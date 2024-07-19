Televizyon dünyasının Oscarları olarak kabul edilen Emmy Ödülleri bu yıl 76. defa sahiplerini bulacak. 15 Eylül'de gerçekleştirilecek olan ödül töreni öncesinde aday yapımlar belli oldu.
Adaylar, Emmy ödüllü isimler Tony Hale ve Sheryl Lee Ralph'in gerçekleştirdiği sunumla açıklandı. Ödüllerde FX'in elde ettiği adaylıklar dikkatleri topladı. FX'in mini dizi olarak başlayıp sonradan ikinci ve üçüncü sezonla devam eden yapımı Shogun, teknik dallar dâhil 25 adaylıkla en çok adaylık alan yapım oldu. Onu 23 adaylık ile bir başka FX yapımı The Bear takip etti.
İşte Emmy Adayları
DRAMA
En İyi Dizi
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Erkek Oyuncu
- Idris Elba, Hijack
- Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Walton Goggins, Fallout
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
- Dominic West, The Crown
Kadın Oyuncu
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Greta Lee, The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville, The Crown
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Erkek Konuk Oyuncu
- Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun "Anjin"
- Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "A Breakup"
- Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
- Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses "Footprints"
- John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "Second Date"
Kadın Konuk Oyuncu
- Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "Infidelity"
- Claire Foy, The Crown "Sleep, Dearie Sleep"
- Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show "Update Your Priors"
- Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "Couples Therapy (Naked & Afraid)"
- Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "Double Date"
Yönetmen
- Stephen Daldry, The Crown ""Sleep, Dearie Sleep
- Mimi Leder, The Morning Show, "The Overview Effect"
- Hiro Murai, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "First Date"
- Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun "Crimson Sky"
- Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses "Strange Games"
- Sallj Richardson, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty "Beat L.A."
Senaryo
- The Crown "Ritz", Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare
- Fallout "The End" Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith "First Date" Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover
- Shōgun "Anjin" Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks
- Shōgun "Crimson Sky" Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente
- Slow Horses "Negotiating With Tigers", Will Smith
KOMEDİ
En İyi Dizi
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
Erkek Oyuncu
- Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Kadın Oyuncu
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph, Loot
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building
Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- Lionel Boyce, The Bear
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Erkek Konuk Oyuncu
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear "Fishes"
- Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In The Building "Co Bro"
- Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live "Host: Ryan Gosling"
- Christopher Lloyd, Hacks "The Deborah Vance Christmas Spectacular"
- Bob Odenkirk, The Bear "Fishes"
- Will Poulter, The Bear "Honeydew"
Kadın Konuk Oyuncu
- Olivia Colman, The Bear "Forks"
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear "Fishes"
- Kaitlin Olson, Hacks "The Roast Of Deborah Vance"
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders In The Building "Sitzprobe"
- Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live "Host: Maya Rudolph"
- Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live "Host: Kristen Wiig"
Yönetmen
- Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elemantary "Party"
- Christopher Storer, The Bear "Fishes"
- Ramy Youssef, The Bear "Honeydew"
- Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen "Refined Agression"
- Lucia Aniello, Hacks "Bulletproof"
- Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show "I’m The Pappy"
Senaryo
- Abbott Elementary "Career Day", Quinta Brunson
- The Bear "Fishes", Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo
- Girls5eva "Orlando", Meredith Scardino, Sam Means
- Hacks "Bulletproof", Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky
- The Other Two "Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good", Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider
- What We Do In The Shadows "Pride Parade", Jake Bender, Zach Dunn
MİNİ DİZİ / ANTOLOJİ DİZİSİ
Mini Dizi
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Erkek Oyuncu
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
- Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Kadın Oyuncu
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Sofia Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry
- Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris, Fargo
- Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry
- Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Yönetmen
- Weronia Tofilska, Baby Reindeer "Episode 4"
- Noah Hawley, Fargo "The Tragedy Of The Commons"
- Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans "Pilot"
- Millicent Shelton, Lessons In Chemistry "Poirot"
- Steven Zaillian, Ripley
- Issa Lopez, True Detective: Night Country
Senaryo
- Baby Reindeer, Richard Gadd
- Black Mirror "Joan Is Awful", Charlie Brooker
- Fargo "The Tragedy Of The Commons", Noah Hawley
- Fellow Travelers "You’re Wonderful", Ron Nyswaner
- Ripley, Steven Zaillian
- True Detective: Night Country "Part 6", Issa López
Diğer Kategoriler
En İyi Animasyon Dizi
- Blue Eye Samurai
- Bob's Burgers
- Scavengers Reign
- The Simpsons
- X-Men '97
TV Filmi
- Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Quiz Lady
- Red, White & Royal Blue
- Scoop
- Unfrosted
Talk Show
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Reality Yarışma Programı
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- The Voice
76. Emmy Ödülleri için adaylar bu şekilde oldu. 15 Eylül'de ödüle uzanmasını beklediğiniz kişiler ve yapımlar hangileri?
