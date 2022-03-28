Bu yıl 94.'sü düzenlenen Oscar töreninde yılın kazananları belli oldu. 2021 yılının en iyi yapımlarının ve oyuncularının seçildiği törene damgasını vuran yapım Dune: Çöl Gezegeni oldu.

Sinema dünyası 2021 yılını da ardında bırakmışken yılın en iyi filmlerinin seçildiği, dünyanın en prestijli ödüllerinden Oscar Ödülleri, bu gece 94. kez düzenlenen törenle sahiplerini buldu. Milyonlarca sinemaseverin takip ettiği ödül töreni, Will Smith'in ilginç çıkışıyla da tüm dünyanın gündemine oturdu.

2022 Oscar Ödülleri'nde ortalığı kasıp kavuran yapım, toplamda 6 farklı dalda ödül kazanan Dune: Çöl Gezegeni oldu. Bu yıl en fazla ilgiyle karşılaşan yapımlar arasında yer alan CODA, Drive My Car ve Belfast da bazı dallarda Oscar Ödülü'nün sahibi olmayı başardı. İşte 2022 Oscar Ödülleri'nin tüm kazananları..

2022 Oscar Ödülleri'nin kazananları

En iyi film

Kazanan: CODA

Diğer adaylar:

Belfast

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

En iyi kısa film (Canlı aksiyon)

Kazanan: The Long Goodbye​

Diğer adaylar:

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

On My Mind

Please Hold

En iyi animasyon filmi

Kazanan: Encanto​

Diğer adaylar:

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

En iyi kısa animasyon filmi

Kazanan: The Windshield Wiper​

Diğer adaylar:

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

En iyi belgesel film

Kazanan: Summer of Soul​

Diğer adaylar:

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Writing With Fire

En iyi kısa belgesel film

Kazanan: The Queen of Basketball​

Diğer adaylar:

Audible

Lead Me Home

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Yabancı dilde en iyi film

Kazanan: Drive My Car​

Diğer adaylar:

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

En iyi özgün senaryo

Kazanan: Belfast​

Diğer adaylar:

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

En iyi uyarlama senaryo

Kazanan: CODA​

Diğer adaylar:

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

En iyi yönetmen

Kazanan: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog​

Diğer adaylar:

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza,

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

En iyi erkek oyuncu

Kazanan: Will Smith, King Richard​

Diğer adaylar:

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick... Tick... BOOM

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

En iyi kadın oyuncu

Kazanan: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye​

Diğer adaylar:

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

Kazanan: Troy Kotsur, CODA​

Diğer adaylar:

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Kazanan: Ariana Debose, West Side Story​

Diğer adaylar:

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Judi Dench, Belfast

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

En iyi görsel efekt

Kazanan: Dune​

Diğer adaylar:

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

En iyi sinematografi

Kazanan: Dune​

Diğer adaylar:

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

En iyi kurgu

Kazanan: Dune​

Diğer adaylar:

Don't Look Up

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick... Boom

En iyi film müziği

Kazanan: Dune​

Diğer adaylar:

Don't Look Up

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

En iyi özgün şarkı

Kazanan: No Time to Die, No Time to Die​

Diğer adaylar:

Be Alive, King Richard

Dos Oruguitas, Encanto

Down to Joy, Belfast

Somehow You Do, Four Good Days

En iyi ses miksajı

Kazanan: Dune​

Diğer adaylar:

Belfast

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

En iyi yapım tasarımı

Kazanan: Dune​

Diğer adaylar:

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

En iyi kostüm tasarımı

Kazanan: Cruella​

Diğer adaylar:

Cyrano

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Makyaj ve saç tasarımı

Kazanan: The Eyes of Tammy Faye​

Diğer adaylar: