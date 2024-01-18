Yılın en iyi film ve dizilerinin seçildiği ödül sezonu başladı. Şimdiye kadar Altın Küre, Critic’s Choice, Emmy Ödülleri gibi birçok önemli törenin bu yılki ayakları düzenlendi. Bir diğer prestijli tören BAFTA Ödülleri de 18 Şubat günü Londra’da düzenlenecek. Birbirinden iddialı filmlerin yarışacağı törenin adayları bugün belli oldu.
Britanya Film ve Televizyon Sanatları Akademisi tarafından dağıtılan ve bu yıl 77’incisini izleyeceğimiz BAFTA Ödülleri’ni Christopher Nolan imzalı Oppenheimer 13 adaylıkla domine ediyor. Yorgos Lantimos’un Emma Stone başrollü Poor Things filmi ise 11 adaylık aldı. Öte yandan Killers of the Flower Moon ve The Zone of Interest 9, The Holdovers ve Maestro 7, Barbie ve Saltburn gibi diğer başarılı filmler ise 5 adaylık alabildi. İşte törende yarışacak tüm adaylar.
2024 BAFTA Ödülleri adayları
En iyi film
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
En iyi İngiliz Film
- All of Us Strangers
- How to Have Sex
- Napoleon
- The Old Oak
- Poor Things
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
En iyi çıkış yapan İngiliz yönetmen, yapımcı veya yazar (ilk film)
- Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (yönetmen), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (yönetmen ve yapımcı), Alex Fry (yapımcı)
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp ve Moses Bwayo (yönetmen)
- Earth Mama – Savannah Leaf (yazar, yönetmen ve yapımcı), Shirley O’Connor (yapımcı), Medb Riordan (yapımcı)
- How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker (yazar ve yönetmen)
- Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining (yönetmen)
İngilizce olmayan en iyi film
- 20 Days in Maripuol
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
En iyi belgesel
- 20 Days in Maripuol
- American Symphony
- Beyond Utopia
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
- WHAM!
En iyi animasyon
- The Boy and the Heron
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- Elemental
- Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse
En iyi yönetmen
- Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers
- Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
- Alexander Payne – The Holdovers
- Maestro – Bradley Cooper
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
En iyi özgün senaryo
- Justine Triet, Arthur Harari – Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach – Barbie
- David Hemingson – The Holdovers
- Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer – Maestro
- Celine Song – Past Lives
En iyi uyarlanmış senaryo
- Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers
- Cord Jefferson – American Fiction
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Tony McNamara – Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
En iyi kadın oyuncu
- Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
En iyi erkek oyuncu
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamati – The Holdovers
- Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Teo Yoo – Past Lives
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers
- Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest
- Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
- Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
- Jacob Elordi – Saltburn
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Paul Mescal – All of Us Strangers
- Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
En iyi müzik
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Robbie Robertson
- Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson
- Poor Things – Jerskin Fendrix
- Saltburn – Anthony Willis
- Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse – Daniel Pemberton
En iyi oyuncu seçimi
- All of Us Strangers – Kahleen Crawford
- Anatomy of a Fall – Cynthia Arra
- The Holdovers – Susan Shopmaker
- How to Have Sex – Isabella Odoffin
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes
En iyi sinematografi
- Killers of The Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto
- Maestro – Matthew Libatique
- Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema
- Poor Things – Robbie Ryan
- The Zone of Interest – Lukasz Zal
En iyi kurgu
- Anatomy of a Fall - Laurent Senechal
- Killers of the Flower Moon - Thelma Schoonmaker
- Oppenhimer - Jennifer Lame
- Poor Things - Yorgos Mavropsaridis
- The Zone of Interest - Paul Watts
En iyi prodüksiyon tasarımı
- Barbie - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
- Killers of the Flower Moon - Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
- Oppenheimer - Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman
- Poor Things - Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek
- The Zone of Interest - Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora
En iyi kostüm tasarımı
- Barbie - Jacqueline Durran
- Killers of the Flower Moon - Jacqueline West
- Napoleon - Dave Crossman, Janty Yates
- Oppenheimer - Ellen Mirojnick
- Poor Things - Holly Waddington
En iyi makyaj ve saç
- Killers of the Flower Moon - Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen
- Maestro - Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell
- Napoleon - Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon
- Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid
- Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston
En iyi ses
- Ferrari - Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser
- Maestro - Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One - Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor
- Oppenheimer - Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo
- The Zone of Interest - Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers
En iyi görsel efekt
- The Creator - Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One - Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke
- Napoleon - Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet
- Poor Things - Simon Hughes
En iyi kısa animasyon (İngiliz)
- Crab Day
- Visible Mending
- Wild Summon
En iyi kısa film (İngiliz)
- Festival of Slaps
- Gorka
- Jellyfish and Lobster
- Sucha a Lovely Day
- Yellow
Yükselen yıldız ödülü
- Phoebe Dynevor
- Ayo Edebiri
- Jacob Elordi
- Mia McKenna-Bruce
- Sophie Wilde