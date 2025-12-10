2026 BAFTA Oyun Ödülleri Adayları Açıklandı: İşte Kategori Kategori Tüm Aday Oyunlar

Oyun sektörünün en popüler ödül törenlerinden biri olan BAFTA'da tüm kategorilerde aday gösterilen oyunların listesi açıklandı.

Oyun sektörünün The Game Awards'tan sonra, hatta çoğu kesim tarafından daha adil olduğu gerekçesiyle en popüler oyun ödülleri etkinliği olarak görülen BAFTA'nın 2026 yılında gerçekleşecek etkinliğindeki ödüllere aday gösterilen oyunlar açıklandı.

Bildiğiniz üzere yarın gece The Game Awards gerçekleşecek ve birçok farklı kategoride oyunlar ödüllerine kavuşacak. BAFTA da tıpkı The Game Awards gibi her yıl düzenlenen oyun etkinliklerinden biri fakat pek çok oyunsever tarafından daha adil olduğu düşünülüyor.

BAFTA üyeleri adayları belirlerken 2025 yılında çıkan toplam 255 oyunu değerlendirirken, adaylık listelerine çıkış tarihleri 16 Kasım 2024 ile 14 Kasım 2025 arasındaki oyunlar dâhil edildi. Kullanıcı oylamaları 2026 yılının Şubat ayında başlayacak, kazananlar ise 17 Nisan tarihinde açıklanacak.

Yılın oyunu

ARC Raiders

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Dispatch

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Split Fiction

En iyi animasyon

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Battlefield 6

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Dispatch

Donkey Kong Bananza

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

En iyi sanatsal başarı

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Dispatch

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

South of Midnight

Sword of the Sea

En iyi ses

ARC Raiders

Battlefield 6

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Dispatch

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades II

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Split Fiction

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

En iyi İngiliz oyunu

Atomfall

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

F1 25

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Little Nightmares III

Mafia: The Old Country

Monument Valley 3

PowerWash Simulator 2

Two Point Museum

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

En iyi ilk oyun

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Consume Me

Date Everything!

despelote

Dispatch

Is This Seat Taken?

The Midnight Walk

The Rogue Prince of Persia

Tiny Bookshop

En iyi gelişim gösteren oyun

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Cyberpunk 2077

Fallout 76

Helldivers 2

Hitman World of Assassination

Marvel Rivals

No Man’s Sky

Sea of Thieves

The Elder Scrolls Online

Vampire Survivors

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

En iyi aile oyunu

Donkey Kong Bananza

EA SPORTS FC 26

Is This Seat Taken?

LEGO Party!

Mario Kart World

Monument Valley 3

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

PowerWash Simulator 2

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Two Point Museum

En iyi eğlencenin ötesine geçen oyun

and Roger

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Consume Me

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

despelote

Monument Valley 3

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

SILENT HILL f

The Alters

En iyi oyun tasarımı

BALL x PIT

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades II

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Split Fiction

The Alters

En iyi çok oyunculu oyun

ARC Raiders

Battlefield 6

Borderlands 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Dune: Awakening

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN

LEGO Party!

Mario Kart World

PEAK

Split Fiction

En iyi müzik

ARC Raiders

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Dispatch

DOOM: The Dark Ages

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

En iyi hikâye anlatımı

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Dispatch

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades II

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Split Fiction

The Alters

En iyi yeni IP

Absolum

ARC Raiders

Atomfall

BALL x PIT

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Dispatch

PEAK

South of Midnight

Split Fiction

The Alters

En iyi teknik başarı

ARC Raiders

Battlefield 6

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

DOOM: The Dark Ages

Ghost of Yōtei

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Split Fiction

En iyi başrol oyuncu

Aaron Paul – Dispatch

Alex Jordan – The Alters

Ben Starr – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Erika Ishii – Ghost of Yōtei

Jennifer English – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Judy Alice Lee – Hades II

Kaja Chan – Split Fiction

Laura Bailey – Dispatch

Suzie Yeung – SILENT HILL f

Tom McKay – Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Troy Baker – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

En iyi yardımcı oyuncu

Alix Wilton Regan – Lies of P: Overture

Amelia Tyler – Hades II

Andy Serkis – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Charlie Cox – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

David Menkin – Still Wakes the Deep: Siren’s Rest

Jane Perry – Dead Take

Jeffrey Wright – Dispatch

Kirsty Rider – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Rich Keeble – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Troy Baker – Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Peki sizce ödülleri hangi oyunlar toplayacak? Düşüncelerinizi aşağıdaki yorumlar kısmından bizimle paylaşabilirsiniz.