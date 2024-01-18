Bu yıl 77'incisi düzenlenecek BAFTA Ödülleri'nin adayları belli oldu. Oppenheimer, 13 adaylıkla en çok aday olan film olurken onu Poor Things takip etti. İşte tüm adaylar.

Yılın en iyi film ve dizilerinin seçildiği ödül sezonu başladı. Şimdiye kadar Altın Küre, Critic’s Choice, Emmy Ödülleri gibi birçok önemli törenin bu yılki ayakları düzenlendi. Bir diğer prestijli tören BAFTA Ödülleri de 18 Şubat günü Londra’da düzenlenecek. Birbirinden iddialı filmlerin yarışacağı törenin adayları bugün belli oldu.

Britanya Film ve Televizyon Sanatları Akademisi tarafından dağıtılan ve bu yıl 77’incisini izleyeceğimiz BAFTA Ödülleri’ni Christopher Nolan imzalı Oppenheimer 13 adaylıkla domine ediyor. Yorgos Lantimos’un Emma Stone başrollü Poor Things filmi ise 11 adaylık aldı. Öte yandan Killers of the Flower Moon ve The Zone of Interest 9, The Holdovers ve Maestro 7, Barbie ve Saltburn gibi diğer başarılı filmler ise 5 adaylık alabildi. İşte törende yarışacak tüm adaylar.

2024 BAFTA Ödülleri adayları

En iyi film

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

En iyi İngiliz Film

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

En iyi çıkış yapan İngiliz yönetmen, yapımcı veya yazar (ilk film)

Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (yönetmen), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (yönetmen ve yapımcı), Alex Fry (yapımcı)

Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp ve Moses Bwayo (yönetmen)

Earth Mama – Savannah Leaf (yazar, yönetmen ve yapımcı), Shirley O’Connor (yapımcı), Medb Riordan (yapımcı)

How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker (yazar ve yönetmen)

Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining (yönetmen)

İngilizce olmayan en iyi film

20 Days in Maripuol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

En iyi belgesel

20 Days in Maripuol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

WHAM!

En iyi animasyon

The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse

En iyi yönetmen

Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Alexander Payne – The Holdovers

Maestro – Bradley Cooper

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

En iyi özgün senaryo

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari – Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach – Barbie

David Hemingson – The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer – Maestro

Celine Song – Past Lives

En iyi uyarlanmış senaryo

Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson – American Fiction

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Tony McNamara – Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

En iyi kadın oyuncu

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

En iyi erkek oyuncu

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamati – The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo – Past Lives

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi – Saltburn

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Paul Mescal – All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

En iyi müzik

Killers of the Flower Moon – Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things – Jerskin Fendrix

Saltburn – Anthony Willis

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse – Daniel Pemberton

En iyi oyuncu seçimi

All of Us Strangers – Kahleen Crawford

Anatomy of a Fall – Cynthia Arra

The Holdovers – Susan Shopmaker

How to Have Sex – Isabella Odoffin

Killers of the Flower Moon – Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes

En iyi sinematografi

Killers of The Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro – Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things – Robbie Ryan

The Zone of Interest – Lukasz Zal

En iyi kurgu

Anatomy of a Fall - Laurent Senechal

Killers of the Flower Moon - Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenhimer - Jennifer Lame

Poor Things - Yorgos Mavropsaridis

The Zone of Interest - Paul Watts

En iyi prodüksiyon tasarımı

Barbie - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon - Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

Oppenheimer - Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

Poor Things - Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek

The Zone of Interest - Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora

En iyi kostüm tasarımı

Barbie - Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon - Jacqueline West

Napoleon - Dave Crossman, Janty Yates

Oppenheimer - Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things - Holly Waddington

En iyi makyaj ve saç

Killers of the Flower Moon - Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen

Maestro - Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell

Napoleon - Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon

Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid

Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

En iyi ses

Ferrari - Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser

Maestro - Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One - Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer - Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo

The Zone of Interest - Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers

En iyi görsel efekt

The Creator - Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One - Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke

Napoleon - Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet

Poor Things - Simon Hughes

En iyi kısa animasyon (İngiliz)

Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

En iyi kısa film (İngiliz)

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster

Sucha a Lovely Day

Yellow

Yükselen yıldız ödülü