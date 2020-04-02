Tüm Zamanların En İyi FPS Oyunları (PC)

FPS oyunları denince akla direkt olarak Counter Strike, Battlefield veya Call of Duty gibi seriler gelir. Birinci şahıs nişancı olarak dilimize geçen First Person Shooter yani FPS oyunları, aksiyon tutkunlarının ve bilgisayar oyuncularının vazgeçilmezi haline gelmiştir. Özellikle bazı efsaneler, hemen herkesin bilgisayarında en az bir kere yer etmiştir
Oyun derecelendirme konusunda dünya çapında güvenilirliği olan Metaciritic puanlarına göre, tüm zamanların 50 FPS oyununu derledik. Listede yer alan oyunların hepsi PC platformu için geliştirildi. İş bu liste konusu da tüm zamanların en iyilerini seçmek olunca bazı nostaljik yapımları da listede görmeniz mümlün oldu. Eski oyunları görünce lütfen garipsemeyin, onlar da şimdiki oyunlar gibi kendi dönemlerinin efsanesiydi.
Tüm zamanların en iyi FPS oyunları:
50. Apex Legends
- Çıkış Yılı: 4 Şubat 2019
- Platform: PC, PlayStation 4
- Metacritic Puanı: 88
49. Thirty Flights of Loving
- Çıkış Yılı: 20 Ağustos 2012
- Platform: PC
- Metacritic Puanı: 88
48. Shogo: Mobile Armor Division
- Çıkış Yılı: 30 Eylül 1998
- Platform: PC
- Metacritic Puanı: 88
47. Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Çıkış Yılı: 19 Kasım 2001
- Platform: PC
- Metacritic Puanı: 88
46. Far Cry 3
- Çıkış Yılı: 4 Aralık 2012
- Platform: PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One
- Metacritic Puanı: 88
45. Tribes 2
- Çıkış Yılı: 28 Mart 2001
- Platform: PC
- Metacritic Puanı: 88
44. F.E.A.R
- Çıkış Yılı: 17 Ekim 2005
- Platform: PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
- Metacritic Puanı: 88
43. DUSK
- Çıkış Yılı: 10 Aralık 2018
- Platform: PC
- Metacritic Puanı: 88
42. What Remains of Edith Finch
- Çıkış Yılı: 24 Nisan 2017
- Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
- Metacritic Puanı: 89
41. Return of the Obra Dinn
- Çıkış Yılı: 18 Ekim 2018
- Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
- Metacritic Puanı: 89
40. Battlefield 1942
- Çıkış Yılı: 10 Eylül 2002
- Platform: PC
- Metacritic Puanı: 89
39. Battlefield 3
- Çıkış Yılı: 25 Ekim 2011
- Platform: PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
- Metacritic Puanı: 89
38. Descent II
- Çıkış Yılı: 13 Mart 1996
- Platform: PC, PlayStation
- Metacritic Puanı: 89
37. Descent 3
- Çıkış Yılı: 14 Haziran 2000
- Platform: PC
- Metacritic Puanı: 89
36. Far Cry
- Çıkış Yılı: 23 Mart 2004
- Platform: PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
- Metacritic Puanı: 89
35. Duke Nukem 3D
- Çıkış Yılı: 29 Ocak 1996
- Platform: PC
- Metacritic Puanı: 89
34. Borderlands 2
- Çıkış Yılı: 17 Eylül 2012
- Platform: PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
- Metacritic Puanı: 89
33. Left 4 Dead 2
- Çıkış Yılı: 16 Kasım 2009
- Platform: PC, Xbox 360
- Metacritic Puanı: 89
32. Left 4 Dead
- Çıkış Yılı: 17 Kasım 2008
- Platform: PC, Xbox 360
- Metacritic Puanı: 89
31. Fallout
- Çıkış Yılı: 30 Eylül 1997
- Platform: PC
- Metacritic Puanı: 89
30.The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- Çıkış Yılı: 1 Mayıs 2002
- Platform: PC, Xbox
- Metacritic Puanı: 89
29. Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Çıkış Yılı: 26 Mart 2002
- Platform: PC, Xbox
- Metacritic Puanı: 89
28. DOOM Eternal
- Çıkış Yılı: 20 Mart 2020
- Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Xbox One
- Metacritic Puanı: 90
27. Deus Ex: Human Revolution
- Çıkış Yılı: 23 Ağustos 2011
- Platform: PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
- Metacritic Puanı: 90
26. Half Life 2: Episode Two
- Çıkış Yılı: 10 Ekim 2008
- Platform: PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
- Metacritic Puanı: 90
25. Metro 2033 Redux
- Çıkış Yılı: 25 Ağustos 2014
- Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
- Metacritic Puanı: 90
24. Portal
- Çıkış Yılı: 10 Ekim 2007
- Platform: PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
- Metacritic Puanı: 90
23. F.E.A.R. Combat
- Çıkış Yılı: 17 Ağustos 2006
- Platform: PC
- Metacritic Puanı: 90
22. Return to Castle Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory
- Çıkış Yılı: 29 Mayıs 2003
- Platform: PC
- Metacritic Puanı: 90
21. Call of Duty
- Çıkış Yılı: 29 Ekim 2003
- Platform: PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
- Metacritic Puanı: 91
20. Fallout 3
- Çıkış Yılı: 28 Ekim 2008
- Platform: PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
- Metacritic Puanı: 91
19. Battlefield 2
- Çıkış Yılı: 21 Haziran 2005
- Platform: PC
- Metacritic Puanı: 91
18. The Operative: No One Lives Forever
- Çıkış Yılı: 11 Kasım 2000
- Platform: PC, PlayStation 2
- Metacritic Puanı: 91
17. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II
- Çıkış Yılı: 9 Ekim 1997
- Platform: PC
- Metacritic Puanı: 91
16. Crysis
- Çıkış Yılı: 13 Kasım 2007
- Platform: PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
- Metacritic Puanı: 91
15. Overwatch
- Çıkış Yılı: 23 Mayıs 2016
- Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
- Metacritic Puanı: 91
14. Medal of Honor: Allied Assault
- Çıkış Yılı: 20 Ocak 2002
- Platform: PC
- Metacritic Puanı: 91
13. Unreal Tournament
- Çıkış Yılı: 30 Kasım 1999
- Platform: PC
- Metacritic Puanı: 92
12. Team Fortress 2
- Çıkış Yılı: 10 Ekim 2007
- Platform: PC
- Metacritic Puanı: 92
11. Half-Life Alyx
- Çıkış Yılı: 23 Mart 2020
- Platform: PC
- Metacritic Puanı: 92
10. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
- Çıkış Yılı: 5 Kasım 2007
- Platform: PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
- Metacritic Puanı: 92
9. Unreal Tournament 2004
- Çıkış Yılı: 16 Mart 2004
- Platform: PC
- Metacritic Puanı: 93
8. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- Çıkış Yılı: 20 Mart 2006
- Platform: PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
- Metacritic Puanı: 94
7. BioShock Infinite
- Çıkış Yılı: 25 Mart 2013
- Platform: PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
- Metacritic Puanı: 94
6. Quake
- Çıkış Yılı: 22 Haziran 1996
- Platform: PC
- Metacritic Puanı: 94
5. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Çıkış Yılı: 10 Kasım 2011
- Platform: PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
- Metacritic Puanı: 94
4. Portal 2
- Çıkış Yılı: 18 Nisan 2011
- Platform: PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
- Metacritic Puanı: 95
3. BioShock
- Çıkış Yılı: 21 Ağustos 2007
- Platform: PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
- Metacritic Puanı: 96
2. Half-Life
- Çıkış Yılı: 19 Kasım 1998
- Platform: PC, PlayStation 2
- Metacritic Puanı: 96
1. Half-Life 2
- Çıkış Yılı: 16 Kasım 2004
- Platform: PC
- Metacritic Puanı: 96