En iyi oyun fragmanı
- Grand Theft Auto VI - 2. fragman
- Battlefield 6 - Live Action fragmanı
- Rhythm Doctor – Çıkış tarihi fragmanı
- The Expanse: Osiris Reborn – Duyuru fragmanı
- ROMEO IS A DEAD MAN – Duyuru fragmanı
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Resmî CGI fragmanı – Live a Lif
En çok istenen oyun
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Witcher 4
- Black Myth: Zhong Kui
- LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Night
- 007 First Light
- EXODUS
- Subnautica 2
- Light No Fire
- The Expanse: Osiris Reborn
- Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
- SAROS
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
- Crimson Desert
- KINGDOM HEARTS IV
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- Hell Let Loose: Vietnam
- OD – KNOCK
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy