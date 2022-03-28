2022 Oscar Ödülleri Sahiplerini Buldu: İşte Tarihe Geçen Törende Ödül Kazananlar...

Bu yıl 94.'sü düzenlenen Oscar töreninde yılın kazananları belli oldu. 2021 yılının en iyi yapımlarının ve oyuncularının seçildiği törene damgasını vuran yapım Dune: Çöl Gezegeni oldu.

Sinema dünyası 2021 yılını da ardında bırakmışken yılın en iyi filmlerinin seçildiği, dünyanın en prestijli ödüllerinden Oscar Ödülleri, bu gece 94. kez düzenlenen törenle sahiplerini buldu. Milyonlarca sinemaseverin takip ettiği ödül töreni, Will Smith'in ilginç çıkışıyla da tüm dünyanın gündemine oturdu.

2022 Oscar Ödülleri'nde ortalığı kasıp kavuran yapım, toplamda 6 farklı dalda ödül kazanan Dune: Çöl Gezegeni oldu. Bu yıl en fazla ilgiyle karşılaşan yapımlar arasında yer alan CODA, Drive My Car ve Belfast da bazı dallarda Oscar Ödülü'nün sahibi olmayı başardı. İşte 2022 Oscar Ödülleri'nin tüm kazananları..

2022 Oscar Ödülleri'nin kazananları

En iyi film

coda

Kazanan: CODA

Diğer adaylar:

  • Belfast
  • Don't Look Up
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

En iyi kısa film (Canlı aksiyon)

the long goodbye

Kazanan: The Long Goodbye

Diğer adaylar:

  • Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
  • The Dress
  • On My Mind
  • Please Hold
En iyi animasyon filmi

encanto

Kazanan: Encanto

Diğer adaylar:

  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The Mitchells vs. The Machines
  • Raya and the Last Dragon

En iyi kısa animasyon filmi

the windshield wiper

Kazanan: The Windshield Wiper

Diğer adaylar:

  • Affairs of the Art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin

En iyi belgesel film

summer of soul

Kazanan: Summer of Soul

Diğer adaylar:

  • Ascension
  • Attica
  • Flee
  • Writing With Fire

En iyi kısa belgesel film

the queen of basketball

Kazanan: The Queen of Basketball

Diğer adaylar:

  • Audible
  • Lead Me Home
  • Three Songs for Benazir
  • When We Were Bullies

Yabancı dilde en iyi film

drive my car

Kazanan: Drive My Car

Diğer adaylar:

  • Flee
  • The Hand of God
  • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
  • The Worst Person in the World

En iyi özgün senaryo

belfast

Kazanan: Belfast

Diğer adaylar:

  • Don't Look Up
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The Worst Person in the World

En iyi uyarlama senaryo

coda

Kazanan: CODA

Diğer adaylar:

  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • The Lost Daughter
  • The Power of the Dog

En iyi yönetmen

jane campion

Kazanan: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Diğer adaylar:

  • Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza,
  • Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

En iyi erkek oyuncu

will smith

Kazanan: Will Smith, King Richard

Diğer adaylar:

  • Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
  • Andrew Garfield, Tick... Tick... BOOM
  • Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

En iyi kadın oyuncu

jessica chastain

Kazanan: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Diğer adaylar:

  • Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
  • Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
  • Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
  • Kristen Stewart, Spencer

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

troy kotsur

Kazanan: Troy Kotsur, CODA

Diğer adaylar:

  • Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
  • Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
  • JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

ariana debose

Kazanan: Ariana Debose, West Side Story

Diğer adaylar:

  • Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
  • Judi Dench, Belfast
  • Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
  • Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

En iyi görsel efekt

dune

Kazanan: Dune

Diğer adaylar:

  • Free Guy
  • No Time to Die
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

En iyi sinematografi

dune

Kazanan: Dune

Diğer adaylar:

  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

En iyi kurgu    

dune

Kazanan: Dune

Diğer adaylar:

  • Don't Look Up
  • King Richard
  • The Power of the Dog
  • Tick, Tick... Boom

En iyi film müziği

Kazanan: Dune

Diğer adaylar:

  • Don't Look Up
  • Encanto
  • Parallel Mothers
  • The Power of the Dog

En iyi özgün şarkı

Kazanan: No Time to Die, No Time to Die

Diğer adaylar:

  • Be Alive, King Richard
  • Dos Oruguitas, Encanto
  • Down to Joy, Belfast
  • Somehow You Do, Four Good Days

En iyi ses miksajı

dune

Kazanan: Dune

Diğer adaylar:

  • Belfast
  • No Time to Die
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

En iyi yapım tasarımı

dune

Kazanan: Dune

Diğer adaylar:

  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

En iyi kostüm tasarımı

cruella

Kazanan: Cruella

Diğer adaylar:

  • Cyrano
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story

Makyaj ve saç tasarımı

the eyes of tammy faye

Kazanan: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Diğer adaylar:

  • Coming 2 America
  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • House of Gucci
