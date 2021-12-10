Her yıl aralık ayında gerçekleştirilen ve video oyun sektörünün en prestijli etkinliklerinden bir tanesi olarak bilinen The Game Awards 2021 etkinliği tamamlandı. Onlarca kategoride oylamaların yapıldığı ve yılın en iyi oyununun da bizzat oyuncular tarafından seçildiği etkinliklerde, bu yıl da heyecan doruktaydı.
The Game Awards 2021'de, yılın en iyi oyununun yanı sıra en iyi geliştirici, en iyi hikaye, en iyi mobil oyun, en iyi performans, yılın içerik oluşturucusu, en iyi e-spor takımı ve en çok beklenen oyun gibi çeşitli kategorilerde ödüller dağıtıldı. Dilerseniz hep birlikte, bu yıl hangi yapımların ödül aldığına hep birlikte bakalım.
The Game Awards 2021 kazananları:
Yılın oyunu: It Takes Two
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Direktörlüğü en iyi oyun: Deathloop
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
En iyi hikaye anlatımı: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
En iyi sanat yönetimi: Deathloop
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Artful Escape
En iyi müziğe sahip oyun: Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- The Artful Escape
En iyi ses tasarımı: Forza Horizon 5
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
En iyi performans (gerçek oyuncular için): Maggie Robertson (Alcina Dimitrescu/Resident Evil Village)
- Erika Mori (Alex Chen/Life is Strange: True Colors)
- Giancarlo Esposito (Antón Castillo/Far Cry 6)
- Jason Kelly (Colt Vahn/Deathloop)
- Maggie Robertson (Alcina Dimitrescu/Resident Evil Village)
- Ozioma Akagha (Julianna Blake/Deathloop)
En iyi toplumsal mesaja sahip oyun: Life is Strange: True Colors
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- No Longer Home
Gelişimini en iyi şekilde sürdüren oyun: Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
En iyi bağımsız yapımcı oyunu: Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- 12 Minutes
- Death's Door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
En iyi mobil oyun: Genshin Impact
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel Future Revolution
- Pokemon Unite
Topluluğuna en iyi desteği veren oyun: Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
En iyi inovasyon: Forza Horizon 5
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
En iyi VR/AR Oyun: Resident Evil 4
- Hitman 3
- I Expect You To Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4
- Sniper Elite VR
En iyi aksiyon oyunu: Returnal
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
En iyi aksiyon/macera oyunu: Metroid Dread
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
En iyi RPG: Tales of Arise
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
En iyi dövüş oyunu: Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Ailecek oynanabilecek en iyi oyun: It Takes Two
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- WarioWare: Get It Together!
En iyi gerçek zamanlı strateji/simülasyon oyunu: Age of Empires IV
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
En iyi spor/yarış oyunu: Forza Horizon 5
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic
En iyi çok oyunculu oyun: It Takes Two
- Back 4 Blood
- It Takes Two
- Knockout City
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
En iyi içerik üreticisi: Dream
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- TheGrefg
En iyi çıkış yapan indie oyun: Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Sable
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Valheim
En çok beklenen oyun: Elden Ring
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Starfield
En iyi e-spor oyunu: League of Legends
- Call of Duty
- CS:GO
- DOTA2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
En iyi e-spor oyuncusu: Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev
- Chris "Simp" Lehr
- Heo "ShowMaker" Su
- Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov
- Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev
- Tyson "TenZ" Ngo
En iyi e-spor takımı: Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- Atlanta FaZe (COD)
- DWG KIA (LOL)
- Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- Sentinels (Valorant)
- Team Spirit (DOTA2)
En iyi e-spor antrenörü: Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun
- Airat "Silent" Gaziev
- Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov
- Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi
- James "Crowder" Crowder
- Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun
En iyi e-spor etkinliği: 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- The International 2021
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters