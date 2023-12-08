Yılın En İyi Oyunu Belli Oldu: İşte The Game Awards 2023 Tüm Kazananlar

5 dk okuma süresi
11
3
2
0
0
The Game Awards 2023 etkinlikleri tamamlandı. Böylelikle yılın en iyi oyunları belli oldu. İşte The Game Awards 2023'ün tüm kazananları

Video oyun dünyasının en prestijli etkinliklerinden biri olan The Game Awards, sabaha karşı gerçekleştirildi. Böylelikle yılın en iyi oyunları ödüllerine kavuştu. Ayrıca yepyeni duyurular da gördük. 

Peki yılın en iyi oyunları hangileriydi? Bu içeriğimizde, The Game Awards kazananlarına yakından bakacağız.

The Game Awards 2023 tüm kazananları:

Yılın en iyi oyunu: Baldur's Gate 3

Tüm adaylar:

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

En iyi oyun yönetmenliği: Alan Wake 2

Tüm adaylar:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

En iyi hikâye: Alan Wake 2

Tüm adaylar:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Final Fantasy XVI

En iyi sanat yönetmenliği: Alan Wake 2

Tüm adaylar:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Lies of P
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

En iyi müzik: Final Fantasy XVI (Composer Masayoshi Soken)

Tüm adaylar:

  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

En iyi ses tasarımı: Hi-Fi Rush

Tüm adaylar:

  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Alan Wake 2
  • Dead Space
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4

En iyi performans: Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate 3)

Tüm adaylar:

  • Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate 3)
  • Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI)
  • Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)
  • Idris Elba (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)
  • Melanie Liburd (Alan Wake 2)
  • Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel's Spider-Man 2)

En iyi inovasyon: Forza Motorsport

Tüm adaylar:

  • Forza Motorsport
  • Diablo IV
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Street Fighter 6

En iyi mesaj: Tchia

Tüm adaylar:

  • Tchia
  • A Space for the Unbound
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Terra Nill
  • Venba

En iyi güncelleme: Cyberpunk 2077

Tüm adaylar:

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Apex Legends
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

En iyi topluluk desteği: Baldur's Gate 3

Tüm adaylar:

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • No Man's Sky

En iyi bağımsız oyun: Sea of Stars

Tüm adaylar:

  • Sea of Stars
  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Viewfinder

Bağımsız geliştiricinin en iyi ilk oyunu: Cocoon

Tüm adaylar:

  • Cocoon
  • Dredge
  • Pizza Tower
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

En iyi mobil oyun: Honkai: Star Rail

Tüm adaylar:

  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Monster Hunter Now
  • Terra Nil

En iyi VR/AR oyun: Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Tüm adaylar:

  • Resident Evil Village VR Mode
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • Humanity
  • Synapse

Aksiyon türünün en iyisi: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Tüm adaylar:

  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
  • Dead Island 2
  • Ghostrunner 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Remnant 2

Aksiyon macera türünün en iyisi: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Tüm adaylar:

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

RPG türünün en iyisi: Baldur's Gate 3

Tüm adaylar:

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Lies of P
  • Sea of Stars
  • Starfield

Yakın dövüş türünün en iyisi: Street Fighter 6

Tüm adaylar:

  • Street Fighter 6
  • God of Rock
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery

Aile türünün en iyisi: Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Tüm adaylar:

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Party Animals
  • Pikmin 4
  • Sonic Superstars

Simülasyon strateji türünün en iyisi: Pikmin 4

Tüm adaylar:

  • Pikmin 4
  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp
  • Cities: Skylines 2
  • Company of Heroes 3
  • Fire Emblem Engage

Spor yarış türünün en iyisi: Forza Motorsport

Tüm adaylar:

  • Forza Motorsport
  • EA Sports FC24
  • F1 23
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
  • The Crew Motorfest

Çok oyunculu türünün en iyisi: Baldur's Gate 3

Tüm adaylar:

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Diablo IV
  • Party Animals
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Uyarlama türünün en iyisi: The Last of Us

Tüm adaylar:

  • The Last of Us
  • Castlevania: Nocturne
  • Gran Turismo
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Twisted Metal

En çok beklenen oyun: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Tüm adaylar:

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Hades 2
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Star Wars Outlaws 
  • Tekken 8

E-spor türünün en iyisi: Valorant

Tüm adaylar:

  • Valorant
  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • PUBG Mobile

En iyi e-sporcu: Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok

Lee

Tüm adaylar:

  • Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok
  • Mathieu "Zywoo" Herbaut
  • Max "Demon1" Mazanov
  • Paco "Hydra" Rusiewiez
  • Park "Ruler" Jae-Hyuk
  • Phillip "Imperialhal" Dosen

En iyi e-spor takımı: JD Gaming

JD Gaming

Tüm adaylar:

  • JD Gaming
  • Evil Geniuses
  • Fnatic
  • Gaimin Gladiators
  • Team Vitality

En iyi e-spor etkinliği: 2023 League of Legends World Championship

2023 League of Legends World Championship

Tüm adaylar:

  • 2023 League of Legends World Championship
  • Blast.TV Paris Major 2023
  • Evo 2023
  • The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
  • Valorant Champions 2023
Webtekno'yu Threads'de takip et, haberleri kaçırma
11
3
2
0
0
Emoji İle Tepki Ver
11
3
2
0
0

Sponsorlu - Uygulamaya yönlendirir

Webtekno'yu Threads'de takip et, haberleri kaçırma
En Güncel Haberler