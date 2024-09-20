iPhone 16 Serisi, Türkiye'de Satışa Sunuldu: Sipariş Verseniz de Epey Beklemeniz Gerekecek...

1 dk okuma süresi
5
1
1
0
0
Birkaç hafta önce duyurulan iPhone 16 serisi, Türkiye'de resmî olarak satışa sunuldu. İşte fiyatlar ve bilmeniz gereken diğer detaylar...

ABD merkezli teknoloji devi Apple'ın geçtiğimiz haftalarda resmen duyurduğu iPhone 16 serisi, Türkiye'de resmî olarak satışa sunuldu. Ancak bugün bir sipariş geçerseniz, yeni iPhone'unuza kavuşmak için bir süre beklemeniz gerekecek.

Apple'ın resmî internet sitesinde yer alan bilgilere göre iPhone 16 ile iPhone 16 Plus satın alan tüketiciler 4-5 hafta, iPhone 16 Pro ile iPhone 16 Pro Max satın alan kullanıcılar ise 5-6 hafta beklemek durumunda olacaklar. 

Peki ya fiyatlar?

iPhone 16 Türkiye'de satışa sunuldu

Model Fiyatı
iPhone 16 128 GB 64.999 TL
iPhone 16 256 GB 69.999 TL
iPhone 16 512 GB 79.999 TL
iPhone 16 Plus 128 GB 73.999 TL
iPhone 16 Plus 256 GB 78.999 TL
iPhone 16 Plus 512 GB 88.999 TL
iPhone 16 Pro 128 GB 82.999 TL
iPhone 16 Pro 256 GB 87.999 TL
iPhone 16 Pro 512 GB 97.999 TL
iPhone 16 Pro 1 TB 107.999 TL
iPhone 16 Pro Max 256 GB 99.999 TL
iPhone 16 Pro Max 512 GB 109.999 TL
iPhone 16 Pro Max 1 TB 119.999 TL

Eğer siz de iPhone 16 sipariş etmek isterseniz, buradaki bağlantı üzerinden Apple'ın resmî internet sitesine ulaşabilirsiniz.

iPhone 16 ve iPhone 16 Plus neler sunuyor?
İLGİLİ HABER

iPhone 16 ve iPhone 16 Plus Tanıtıldı: İşte Özellikleri ve Türkiye Fiyatı

iPhone 16 Pro özellikleri için:
İLGİLİ HABER

iPhone 16 Pro ve Pro Max Resmen Tanıtıldı: İşte Fiyatları ve Özellikleri!

Webtekno’yu X’te takip et, haberleri kaçırma
5
1
1
0
0
Emoji İle Tepki Ver
5
1
1
0
0

Sponsorlu - Uygulamaya yönlendirir

Webtekno’yu X’te takip et, haberleri kaçırma
En Güncel Haberler