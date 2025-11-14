Tümü Webekno
[Kasım 2025] En Çok İndirilen PlayStation Oyunları Açıklandı

Her ay PlayStation mağazasından en çok indirilen oyunları listeleyen Sony, yeni verileri de yayımladı. Peki güncel en çok indirilen PlayStation oyunu hangisi?

Barış Bulut Barış Bulut / Editor

Sony, her ay düzenli olarak PlayStation konsollarında en çok indirilen oyunları açıklıyor. Bugün de geride bıraktığımız Ekim ayında en çok indirilen PlayStation oyunları açıklandı. Listelere baktığımızda üst sıralarda Battlefield 6 gibi yeni çıkan oyunların yer aldığını görüyoruz. Ayrıca eski oyunlara olan ilgi de devam ediyor.

PlayStation’ın en çok indirilen oyunlar listeleri, ABD/Kanada ve Avrupa olarak 2’ye ayrılıyor. Aynı zamanda PS5, PS4, PS VR2 ve ücretsiz oyunlar için de ayrı ayrı listeler var. Gelin bu listelere birlikte göz atalım.

En çok indirilen PS5 oyunları

2

ABD/Kanada Avrupa
Battlefield 6 Battlefield 6
Ghost of Yōtei Ghost of Yōtei
NBA 2K26 EA FC 26
EA FC 26 Grand Theft Auto V
ARC Raiders ARC Raiders
Dispatch Minecraft
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 Jurassic World Evolution 3
Digimon Story Time Stranger UFC 5
Little Nightmares III Little Nightmares III
Grand Theft Auto V Digimon Story Time Stranger
NASCAR 25 Dispatch
Minecraft It Takes Two
Jurassic World Evolution 3 Dying Light: The Beast
Borderlands 4 Hogwarts Legacy
The Outer Worlds 2 Forza Horizon 5
Dying Light: The Beast NBA 2K26
Ninja Gaiden 4 PowerWash Simulator 2
EA SPORTS College Football 26 Gran Turismo 7
UFC 5 Hollow Knight: Silksong
NHL 26 Among Us

En çok indirilen PS4 oyunları

3

ABD/Kanada Avrupa
Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2
Batman: Arkham Knight EA FC 26
Call of Duty: Black Ops III The Forest
Gang Beasts Grand Theft Auto V
The Forest A Way Out
theHunter: Call of the Wild Batman: Arkham Knight
Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft
God of War Gang Beasts
Minecraft God of War
Mortal Kombat X Mafia: Trilogy
Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
A Way Out Unravel Two
STAR WARS Battlefront II Need for Speed Heat
Need for Speed Heat Mortal Kombat X
Dying Light Hogwarts Legacy
Destiny – The Collection Call of Duty: Black Ops III
God of War III Remastered Mafia: Definitive Edition
EA FC 26 Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Dying Light
Mafia: Trilogy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

En çok indirilen PS VR2 oyunları

4

ABD/Kanada Avrupa
Max Mustard Max Mustard
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Metro Awakening
Beat Saber Beat Saber
Before Your Eyes Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Metro Awakening Job Simulator
Arizona Sunshine Remake The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Job Simulator Arizona Sunshine Remake
Among Us 3D: VR Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Among Us 3D: VR
Grand Rush VR Highway Car Traffic Racing Simulator Pavlov

En çok indirilen ücretsiz oyunlar

5

ABD/Kanada Avrupa
Battlefield REDSEC Battlefield REDSEC
Fortnite Fortnite
Wizard101 skate.
Roblox Roblox
Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone
Marvel Rivals Rocket League
skate. Delta Force
Delta Force eFootball
Rocket League Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X Asphalt Legends

Peki siz geride bıraktığımız ayda PlayStation konsollarından hangi oyunları indirdiniz? Aşağıdaki yorumlar kısmından bizimle paylaşabilirsiniz.

Playstation Oyunlar

