Japonya merkezli teknoloji devi Sony'den PlayStation ile ilgili yeni bir açıklama geldi. Ocak 2025 verilerine odaklanan bu açıklama ile geçtiğimiz ay boyunca PlayStation sahiplerinin en çok indirdikleri oyunlar gün yüzüne çıkmış oldu.
Peki PlayStation sahipleri, geçtiğimiz ay en çok hangi oyunları indirdi? Gelin detaylara geçelim.
Ocak 2025'te en çok indirilen PlayStation oyunları
PlayStation 5:
|ABD/Kanada
|Avrupa
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|EA SPORTS FC 25
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Grand Theft Auto V
|NBA 2K25
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Phasmophobia
|Minecraft
|Minecraft
|Phasmophobia
|EA SPORTS FC 25
|UFC 5
|EA SPORTS College Football 25
|Arma Reforger
|Arma Reforger
|Cyberpunk 2077
|Hogwarts Legacy
|The Crew Motorfest
PlayStation 4:
|ABD/Kanada
|Avrupa
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|EA SPORTS FC 25
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Need for Speed Heat
|Need for Speed Heat
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|The Forest
|The Forest
|A Way Out
|A Way Out
|Battlefield V
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|Unravel Two
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Minecraft
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Need for Speed Payback
|Battlefield 1
PS VR 2:
|ABD/Kanada
|Avrupa
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|Among Us VR
|Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
|Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
|Metro Awakening
|Alien: Rogue Incursion
|Among Us VR
|Arken Age
|Pavlov
|Arizona Sunshine 2
|Alien: Rogue Incursion
|Pavlov
|Arken Age
|Metro Awakening
|Arizona Sunshine 2
|Swordsman VR
|Subside
|Skydance’s BEHEMOTH
|Swordsman VR
Oynaması ücretsiz oyunlar (PS5 + PS4)
|ABD/Kanada
|Avrupa
|Marvel Rivals
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|Marvel Rivals
|Roblox
|Roblox
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Rocket League
|Wuthering Waves: Version 2.0
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Rocket League
|UFL
|Fall Guys
|Asphalt Legends Unite
|Asphalt Legends Unite
|Wuthering Waves: Version 2.0
|Apex Legends
|Fall Guys
|The Sims 4
|VALORANT