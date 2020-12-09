PlayStation Store'da Kasım Ayının En Çok İndirilenleri

Sony, geçtiğimiz ayın ortalarında yeni nesil oyun konsolu PlayStation 5'i piyasaya sürmüştü. Bununla birlikte yeni nesil oyunlar da PlayStation Store'a eklenmişti. Yeni nesil oyun konsolunun ve yeni nesil oyunların piyasaya sürülmesi, PlayStaton Store satışları üzerinde de olumlu bir etki bıraktı. Dilerseniz gelin, PlayStation Store'da 2020 Kasım ayının en çok indirilenlerine birlikte göz atalım.
PlayStation Store'da Kasım ayının en çok indirilenleri:
PS5 oyunları (ABD / Avrupa):
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales / Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War / Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Demon’s Souls / Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla / Demon’s Souls
- NBA 2K21 Next Generation / Watch Dogs: Legion
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure / Borderlands 3
- Godfall / NBA 2K21 Next Generation
- Watch Dogs: Legion / Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Mortal Kombat 11 / Godfall
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition / WRC 9 FIA WORLD RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP
- Borderlands 3 / Mortal Kombat 11
- No Man’s Sky / No Man’s Sky
- The Pathless / Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- DIRT 5 / The Pathless
- Maneater / DIRT 5
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship / Planet Coaster
- Planet Coaster / Maneater
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat / Observer: System Redux
- Observer: System Redux / Overcooked! All You Can Eat
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition / Poker Club
PS4 Oyunları (ABD / Avrupa):
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War / Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla / FIFA 21
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales / Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Madden NFL 21 / Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- FIFA 21 / Grand Theft Auto V
- NBA 2K21 / God of War
- Grand Theft Auto V / The Last of Us Part II
- The Last of Us Part II / Minecraft
- Ghost of Tsushima / Red Dead Redemption 2
- Minecraft / Watch Dogs: Legion
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition / Gran Turismo Sport
- God of War / Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Watch Dogs: Legion / Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Red Dead Redemption 2 / Ghost of Tsushima
- MLB The Show 20 / ARK: Survival Evolved
- Mortal Kombat 11 / The Forest
- Marvel’s Avengers / Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- STAR WARS: Squadrons / eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
- TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE / NBA 2K21
- Need for Speed Heat / Need for Speed Heat
PS VR oyunları (ABD / Avrupa):
- Beat Saber / Beat Saber
- Job Simulator / Job Simulator
- SUPERHOT VR / Blood & Truth
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR / ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series / Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners / SUPERHOT VR
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission / The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR / Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- GORN / Moss
- PlayStation VR Worlds / GORN
PS5 DLC (ABD / Avrupa):
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2 / Fortnite – The Street Serpent Pack
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 / Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Season Pass
- Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack / Fortnite – Darkfire Bundle
- Fortnite – The Street Serpent Pack / Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Season Pass / Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack
- Godfall Ascended Contents / Fortnite – Powerhouse Pack
- Borderlands 3: Designer’s Cut / Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2
- Fortnite – Powerhouse Pack / Godfall Ascended Contents
- Fortnite – Darkfire Bundle / Borderlands 3: Designer’s Cut
- DMC5SE – Complete In-game Unlock Bundle / Planet Coaster: Deluxe Rides Collection
PS4 DLC (ABD / Avrupa):
- Fortnite – The Street Serpent Pack / Fortnite – The Street Serpent Pack
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2 / Rocket League – Endo Starter Pack
- Call of Duty: Warzone – Pro Pack / Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition
- Rocket League – Endo Starter Pack / Call of Duty: Warzone – Pro Pack
- Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Challenger Pack / Fortnite – Darkfire Bundle
- Fortnite – Darkfire Bundle / Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2
- Apex Legends – Ascension Pack / Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Challenger Pack
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 / Destiny 2: Beyond Light + Season
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light + Season / Fortnite – Samurai Scrapper Pack
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition / Rocket League – Jäger Pack
PS5 oynaması ücretsiz oyunlar (ABD / Avrupa):
- Rocket League / Rocket League
- Rogue Company / Fortnite
- Call of Duty: Warzone / Rogue Company
- Fortnite / Call of Duty: Warzone
- Genshin Impact / Genshin Impact
- Apex Legends / Apex Legends
- Bless Unleashed / SMITE
- Destiny 2 / Destiny 2
- SMITE / Bless Unleashed
- Brawlhalla / Hyper Scape