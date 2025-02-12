En Çok İndirilen PlayStation Oyunları Açıklandı

Sony, oyuncuların geçtiğimiz ay en çok indirdikleri PlayStation oyunlarını açıkladı. Listede ikonik yapımlar da yer alıyor.

Japonya merkezli teknoloji devi Sony'den PlayStation ile ilgili yeni bir açıklama geldi. Ocak 2025 verilerine odaklanan bu açıklama ile geçtiğimiz ay boyunca PlayStation sahiplerinin en çok indirdikleri oyunlar gün yüzüne çıkmış oldu.

Peki PlayStation sahipleri, geçtiğimiz ay en çok hangi oyunları indirdi? Gelin detaylara geçelim.

Ocak 2025'te en çok indirilen PlayStation oyunları

Ocak ayında en çok indirilen PlayStation oyunları

PlayStation 5:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

ABD/Kanada Avrupa
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA SPORTS FC 25
Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V
NBA 2K25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Hogwarts Legacy
Phasmophobia Minecraft
Minecraft Phasmophobia
EA SPORTS FC 25 UFC 5
EA SPORTS College Football 25 Arma Reforger
Arma Reforger Cyberpunk 2077
Hogwarts Legacy The Crew Motorfest

PlayStation 4:

EA SPORTS FC 25

ABD/Kanada Avrupa
Red Dead Redemption 2 EA SPORTS FC 25
theHunter: Call of the Wild Red Dead Redemption 2
Need for Speed Heat Need for Speed Heat
Batman: Arkham Knight The Forest
The Forest A Way Out
A Way Out Battlefield V
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Unravel Two
Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V
Minecraft Batman: Arkham Knight
Need for Speed Payback Battlefield 1

PS VR 2:

beat saber

ABD/Kanada Avrupa
Beat Saber Beat Saber
Among Us VR Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Metro Awakening
Alien: Rogue Incursion Among Us VR
Arken Age Pavlov
Arizona Sunshine 2 Alien: Rogue Incursion
Pavlov Arken Age
Metro Awakening Arizona Sunshine 2
Swordsman VR Subside
Skydance’s BEHEMOTH Swordsman VR

Oynaması ücretsiz oyunlar (PS5 + PS4)

Marvel Rivals

ABD/Kanada Avrupa
Marvel Rivals Fortnite
Fortnite Marvel Rivals
Roblox Roblox
Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League
Wuthering Waves: Version 2.0 Call of Duty: Warzone
Rocket League UFL
Fall Guys Asphalt Legends Unite
Asphalt Legends Unite Wuthering Waves: Version 2.0
Apex Legends Fall Guys
The Sims 4 VALORANT
