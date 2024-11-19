2024'ün sonuna yaklaşmış olmamız ile yılın en büyük video oyun etkinlikleri arasında yer alan "The Game Awards" için geri sayım başlamış oldu. Etkinlik kapsamında yılın en iyi oyunları, 12 Aralık'ta düzenlenecek bir etkinlikte duyurulacak.
The Game Awards ekibi, an itibarıyla 2024'ün en iyi oyunları için kategorileri ve oyunlarını açıkladı. Dilerseniz lafı daha fazla uzatmayalım ve adaylara yakından bakalım.
The Game Awards 2024 adayları
"Yılın Oyunu" kategorisi
- ASTRO BOT
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
"En İyi Oyun Yönetmenliği" kategorisi
- ASTRO BOT
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
"En İyi Anlatı" kategorisi
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantanzio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2
"En İyi Sanat Yönetmenliği" kategorisi
- ASTRO BOT
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
"En İyi Müzik ve Beste" kategorisi
- ASTRO BOT
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
"En İyi Ses Tasarımı" kategorisi
- ASTRO BOT
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
"En İyi Performans" kategorisi
- Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)
- Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
- Humberly Gonzalez (Star Wars Outlaws)
- Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)
- Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2)
"Erişilebilirlikte Yenilik" kategorisi
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
"Etkisi Yüksek Oyunlar" kategorisi
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
"En İyi Devam Eden" kategorisi
- Destiny 2
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
"En İyi Topluluk Desteği" kategorisi
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
"En İyi Bağımsız Geliştirici" kategorisi
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
"Bağımsız Geliştiricinin İlk Oyunu" kategorisi
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
"En İyi Mobil Oyun" kategorisi
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
"En İyi VR/AR Oyun" kategorisi
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
"En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu" kategorisi
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
"En İyi Aksiyon/Macera Oyunu" kategorisi
- ASTRO BOT
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
"En İyi RPG" kategorisi
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
"En İyi Dövüş Oyunu" kategorisi
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- MultiVersus
- Tekken 8
"En İyi Aile Oyunu" kategorisi
- ASTRO BOT
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
"En İyi Simülasyon/Strateji Oyunu" kategorisi
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
"En İyi Spor/Yarış Oyunu" kategorisi
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
"En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun" kategorisi
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
"En İyi Uyarlama" kategorisi
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
"En Çok Beklenen Oyun" kategorisi
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
"Yılın İçerik Üreticisi" kategorisi
- CaseOh
- IlloJuan
- Techno Gamerz
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
"En İyi E-spor Oyunu" kategorisi
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
"En İyi E-spor Oyuncusu" kategorisi
- 33 – Neta Shapira
- Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
- Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
- Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok
- ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
- ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang
"En İyi E-spor Takımı" kategorisi
- Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- NAVI (Counter-Strike)
- T1 (League of Legends)
- Team Liquid (DOTA 2)