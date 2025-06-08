Yaz aylarının başlamasıyla birlikte oyuna doymaya başladık. Önce State of Play, ardından Summer Game Fest, ardından Future Games Show etkinliği gerçekleşti ve bir dizi yeni oyun duyurusu ve tanıtımı bizlere sunuldu.
Birçoğu yeni duyurulan oyundan oluşan etkinlikte, daha önce duyurulan ancak çıkış tarihini yeni açıklayan oyunlara da yer verildi. 2026'nın ötesinde çıkacak herhangi bir oyun duyurusu gerçekleşmediğinden, önümüzdeki iki yıl oyuna doyacağımız kesin gibi duruyor.
Future Games Show 2025 tanıtılan oyunlar
- The Expanse: Osiris Reborn
- Echoes of the End
- Whispers in the fog
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin
- Herdling
- SLEEP AWAKE
- Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
- The Explorator
- Constance
- Titan Quest II
- Call of the Elder Gods
- ASCENDANT
- Firefighting Simulator: Ignite
- The Bureau of Fantastical & Arcane Affairs
- WTF: Waifu Tactical Force
- Formula Legends
- Ahoy
- Deathground
- Hell is Us
- Fading Echo
- SacriFire
- Truxton Extreme
- Directive 8020
- Cairn
- HARK THE GHOUL
- Hela
- Luto
- Reach
- Ratatan
- Agatha Christie - Death on the Nile
- Tenet of the Spark
- Crisol: Theater of Idols
- Ritual Tides
The Expanse: Osiris Reborn
Echoes of the End
Whispers in the fog
The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin
Herdling
SLEEP AWAKE
Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
The Explorator
Constance
Titan Quest II
Call of the Elder Gods
ASCENDANT
Firefighting Simulator: Ignite
The Bureau of Fantastical & Arcane Affairs
WTF: Waifu Tactical Force
Formula Legends
Ahoy
Deathground
Hell is Us
Fading Echo
SacriFire
Truxton Extreme
Directive 8020
Cairn
HARK THE GHOUL
Hela
Luto
Reach
Ratatan
Agatha Christie - Death on the Nile
Tenet of the Spark
Crisol: Theater of Idols
Ritual Tides
Bu içerikler de ilginizi çekebilir: