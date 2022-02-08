Sinema dünyasının her yıl merakla beklediği, dünyanın en prestijli ödüllerinden birisi olan Oscar Ödül Töreni, bu yıl 27 Mart tarihinde gerçekleştirilecek. Geçtiğimiz haftalarda 10 kategori için adayları paylaşan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi, bugün Oscar Ödülleri’ne (Akademi Ödülleri) talip olan her kategoriden son adayları açıkladı.
94. Oscar Ödülleri’nin adayları Tracee Ellis Ross ve Leslie Jordan’ın sunumuyla açıklandı. Adaylar, Akademi’nin değerlendirmesinden geçecekler ve değerlendirmeye göre ödülü kazanma hakkına sahip olabilecekler. Bu yılın Oscar Ödülleri adayları şu şekilde:
94. Oscar Ödülleri adayları
En iyi film
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don't Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
En iyi kısa film (Live Action)
- Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
En iyi animasyon film
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
En iyi animasyon kısa film
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
En iyi belgesel
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul
- Writing With Fire
En iyi belgesel (kısa)
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Uluslararası uzun metraj film
- Drive My Car
- Flee
- The Hand of God
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
- The Worst Person in the World
En iyi özgün senaryo
- Belfast
- Don't Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
En iyi uyarlama senaryo
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
En iyi yönetmen
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza,
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
En iyi erkek oyuncu
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, Tick... Tick... BOOM
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
En iyi kadın oyuncu
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu
- Ariana Debose, West Side Story
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Judi Dench, Belfast
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
En iyi görsel efekt
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
En iyi sinematografi
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
En iyi kurgu
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, Tick... Boom
En iyi film müziği
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog
En iyi özgün şarkı
- Be Alive, King Richard
- Dos Oruguitas, Encanto
- Down to Joy, Belfast
- No Time to Die, No Time to Die
- Somehow You Do, Four Good Days
En iyi ses kurgusu
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
En iyi yapım tasarımı
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
En iyi kostüm tasarımı
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Makyaj ve saç tasarımı
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci