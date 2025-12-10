Tümü Webekno
  Webtekno
  Oyun

2026 BAFTA Oyun Ödülleri Adayları Açıklandı: İşte Kategori Kategori Tüm Aday Oyunlar

Oyun sektörünün en popüler ödül törenlerinden biri olan BAFTA'da tüm kategorilerde aday gösterilen oyunların listesi açıklandı.

Barış Bulut / Editor

Oyun sektörünün The Game Awards'tan sonra, hatta çoğu kesim tarafından daha adil olduğu gerekçesiyle en popüler oyun ödülleri etkinliği olarak görülen BAFTA'nın 2026 yılında gerçekleşecek etkinliğindeki ödüllere aday gösterilen oyunlar açıklandı.

Bildiğiniz üzere yarın gece The Game Awards gerçekleşecek ve birçok farklı kategoride oyunlar ödüllerine kavuşacak. BAFTA da tıpkı The Game Awards gibi her yıl düzenlenen oyun etkinliklerinden biri fakat pek çok oyunsever tarafından daha adil olduğu düşünülüyor.

BAFTA üyeleri adayları belirlerken 2025 yılında çıkan toplam 255 oyunu değerlendirirken, adaylık listelerine çıkış tarihleri 16 Kasım 2024 ile 14 Kasım 2025 arasındaki oyunlar dâhil edildi. Kullanıcı oylamaları 2026 yılının Şubat ayında başlayacak, kazananlar ise 17 Nisan tarihinde açıklanacak.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Yılın oyunu

  • ARC Raiders
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Split Fiction

En iyi animasyon

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows
  • Battlefield 6
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Dispatch
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

En iyi sanatsal başarı

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • South of Midnight
  • Sword of the Sea

Hades II

En iyi ses

  • ARC Raiders
  • Battlefield 6
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Split Fiction
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

En iyi İngiliz oyunu

  • Atomfall
  • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
  • F1 25
  • Jurassic World Evolution 3
  • Little Nightmares III
  • Mafia: The Old Country
  • Monument Valley 3
  • PowerWash Simulator 2
  • Two Point Museum
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

En iyi ilk oyun

  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Consume Me
  • Date Everything!
  • despelote
  • Dispatch
  • Is This Seat Taken?
  • The Midnight Walk
  • The Rogue Prince of Persia
  • Tiny Bookshop

No Man’s Sky

En iyi gelişim gösteren oyun

  • Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Fallout 76
  • Helldivers 2
  • Hitman World of Assassination
  • Marvel Rivals
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Sea of Thieves
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • Vampire Survivors
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

En iyi aile oyunu

  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • EA SPORTS FC 26
  • Is This Seat Taken?
  • LEGO Party!
  • Mario Kart World
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Pokémon Legends: Z-A
  • PowerWash Simulator 2
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
  • Two Point Museum

En iyi eğlencenin ötesine geçen oyun

  • and Roger
  • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Consume Me
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • despelote
  • Monument Valley 3
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
  • SILENT HILL f
  • The Alters

Split Fiction

En iyi oyun tasarımı

  • BALL x PIT
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Split Fiction
  • The Alters

En iyi çok oyunculu oyun

  • ARC Raiders
  • Battlefield 6
  • Borderlands 4
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
  • Dune: Awakening
  • ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN
  • LEGO Party!
  • Mario Kart World
  • PEAK
  • Split Fiction

En iyi müzik

  • ARC Raiders
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Dispatch
  • DOOM: The Dark Ages
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Dispatch

En iyi hikâye anlatımı

  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Split Fiction
  • The Alters

En iyi yeni IP

  • Absolum
  • ARC Raiders
  • Atomfall
  • BALL x PIT
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Dispatch
  • PEAK
  • South of Midnight
  • Split Fiction
  • The Alters

En iyi teknik başarı

  • ARC Raiders
  • Battlefield 6
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • DOOM: The Dark Ages
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Split Fiction

Tom McKay – Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

En iyi başrol oyuncu

  • Aaron Paul – Dispatch
  • Alex Jordan – The Alters
  • Ben Starr – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Erika Ishii – Ghost of Yōtei
  • Jennifer English – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Judy Alice Lee – Hades II
  • Kaja Chan – Split Fiction
  • Laura Bailey – Dispatch
  • Suzie Yeung – SILENT HILL f
  • Tom McKay – Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Troy Baker – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

En iyi yardımcı oyuncu

  • Alix Wilton Regan – Lies of P: Overture
  • Amelia Tyler – Hades II
  • Andy Serkis – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Charlie Cox – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • David Menkin – Still Wakes the Deep: Siren’s Rest
  • Jane Perry – Dead Take
  • Jeffrey Wright – Dispatch
  • Kirsty Rider – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Rich Keeble – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Troy Baker – Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
Peki sizce ödülleri hangi oyunlar toplayacak? Düşüncelerinizi aşağıdaki yorumlar kısmından bizimle paylaşabilirsiniz.

Peki sizce ödülleri hangi oyunlar toplayacak? Düşüncelerinizi aşağıdaki yorumlar kısmından bizimle paylaşabilirsiniz.

Oyunlar

