ABD merkezli teknoloji devi Apple'ın geçtiğimiz haftalarda resmen duyurduğu iPhone 16 serisi, Türkiye'de resmî olarak satışa sunuldu. Ancak bugün bir sipariş geçerseniz, yeni iPhone'unuza kavuşmak için bir süre beklemeniz gerekecek.
Apple'ın resmî internet sitesinde yer alan bilgilere göre iPhone 16 ile iPhone 16 Plus satın alan tüketiciler 4-5 hafta, iPhone 16 Pro ile iPhone 16 Pro Max satın alan kullanıcılar ise 5-6 hafta beklemek durumunda olacaklar.
Peki ya fiyatlar?
|Model
|Fiyatı
|iPhone 16 128 GB
|64.999 TL
|iPhone 16 256 GB
|69.999 TL
|iPhone 16 512 GB
|79.999 TL
|iPhone 16 Plus 128 GB
|73.999 TL
|iPhone 16 Plus 256 GB
|78.999 TL
|iPhone 16 Plus 512 GB
|88.999 TL
|iPhone 16 Pro 128 GB
|82.999 TL
|iPhone 16 Pro 256 GB
|87.999 TL
|iPhone 16 Pro 512 GB
|97.999 TL
|iPhone 16 Pro 1 TB
|107.999 TL
|iPhone 16 Pro Max 256 GB
|99.999 TL
|iPhone 16 Pro Max 512 GB
|109.999 TL
|iPhone 16 Pro Max 1 TB
|119.999 TL
Eğer siz de iPhone 16 sipariş etmek isterseniz, buradaki bağlantı üzerinden Apple'ın resmî internet sitesine ulaşabilirsiniz.
iPhone 16 ve iPhone 16 Plus neler sunuyor?
iPhone 16 Pro özellikleri için: