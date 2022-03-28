Sinema dünyası 2021 yılını da ardında bırakmışken yılın en iyi filmlerinin seçildiği, dünyanın en prestijli ödüllerinden Oscar Ödülleri, bu gece 94. kez düzenlenen törenle sahiplerini buldu. Milyonlarca sinemaseverin takip ettiği ödül töreni, Will Smith'in ilginç çıkışıyla da tüm dünyanın gündemine oturdu.
2022 Oscar Ödülleri'nde ortalığı kasıp kavuran yapım, toplamda 6 farklı dalda ödül kazanan Dune: Çöl Gezegeni oldu. Bu yıl en fazla ilgiyle karşılaşan yapımlar arasında yer alan CODA, Drive My Car ve Belfast da bazı dallarda Oscar Ödülü'nün sahibi olmayı başardı. İşte 2022 Oscar Ödülleri'nin tüm kazananları..
2022 Oscar Ödülleri'nin kazananları
En iyi film
Kazanan: CODA
Diğer adaylar:
- Belfast
- Don't Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
En iyi kısa film (Canlı aksiyon)
Kazanan: The Long Goodbye
Diğer adaylar:
- Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
- The Dress
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
En iyi animasyon filmi
Kazanan: Encanto
Diğer adaylar:
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
En iyi kısa animasyon filmi
Kazanan: The Windshield Wiper
Diğer adaylar:
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
En iyi belgesel film
Kazanan: Summer of Soul
Diğer adaylar:
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Writing With Fire
En iyi kısa belgesel film
Kazanan: The Queen of Basketball
Diğer adaylar:
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Yabancı dilde en iyi film
Kazanan: Drive My Car
Diğer adaylar:
- Flee
- The Hand of God
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
- The Worst Person in the World
En iyi özgün senaryo
Kazanan: Belfast
Diğer adaylar:
- Don't Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
En iyi uyarlama senaryo
Kazanan: CODA
Diğer adaylar:
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
En iyi yönetmen
Kazanan: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Diğer adaylar:
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza,
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
En iyi erkek oyuncu
Kazanan: Will Smith, King Richard
Diğer adaylar:
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, Tick... Tick... BOOM
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
En iyi kadın oyuncu
Kazanan: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Diğer adaylar:
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu
Kazanan: Troy Kotsur, CODA
Diğer adaylar:
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu
Kazanan: Ariana Debose, West Side Story
Diğer adaylar:
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Judi Dench, Belfast
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
En iyi görsel efekt
Kazanan: Dune
Diğer adaylar:
- Free Guy
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
En iyi sinematografi
Kazanan: Dune
Diğer adaylar:
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
En iyi kurgu
Kazanan: Dune
Diğer adaylar:
- Don't Look Up
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, Tick... Boom
En iyi film müziği
Kazanan: Dune
Diğer adaylar:
- Don't Look Up
- Encanto
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog
En iyi özgün şarkı
Kazanan: No Time to Die, No Time to Die
Diğer adaylar:
- Be Alive, King Richard
- Dos Oruguitas, Encanto
- Down to Joy, Belfast
- Somehow You Do, Four Good Days
En iyi ses miksajı
Kazanan: Dune
Diğer adaylar:
- Belfast
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
En iyi yapım tasarımı
Kazanan: Dune
Diğer adaylar:
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
En iyi kostüm tasarımı
Kazanan: Cruella
Diğer adaylar:
- Cyrano
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Makyaj ve saç tasarımı
Kazanan: The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Diğer adaylar:
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- House of Gucci