Cross-Platform Desteğine Sahip Tüm Oyunlar

Geçtiğimiz yıl içerisinde Minecraft, Fortnite ve Rocket League gibi oyunlar sayesinde birbirinin rakibi olan konsol firmaları, cross-platformun herkes için bir kazan-kazan durumu olduğunu fark etti. Sony bu çıkarımı biraz geç yaptı, ancak hiç yoktan iyidir :)
Cross-platform oyunculuğu herkes için faydalı bir özellik olduğu gibi birlikte oyun oynayabileceğiniz kişi sayısını oldukça artırıyor. Böylece aynı platformda oyuna sahip oyuncu aramakla vakit kaybetmeyeceğiniz gibi her şey daha zevkli hale geliyor. Her ne kadar bu durum daha emekleme dönemlerinde olsa da, gelecek yıllarda çok daha iyi yerlere geleceğinden eminiz.
Biz de sizler için cross-platform desteğine sahip oyunlara listeledik. Gelin bu oyunlara beraber bakalım:
Tam Cross-Platform Desteği
Burada yalnızca tek bir oyunumuz var ve o oyun da muhtemelen şu anki en popüler oyunlardan biri.
- Fortnite: PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, mobil
Kısmi Cross-Platform Desteği
Birçok oyun bu desteğe sahip. Eğik çizgi ( / ) işareti, ayrı cross-platform desteğini simgelemekte.
- Minecraft: Xbox One, Switch, PC, mobil
- Rocket League: Xbox One, Switch, PC / PC, PS4
- DC Universe Online: PS4, PC
- Ark: Survival Evolved: Xbox One, PC
- Astroneer: Xbox One, PC
- Brawlhalla: PS4, PC, Mac
- Chess Ultra: Xbox One, Switch, PC / PC, PS4
- Deep Rock Galactic: Xbox One, PC
- Disc Jam: Switch, PC / PC, PS4
- Eve: Valkyrie: PS4, PC
- Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn: PS4, PC, Mac
- Full Metal Furies: Xbox One, PC
- Games of Glory: PS4, PC
- Guns of Icarus Online: PS4, PC, Mac
- Happy Wars: Xbox One, PC
- Hearthstone: PC, Mac, iOS, Android
- Hero Siege: PC, Mac, mobil, Switch / PC, Mac, mobil, PS4
- Hex: PS4, PC
- Hover: Xbox One, Switch, PC / PC, PS4
- Kabounce: PS4, PC
- Mantis Burn Racing: PS4, PC / Switch, Xbox One, PC
- Mushroom Wars 2: Switch, PC, Mac, mobil
- Next Up Hero: Xbox One, Switch, Mac, PC
- Overload: Xbox One, PC / PS4, PC
- Paladins: Switch, Xbox One
- Phantasy Star Online 2: PS4, PC
- Pinball FX 3: PS4, PC / Switch, Xbox One, PC
- Pox Nora: PS4, PC, Mac
- Pure Chess: PC, 3DS
- Rec Room: PS4, PC
- Riptide GP Renegade: Switch, PC / Xbox One, PC
- Roblox: Xbox One, PC, Mac, mobil
- Siegecraft Commander: PS4, PC / Switch, Xbox One, PC
- Spacelords: PS4, PC / Xbox One, PC
- Sports Bar VR: PS4, PC
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew: PS4, PC
- Street Fighter V: PS4, PC
- Square Heroes: PS4, PC
- Super Dungeon Bros: PS4, PC, Mac / Xbox One, PC
- Super Mega Baseball 2: PS4, PC / Xbox One, PC
- Trailblazers: PS4, PC, Mac / Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Treasure Stack: Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Tooth and Tail: PS4, PC, Mac
- Ultimate Chicken Horse: PS4, PC, Mac / Switch, PC, Mac
- War Thunder: PS4, PC, Mac / Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Weapons of Mythology: New Age: PS4, PC
- Werewolves Within: PS4, PC