[Kasım 2025] En Çok İndirilen PlayStation Oyunları Açıklandı

Sony, her ay düzenli olarak PlayStation konsollarında en çok indirilen oyunları açıklıyor. Bugün de geride bıraktığımız Ekim ayında en çok indirilen PlayStation oyunları açıklandı. Listelere baktığımızda üst sıralarda Battlefield 6 gibi yeni çıkan oyunların yer aldığını görüyoruz. Ayrıca eski oyunlara olan ilgi de devam ediyor.
PlayStation’ın en çok indirilen oyunlar listeleri, ABD/Kanada ve Avrupa olarak 2’ye ayrılıyor. Aynı zamanda PS5, PS4, PS VR2 ve ücretsiz oyunlar için de ayrı ayrı listeler var. Gelin bu listelere birlikte göz atalım.
En çok indirilen PS5 oyunları
|ABD/Kanada
|Avrupa
|Battlefield 6
|Battlefield 6
|Ghost of Yōtei
|Ghost of Yōtei
|NBA 2K26
|EA FC 26
|EA FC 26
|Grand Theft Auto V
|ARC Raiders
|ARC Raiders
|Dispatch
|Minecraft
|EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26
|Jurassic World Evolution 3
|Digimon Story Time Stranger
|UFC 5
|Little Nightmares III
|Little Nightmares III
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Digimon Story Time Stranger
|NASCAR 25
|Dispatch
|Minecraft
|It Takes Two
|Jurassic World Evolution 3
|Dying Light: The Beast
|Borderlands 4
|Hogwarts Legacy
|The Outer Worlds 2
|Forza Horizon 5
|Dying Light: The Beast
|NBA 2K26
|Ninja Gaiden 4
|PowerWash Simulator 2
|EA SPORTS College Football 26
|Gran Turismo 7
|UFC 5
|Hollow Knight: Silksong
|NHL 26
|Among Us
En çok indirilen PS4 oyunları
|ABD/Kanada
|Avrupa
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|EA FC 26
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|The Forest
|Gang Beasts
|Grand Theft Auto V
|The Forest
|A Way Out
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Minecraft
|God of War
|Gang Beasts
|Minecraft
|God of War
|Mortal Kombat X
|Mafia: Trilogy
|Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
|Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
|A Way Out
|Unravel Two
|STAR WARS Battlefront II
|Need for Speed Heat
|Need for Speed Heat
|Mortal Kombat X
|Dying Light
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Destiny – The Collection
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|God of War III Remastered
|Mafia: Definitive Edition
|EA FC 26
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|Dying Light
|Mafia: Trilogy
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
En çok indirilen PS VR2 oyunları
|ABD/Kanada
|Avrupa
|Max Mustard
|Max Mustard
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|Metro Awakening
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|Before Your Eyes
|Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
|Metro Awakening
|Job Simulator
|Arizona Sunshine Remake
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|Job Simulator
|Arizona Sunshine Remake
|Among Us 3D: VR
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
|Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
|Among Us 3D: VR
|Grand Rush VR Highway Car Traffic Racing Simulator
|Pavlov
En çok indirilen ücretsiz oyunlar
|ABD/Kanada
|Avrupa
|Battlefield REDSEC
|Battlefield REDSEC
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|Wizard101
|skate.
|Roblox
|Roblox
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Marvel Rivals
|Rocket League
|skate.
|Delta Force
|Delta Force
|eFootball
|Rocket League
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X
|Asphalt Legends
Peki siz geride bıraktığımız ayda PlayStation konsollarından hangi oyunları indirdiniz? Aşağıdaki yorumlar kısmından bizimle paylaşabilirsiniz.