Dünyanın en büyük çevrimiçi yayın platformu Netflix, düzenli olarak akıllı telefonlara HD ve HDR10 desteği sunuyor. Peki, hangi akıllı telefonlar bu destekten faydalanıyor. Bugün sizlere Netflix’in HD ve HDR10 desteği sunduğu akıllı telefonları listeleyeceğiz. Bu listedeki telefonların HD veya HDR10 desteğini alabilmesi için Netflix’in son sürümüne sahip olması gerektiğini belirtelim.
Netflix, yayınladığı film ve dizilerde 4K’ya kadar destek sunuyor. Akıllı telefonlarda ise bu destek biraz daha sınırlı olarak karşımıza çıkıyor. HD kalitede hizmet sunulması için akıllı telefon modellerinin desteklemesi gerekiyor. Eğer sizler de telefonunuzun HD veya HDR10 desteğini alıp almadığını merak ediyorsanız, listemize göz atabilirsiniz.
Netflix’i HD kalitede destekleyen akıllı telefonlar
Asus
- Asus ZenFone 2
- Asus ZenFone 3 Ultra
- Asus ZenFone Zoom
- Google Nexus 6
- Google Nexus 5X
- Google Nexus 6P
- Google Pixel ve Pixel XL
- Google Pixel 2 ve Pixel 2 XL
- Google Pixel 3 ve Pixel 3 XL
- Google Pixel 3a ve Pixel 3a XL
- Google Pixel 4 ve Pixel 4 XL
Honor
- Honor 10
- Honor Play
HTC
- HTC One A9
- HTC Butterfly 3
Huawei
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro
- Huawei Mate 20
- Huawei Nova 3
- Huawei P Smart+
- Huawei P20
- Huawei P30
- Huawei P30 Pro
LG
- LG G3
- LG G6
- LG G7
- LG G7 One
- LG Q9 One
- LG X5
- LG V20
- LG V30
- LG V35
- LG V40
Motorola
- Motorola DROID Turbo 2
- Motorola Moto X 2014
OnePlus
- OnePlus 7
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 7T
- OnePlus 7T Pro
Oppo
- Oppo Find X2
- Oppo Find X2 Pro
- Oppo Reno3
- Oppo Reno3 Pro
Razer
- Razer Phone
- Razer Phone 2
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy A9
- Samsung Galaxy A10
- Samsung Galaxy A10e
- Samsung Galaxy A20
- Samsung Galaxy A20e
- Samsung Galaxy A30
- Samsung Galaxy A30s
- Samsung Galaxy A40
- Samsung Galaxy A50
- Samsung Galaxy A50s
- Samsung Galaxy A51
- Samsung Galaxy A60
- Samsung Galaxy A70
- Samsung Galaxy A70s
- Samsung Galaxy A71
- Samsung Galaxy A80
- Samsung Galaxy Feel
- Samsung Galaxy M10
- Samsung Galaxy M10s
- Samsung Galaxy M20
- Samsung Galaxy M21
- Samsung Galaxy M30
- Samsung Galaxy M30s
- Samsung Galaxy M31
- Samsung Galaxy M40
- Samsung Galaxy Note 4
- Samsung Galaxy Note 5
- Samsung Galaxy Note 7
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy S6
- Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
- Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+
- Samsung Galaxy S7
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
- Samsung Galaxy S8
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10+
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20+
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy XCover 4s
- Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Sony
- Sony Xperia 1
- Sony Xperia 1 II
- Sony Xperia 5
- Sony Xperia X
- Sony Xperia X Compact
- Sony Xperia X Performance
- Sony Xperia XZ
- Sony Xperia XZ Premium
- Sony Xperia XZs
- Sony Xperia XZ1
- Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact
- Sony Xperia XZ2
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium
- Sony Xperia XZ3
- Sony Xperia Z5
Xiaomi
- Xiaomi Mi 9T
- Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Redmi K20
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Netflix’i HDR10 kalitede destekleyen akıllı telefonlar
- Google Pixel 3 ve 3 XL
- Google Pixel 4 ve Pixel 4 XL
Honor
- Honor 10
- Honor Play
Huawei
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro
- Huawei Mate 20
- Huawei P20
- Huawei P30
- Huawei P30 Pro
LG
- LG G6
- LG G7
- LG G7 One
- LG Q9 One
- LG X5
- LG V30
- LG V35
- LG V40
OnePlus
- OnePlus 7
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 7T
- OnePlus 7T Pro
Oppo
- Find X2
- Find X2 Pro
Razer
- Razer Phone
- Razer Phone 2
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Fold
- Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy S9+
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10+
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20+
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Sony
- Sony Xperia 1
- Sony Xperia 1 II
- Sony Xperia XZ Premium
- Sony Xperia XZ1
- Sony Xperia XZ2
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium
- Sony Xperia XZ3
TCL
- TCL 10 Pro
Xiaomi
- Xiaomi Mi 9T
- Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Redmi K20
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Not: Listede yer alan telefonlarda, seri numarasına göre desteklememe durumu olabilir. Buradaki Netflix sayfasından telefonların destekleyen serilerini görebilirsiniz.