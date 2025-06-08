Future Games Show 2025 Gerçekleşti: İşte Etkinlikte Tanıtılan Tüm Oyunlar!

Future Games Show 2025 Gerçekleşti: İşte Etkinlikte Tanıtılan Tüm Oyunlar!
Yaz aylarının en büyük etkinliklerinden biri olan Future Games Show 2025 gerçekleşti. Önümüzdeki bir iki yıl bizleri oldukça iyi oyunlar bekliyor.

Yaz aylarının başlamasıyla birlikte oyuna doymaya başladık. Önce State of Play, ardından Summer Game Fest, ardından Future Games Show etkinliği gerçekleşti ve bir dizi yeni oyun duyurusu ve tanıtımı bizlere sunuldu.

Birçoğu yeni duyurulan oyundan oluşan etkinlikte, daha önce duyurulan ancak çıkış tarihini yeni açıklayan oyunlara da yer verildi. 2026'nın ötesinde çıkacak herhangi bir oyun duyurusu gerçekleşmediğinden, önümüzdeki iki yıl oyuna doyacağımız kesin gibi duruyor.

Future Games Show 2025 tanıtılan oyunlar

  • The Expanse: Osiris Reborn
  • Echoes of the End
  • Whispers in the fog
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin
  • Herdling
  • SLEEP AWAKE
  • Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
  • The Explorator
  • Constance
  • Titan Quest II
  • Call of the Elder Gods
  • ASCENDANT
  • Firefighting Simulator: Ignite
  • The Bureau of Fantastical & Arcane Affairs
  • WTF: Waifu Tactical Force
  • Formula Legends
  • Ahoy
  • Deathground
  • Hell is Us
  • Fading Echo
  • SacriFire
  • Truxton Extreme
  • Directive 8020
  • Cairn
  • HARK THE GHOUL
  • Hela
  • Luto
  • Reach
  • Ratatan
  • Agatha Christie - Death on the Nile
  • Tenet of the Spark
  • Crisol: Theater of Idols
  • Ritual Tides

