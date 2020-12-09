  • Anasayfa
PlayStation Store'da Kasım Ayının En Çok İndirilenleri Belli Oldu

PlayStation 5'in piyasaya sürülmesiyle birlikte yeni nesil oyunlar da piyasaya sürülmeye başladı. Bunun da PlayStation Store üzerinde olumlu bir etkisi oldu. PlayStation Store üzerinde 2020 Kasım ayının en çok satan oyunları belli oldu.

Sony, geçtiğimiz ayın ortalarında yeni nesil oyun konsolu PlayStation 5'i piyasaya sürmüştü. Bununla birlikte yeni nesil oyunlar da PlayStation Store'a eklenmişti. Yeni nesil oyun konsolunun ve yeni nesil oyunların piyasaya sürülmesi, PlayStaton Store satışları üzerinde de olumlu bir etki bıraktı. Dilerseniz gelin, PlayStation Store'da 2020 Kasım ayının en çok indirilenlerine birlikte göz atalım.

PlayStation Store'da Kasım ayının en çok indirilenleri:

PS5 oyunları (ABD / Avrupa):

Spider-Man Miles Morales PS5

  1. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales / Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War / Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  3. Demon’s Souls  / Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  4. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla / Demon’s Souls
  5. NBA 2K21 Next Generation / Watch Dogs: Legion
  6. Sackboy: A Big Adventure / Borderlands 3
  7. Godfall / NBA 2K21 Next Generation
  8. Watch Dogs: Legion / Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  9. Mortal Kombat 11 / Godfall
  10. Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition  / WRC 9 FIA WORLD RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP
  11. Borderlands 3 / Mortal Kombat 11
  12. No Man’s Sky / No Man’s Sky
  13. The Pathless / Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
  14. DIRT 5 / The Pathless
  15. Maneater / DIRT 5
  16. WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship / Planet Coaster
  17. Planet Coaster / Maneater
  18. Overcooked! All You Can Eat / Observer: System Redux
  19. Observer: System Redux / Overcooked! All You Can Eat
  20. Dead by Daylight: Special Edition / Poker Club

PS4 Oyunları (ABD / Avrupa):

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War / Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  2. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla / FIFA 21
  3. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales / Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  4. Madden NFL 21 / Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  5. FIFA 21 / Grand Theft Auto V
  6. NBA 2K21 / God of War
  7. Grand Theft Auto V / The Last of Us Part II
  8. The Last of Us Part II / Minecraft
  9. Ghost of Tsushima / Red Dead Redemption 2
  10. Minecraft / Watch Dogs: Legion
  11. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition / Gran Turismo Sport
  12. God of War / Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  13. Watch Dogs: Legion / Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  14. Red Dead Redemption 2 / Ghost of Tsushima
  15. MLB The Show 20 / ARK: Survival Evolved
  16. Mortal Kombat 11 / The Forest
  17. Marvel’s Avengers / Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  18. STAR WARS: Squadrons / eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
  19. TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE / NBA 2K21
  20. Need for Speed Heat / Need for Speed Heat

PS VR oyunları (ABD / Avrupa):

Beat Saber

  1. Beat Saber / Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator / Job Simulator
  3. SUPERHOT VR / Blood & Truth
  4. Marvel’s Iron Man VR / ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
  5. Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series / Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
  6. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners / SUPERHOT VR
  7. ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission / The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  8. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR / Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  9. GORN / Moss
  10. PlayStation VR Worlds / GORN

PS5 DLC (ABD / Avrupa):

Mortal Kombat 11

  1. Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2 / Fortnite – The Street Serpent Pack
  2. Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 / Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Season Pass
  3. Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack / Fortnite – Darkfire Bundle
  4. Fortnite – The Street Serpent Pack / Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2
  5. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Season Pass / Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack
  6. Godfall Ascended Contents / Fortnite – Powerhouse Pack
  7. Borderlands 3: Designer’s Cut / Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2
  8. Fortnite – Powerhouse Pack / Godfall Ascended Contents
  9. Fortnite – Darkfire Bundle / Borderlands 3: Designer’s Cut
  10. DMC5SE – Complete In-game Unlock Bundle / Planet Coaster: Deluxe Rides Collection

PS4 DLC (ABD / Avrupa):

Fortnite – The Street Serpent Pack

  1. Fortnite – The Street Serpent Pack / Fortnite – The Street Serpent Pack
  2. Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2 / Rocket League – Endo Starter Pack
  3. Call of Duty: Warzone – Pro Pack / Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition
  4. Rocket League – Endo Starter Pack / Call of Duty: Warzone – Pro Pack
  5. Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Challenger Pack / Fortnite – Darkfire Bundle
  6. Fortnite – Darkfire Bundle / Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2
  7. Apex Legends – Ascension Pack / Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Challenger Pack
  8. Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 / Destiny 2: Beyond Light + Season
  9. Destiny 2: Beyond Light + Season / Fortnite – Samurai Scrapper Pack
  10. Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition / Rocket League – Jäger Pack
PS5 oynaması ücretsiz oyunlar (ABD / Avrupa):

Rocket League

  1. Rocket League / Rocket League
  2. Rogue Company / Fortnite
  3. Call of Duty: Warzone / Rogue Company
  4. Fortnite / Call of Duty: Warzone
  5. Genshin Impact / Genshin Impact
  6. Apex Legends / Apex Legends
  7. Bless Unleashed / SMITE
  8. Destiny 2 / Destiny 2
  9. SMITE / Bless Unleashed
  10. Brawlhalla / Hyper Scape
