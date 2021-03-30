Yakında PS1'in Bu Oyunları, Türkiye'den Satın Alınamayacak

Japonya merkezli teknoloji devi Sony, bir süredir eski oyun konsollarından vazgeçilmesi için çalışmalar sürdürüyor. Bu bağlamda çok kısa bir süre PlayStation 4 Toplulukları'nı kapatmaya karar veren şirket, sonrasında ise PlayStation 3 ve PSP mağazalarının da fişinin çekileceğini duyurmuştu. Şimdi yeni bir açıklama daha yapan şirket, 2 Temmuz'da yani PS3 ve PSP mağazalarının kapanacağı gün bazı PS1 oyunlarının da satışının durdurulacağını açıkladı.
Geriye dönük uyumluluk modu, PlayStation 5 döneminde çok konuşulmuş olsa da bundan yıllar öncesinde de var olan bir şeydi. Oyuncular, ikonikleşmiş PlayStation 1 oyunlarını satın alarak; PlayStation 3, PSP ve PS Vita'da oynayabiliyorlardı. Ancak bu durum, önümüzdeki aylarda son bulacak. Peki Sony, PlayStation 1 için piyasaya sürülen hangi oyunların satışını durduracak? Dilerseniz hemen o oyunlara geçelim.
Avrupa'da, yani Türkiye'de de satın alınamayacak oyunlar şöyle
- 40 Winks
- A Bug's Life
- Actua Golf 3
- Actua Tennis
- Airboat Racing
- All-Star Boxing
- All-Star Boxing
- Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
- Alundra
- Arc Arena: Monster Tournament
- Arc the Lad
- Arc the Lad II
- Arc the Lad III
- Arcade Hits: Shienryu
- Arcade Hits: Sonic Wings Special
- Atari Anniversary Edition
- ATV Racers
- Bishi Bashi Special
- Blockids
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Bugriders: The Race of Kings
- Buzz Lightyear of Star Command
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Centipede
- Championship Bass
- Chō Aniki: Kyūkyoku Muteki Ginga Saikyō Otoko
- Command & Conquer
- Command & Conquer: Red Alert
- Command & Conquer: Red Alert - Retaliation
- Constructor
- Cool Boarders
- Cool Boarders 2
- Crash Bandicoot
- Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back
- Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped
- Crash Team Racing
- Crisis Beat
- Critical Depth
- Destruction Derby
- Dezaemon Kids!
- Dezaemon Plus!
- Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire
- Disney's Hercules
- Driver
- Everybody's Golf 2
- Extreme Pinball
- Fade to Black
- Fear Effect
- Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix
- Fighting Force
- Fighting Force 2
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy V
- Final Fantasy VI
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII
- Front Mission 3
- Future Cop: LAPD
- G-Police
- Gaia Seed
- Galaxy Fight: Universal Warriors
- Gex
- Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko
- Gex 3D: Enter the Gecko
- Grandia
- Gubble
- Guilty Gear
- Gunship
- Hardcore 4X4
- Harvest Moon: Back to Nature
- Hi-Octane
- International Track & Field
- James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod
- Jet Rider
- Jet Rider 2
- Jigsaw Madness
- Judge Dredd
- Jumping Flash!
- Junior League Soccer
- Klonoa: Door to Phantomile
- Kula World
- Kurushi Final
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
- Lilo & Stitch: Trouble in Paradise
- Loaded
- Magic Carpet
- MediEvil
- Metal Gear Solid
- Metal Gear Solid: Special Missions
- Mickey's Wild Adventure
- Miracle Space Race
- Missile Command
- Monsters, Inc. Scare Island
- Motor Toon Grand Prix 2
- Motorhead
- N2O: Nitrous Oxide
- Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus
- Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
- Pandemonium 2
- Pandemonium!
- Parasite Eve II
- Party Time with Winnie the Pooh
- Peter Pan: Adventures in Never Land
- Pong
- R4: Ridge Racer Type 4
- Rageball
- Rally Cross
- Rapid Angel
- Rascal Racers
- Rayman
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape
- Re-Loaded
- Reel Fishing
- Resident Evil 2
- Resident Evil 3: Nemesis
- Resident Evil: Director's Cut
- Sheep
- Silent Hill
- SimCity 2000
- Snowboard Racer
- Sorcerer's Maze
- Spin Jam
- Sports Superbike 2
- Spyro 2: Gateway to Glimmer
- Spyro the Dragon
- Spyro: Year of the Dragon
- Streak: Hoverboard Racing
- Street Fighter Alpha
- Street Fighter Alpha 2
- Street Sk8er
- Street Sk8er 2
- Suikoden
- Suikoden II
- Super Slammin' Dodgeball
- Superstar Dance Club
- Syndicate Wars
- Syphon Filter
- Syphon Filter 2
- Syphon Filter 3
- Tall Unlimited
- Tekken
- The Little Mermaid II
- Theme Park
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six
- Tomb Raider
- Tomb Raider Chronicles
- Tomb Raider II
- Tomb Raider III
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation
- Tomba!
- Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return
- Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue
- Toy Story Racer
- Twisted Metal
- UmJammer Lammy
- Vagrant Story
- Vib-Ribbon
- Warhawk
- Wild Arms
İlk PlayStation'ı Unutulmaz Kılan 7 Efsane Özelliği
Kuzey Amerika bölgesine bağlı oyuncular ise şu oyunlardan mahrum kalacak
- 2Xtreme
- A Bug's Life
- Aces of the Air
- All-Star Slammin' D-Ball
- Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
- Alundra
- Arc Arena: Monster Tournament
- Arc the Lad
- Arc the Lad II
- Arc the Lad III
- Arcade Hits: Outlaws of the Lost Dynasty
- Arcade Hits: Shienryu
- Arcade Hits: Sonic Wings Special
- Armored Core
- Art Camion Sugorokuden
- Backstreet Billiards
- Battle Hunter
- Blockids
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Bloody Roar
- Bloody Roar 2
- Bomberman Fantasy Race
- Bomberman Party Edition
- Bowling
- Boxing
- Breath of Fire IV
- Bust-a-Move 4
- Card Games
- Castlevania Chronicles
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Centipede
- Championship Bass
- Chess
- Chō Aniki: Kyūkyoku Muteki Ginga Saikyō Otoko
- Chrono Cross
- Chrono Trigger
- Command & Conquer
- Command & Conquer: Red Alert
- Command & Conquer: Red Alert - Retaliation
- Cool Boarders
- Cool Boarders 2
- Cool Boarders 3
- Crash Bandicoot
- Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back
- Crash Bandicoot: Warped
- Crash Team Racing
- Crossroad Crisis
- Cyber Sled
- Cyberbots: Full Metal Madness
- Darkstalkers 3
- Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors
- Dead in the Water
- Delta Force: Urban Warfare
- Destrega
- Destruction Derby
- Dezaemon Kids!
- Dezaemon Plus!
- Dino Crisis
- Dino Crisis 2
- Dirt Jockey: Heavy Equipment Operator
- Disney's Hercules
- Disney's Hercules: Action Game
- Double Dragon
- Dragon Beat: Legend of Pinball
- Dungeon Shoutenkai: Densetsu no Ken Hajimemashita
- Echo Night
- Evergreen Avenue
- Extreme Pinball
- Favorite Dear: Enkan no Monogatari
- Favorite Dear: Junshiro no Yogenmono
- Fighting Force
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy Origins
- Final Fantasy Tactics
- Final Fantasy V
- Final Fantasy VI
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII
- Finger Flashing
- First Queen IV
- Ford Racing
- Front Mission 3
- Future Cop: LAPD
- Gaia Seed
- Galaxy Fight: Universal Warriors
- Gex
- Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko
- Gex: Enter the Gecko
- Grandia
- Gunship
- Harvest Moon: Back to Nature
- Herc's Adventures
- Heroine Dream
- Heroine Dream 2
- Hi-Octane
- Hogs of War
- Hot Shots Golf 2
- Hyper Crazy Climber
- International Track & Field
- Jet Moto
- Jet Moto 2
- Jigsaw Madness
- Jumping Flash!
- Jumping Flash! 2
- Kickboxing
- Klonoa: Door to Phantomile
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
- Legend of Mana
- Lilo & Stitch: Trouble in Paradise
- Lucifer Ring
- Lup*Salad
- Magic Carpet
- Mahjong Uranai Fortuna: Tsuki no Megami-tachi
- Mahjong Youchien: Tamago Gumi
- Mahjong Youchien: Tamago Gumi 2
- Makeruna! Makendō 2
- Mass Destruction
- Medal of Honor
- Medal of Honor: Underground
- MediEvil
- Mega Man 8
- Mega Man Legends
- Mega Man Legends 2
- Mega Man X4
- Mega Man X5
- Metal Gear Solid
- Metal Gear Solid: VR Missions
- Metal Slug X
- Missile Command
- Mobile Light Force
- Money Idol Exchanger
- Monster Bass!
- Monsters, Inc. Scream Team
- Motor Toon Grand Prix
- Motorhead
- Motto Trump Shiyouyo! i-Mode de Grand Prix
- Mr. Driller
- Ms. Pac-Man Maze Madness
- Myst
- N2O: Nitrous Oxide
- Namco Museum Volume 1
- Namco Museum Volume 2
- Namco Museum Volume 3
- Namco Museum Volume 4
- Namco Museum Volume 5
- Neo Planet
- Nuclear Strike
- Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus
- Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
- One
- Pac-Man World 20th Anniversary
- Pandemonium
- Parasite Eve
- Parasite Eve II
- Perfect Weapon
- Persona 2: Eternal Punishment
- Peter Pan: Adventures in Never Land
- Pocket Fighter
- Pong: The Next Level
- Populous: The Beginning
- Putter Golf
- Puzzle Star Sweep
- R4: Ridge Racer Type 4
- Racing
- Rally Cross
- Rayman
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape
- Re-loaded
- Reel Fishing
- Reel Fishing II
- Resident Evil 2
- Resident Evil 3: Nemesis
- Resident Evil: Director's Cut
- Rockman
- Rockman 2: Dr. Wily no Nazo
- Rockman 3: Dr. Wily no Saigo!?
- Rockman 4: Aratanaru Yabō!!
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms IV: Wall of Fire
- Rung Rung: Oz no Mahou Tsukai - Another World
- Saiyuki: Journey West
- Sentimental Graffiti
- Shadow Tower
- Shooter: Space Shot
- Shooter: Starfighter Sanvein
- Silent Hill
- Sim Theme Park
- SimCity 2000
- Sno-Cross Championship Racing
- Sorcerer's Maze
- Soviet Strike
- Spec Ops: Airborne Commando
- Spec Ops: Covert Assault
- Spec Ops: Ranger Elite
- Spec Ops: Stealth Patrol
- Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage!
- Spyro the Dragon
- Spyro: Year of the Dragon
- Star Wars: Dark Forces
- Street Fighter Alpha
- Street Fighter Alpha 2
- Street Fighter Alpha 3
- Street Racquetball
- Strider 2
- Suikoden
- Suikoden II
- Syphon Filter
- Syphon Filter 2
- Syphon Filter 3
- Tall Unlimited
- Tecmo's Deception: Invitation to Darkness
- Tekken
- Tekken 2
- Ten Pin Alley
- The Emperor's New Groove
- The Firemen 2: Pete & Danny
- The King of Fighters '99
- The Legend of Dragoon
- The Little Mermaid II
- The Misadventures of Tron Bonne
- The Rapid Angel
- Theme Hospital
- Threads of Fate
- TNN Motorsports Hardcore 4X4
- TNN Motorsports Hardcore TR
- Tokyo 23-ku Seifuku Wars
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six
- Tomb Raider
- Tomb Raider II
- Tomb Raider III
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation
- Tomba!
- Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return
- Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue
- Toy Story Racer
- Trump Shiyouyo! Fukkoku-ban
- Turnabout
- Twisted Metal
- Twisted Metal 2
- UmJammer Lammy
- Vagrant Story
- Vanguard Bandits
- Vehicle Cavalier
- Vib-Ribbon
- Virtual Pool 3
- Warhawk
- Wild Arms
- Wild Arms 2
- Wing Commander IV: The Price of Freedom
- WipEout
- Wolf Fang
- Xenogears
- Xevious 3D/G+
- XS Airboat Racing
- XS Junior League Dodgeball
- XS Junior League Football
- XS Junior League Soccer
- XS Moto
- Zanac X Zanac
- Zero Kara no Shogi: Shogi Youchien Ayumi Kumi R
PlayStation'ın ana vatanı Japonya'daki oyuncular da alınan karardan nasibini alacaklar
- '99 Kōshien
- 0 Kara no Shogi: Shogi Yōchien - Ayumi Kumi
- 1 on 1
- A-Ressha de Ikou Z: Mezase! Tairiku Oudan
- A. IV Evolution Global
- A5: A Ressha de Gyōko u 5
- Abe '99
- Abe a Go Go
- Acid
- Action Bass
- Addie no Okurimono: To Moze from Addie
- Advanced V.G.
- Advanced V.G. 2
- Aero Dive
- AI Mahjong Selection
- AI Shogi Selection
- AirAssault
- Akagawa Jirō: Majotachi no Nemuri: Fukkatsusai
- Akagawa Jirō: Yasōkyoku
- Akagawa Jirō: Yasōkyoku 2
- Akumajō Dracula
- Akumajō Dracula X: Gekka no Yasōkyoku
- Alundra
- Angel Alliance
- Angel Eyes: Tōki Denshō
- Anokodokonoko
- Aquanaut's Holiday 2
- Aquanaut's Holiday: Memories of Summer 1996
- Arc the Lad
- Arc the Lad II
- Arc the Lad III
- Arc the Lad: Monster Game with Kanji Game
- Arcade Hits: Frisky Tom
- Arcade Hits: Magical Drop
- Arcade Hits: Moon Cresta
- Arcade Hits: Outlaws Of The Lost Dynasty
- Arcade Hits: Raiden
- Arcade Hits: Shienryu
- Arcade Hits: Wolf Fang
- Arkanoid Returns
- Armored Core
- Armored Core: Master of Arena
- Armored Core: Project Phantasma
- Art Camion Sugorokuden
- Arubarea no Otome
- Assault Suits Valken 2
- Astronōka
- Asuka 120% Special: Burning Fest Special
- Asuka 120% Special: Burning Fest Special Excellent
- Asuka 120% Special: Burning Fest. Final
- Asuncia: Matsue no Jubaku
- Athena no Kateiban: Family Game
- Athena: Awakening from the Ordinary Life
- Azito
- b.l.u.e. Legend of water
- Bakumatsu Rōman: Gekka no Kenshi
- Baroque
- Baroque Syndrome
- Battle Arena Toshinden
- Battle Arena Toshinden 2 Plus
- Battle Arena Toshinden 3
- Battle Athletess: Daiundōkai Alternative
- Battle Athletess: Daiundōkai GTO
- Bealphareth
- Beltlogger 9
- Big Bass World Championship
- Biohazard 2
- Biohazard 3: Last Escape
- Biohazard: Director's Cut
- Bishi Bashi Special
- Black Matrix +
- Black Matrix 00
- Blaster Master: Blasting Again
- Blaze & Blade: Busters
- Blaze & Blade: Eternal Quest
- Block Kuzushi Kowashite Help!
- Blockids
- Bloody Roar
- Blue Breaker Burst -Smiling Face of Tomorrow-
- Blue Breaker Burst: Bishō o Anata to
- Blue Breaker: Egao no Yakusoku
- Boku wa Kōkū Kanseikan
- Bokujō Monogatari Harvest Moon
- Bokujō Monogatari Harvest Moon for Girl
- Bomberman Fantasy Race
- Bomberman Land
- Bomberman Party Edition
- Bounty Sword First
- Bounty Sword: Double Edge
- Boxer's Road
- Brave Fencer Musashiden
- Breath of Fire IV
- Brigandine: Grand Edition
- Brightis
- Building Crush!
- Bushido Blade
- Bushido Blade 2
- Buster Bros. Collection
- Capcom Generation 5: Dai-go-shū Kakutōka-tachi
- Carnage Heart EZ
- Carom Shot 2
- Catch! Kimochi Sensation
- CG Mukashi Banashi: Jii-san 2-do Bikkuri!!
- Championship Bass
- Chaos Break -Episode from "Chaos Heat"-
- Chess Family
- Chiisa na Ōkoku Eltria
- Chippoke Ralph no Daibōken
- Chō Aniki: Kyūkyoku Muteki Ginga Saikyō Otoko
- Chocobo no Fushigi na Dungeon
- Chocobo no Fushigi na Dungeon 2
- Chocobo Racing
- Chocobo Stallion
- Chōjin Gakuen Gowcaizer
- Chrono Cross
- Chrono Trigger
- Circadia
- Clock Tower ～The First Fear～
- Clock Tower 2
- Clock Tower: Ghost Head
- Community POM: Omoide o Dakishimete
- Cooking Fighter
- Cool Boarders
- Cool Boarders 2: Killing Session
- Cotton 100%
- Cotton Original
- Crash Bandicoot
- Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back
- Crash Bandicoot 3: Flying! Globe-Trotting
- Crash Bandicoot Carnival
- Crash Bandicoot Racing
- Crime Crackers
- Crime Crackers 2
- Culdcept Expansion Plus
- Cyber Sled
- Cyberbots: Full Metal Madness
- Dai-2-Ji Super Robot Taisen
- Dai-3-Ji Super Robot Taisen
- Dai-4-Ji Super Robot Taisen S
- DamDam StompLand
- Dangan
- Dead or Alive
- Deadheat Road
- Dekiru! Game Center
- Depth
- Dero-N Dero Dero
- Deserted Island
- Destruction Derby
- Dew Prism
- Dezaemon Kids!
- Dezaemon Plus!
- Dice de Chocobo
- Dig-a-Dig Pukka
- Digital Glider Airman
- Dino Crisis
- Dino Crisis 2
- Dioramos
- Docchi Mecha!
- DoDonPachi
- Dokapon! Ikari no Tetsuken
- Doki Doki Poyatachio!!
- Doki Doki Shutter Chance
- Doki Oki
- Doko Demo Issho / Doko Demo Issho Tsuika Disc: Koneko Mo Issyo
- Dōkyu Re-Mix: Billiards Multiple
- DonPachi
- Dosukoi Densetsu
- Double Dragon
- Dragon Beat: Legend of Pinball
- Dragon Knights Glorious
- Dragon Money
- Dragon Valor
- Dragonseeds: Shinka Keitai
- Dream Generation: Koi Ka? Shigoto Ka!?
- Dungeon Shōtenkai: Densetsu no Ken Hajimemashita
- Echo Night
- Echo Night #2: Nemuri no Shihaisha
- Ehrgeiz
- Einhänder
- Elan
- Elan Plus
- Elie no Atelier: Salberg no Renkinjutsushi 2
- EOS: Edge of Skyhigh
- Evergreen Avenue
- Exector
- Expert
- Falcata
- Family Diamond
- Family Gunjin Shogi
- Farland Saga: Toki no Michishirube
- Farland Story: Yottsu no Fūin
- Favorite Dear: Enkan no Monogatari
- Favorite Dear: Junshiro no Yogenmono
- Fighters' Impact
- Final Fantasy
- Final Fantasy II
- Final Fantasy IV
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy Tactics
- Final Fantasy V
- Final Fantasy VI
- Final Fantasy VII International
- Final Fantasy VIII
- Final Round
- Finger Flashing
- Fire Panic
- Fire Pro Wrestling G
- First Queen IV
- Fish Eyes
- Fish Eyes II
- Front Mission 1st
- Front Mission 2
- Front Mission 3
- Front Mission Alternative
- Fūraiki
- Fushigi Deka
- G-Darius
- G-Police
- Gaia Master
- GaiaSeed: Project Seed Trap
- Gakkō de Atta Kowai Hanashi S
- Gakkō wo Tsukuro!!
- Gakkō wo Tsukuro!! 2
- Gakkō wo Tsukuro!! Let's Make a School
- Galaxian 3
- Galaxy Fight: Universal Warriors
- Gambler Jiko Chūshinha Gambler: Ippatsu Shōbu!
- Ganbare Goemon: Uchū Kaizoku Akogingu
- Ganbare Morikawa Kimi 2nd Pet in TV
- Ganso Family Mahjong
- Garō Densetsu Wairudo Anbishon
- Gensō no Artemis: Actress School Mystery Adventure
- Geom Cube
- Global Force - Shin Sentō Kokka
- Gochachiru
- Goiken Muyō II
- Gōketuji Ichizoku 2: Chottodake Saikyō Densetsu
- Gotatsujin: Electro
- Gourmet Action Game: Manpuku!! Nabe Kazoku
- Grand Theft Auto
- Grandia
- Grille Logic
- Ground Stroke: Advanced Tennis Game
- Guilty Gear
- GunBare! Game Tengoku
- Gunners Heaven
- Gunparade March
- Gussun Paradise
- Hamster Club i
- Hana to Ryū
- Hanabi Fantast
- Hanafuda Graffiti: Koi Koi Monogatari
- Hard Edge
- Harmful Park
- Hashiriya: Ookamitachi no Densetsu
- Hatsukoi Valentine
- Hatsukoi Valentine Special
- Heroine Dream
- Heroine Dream 2
- Hi Hō Ō
- Hi-Octane
- Hikari no Shima: Seven Lithographs in Shining Island
- Himitsu Sentai Metamor V DX
- Hitomi no Noir: Cielgris Fantasm
- Honkaku Pro Maajan Tetsuman Special
- Hoshi no Maboroshi
- Hyōryūki: The Reportage Beyond the Sea
- Hyper Crazy Climber
- I.Q.: Final
- I.Q.: Intelligent Qube
- I'Max Shogi II
- Ide Yosuke no Mahjong Kyoshitsu
- Idol Janshi Suchie-Pai Limited
- Ikasama Mahjong
- Irem Arcade Classics
- Jet Copter X
- Jet Moto
- Jigsaw Island: Japan Graffiti
- Jigsaw World
- Jumping Flash!
- Jumping Flash! 2
- Kagero
- Kahen Sōkō Gunbike: Speed Power Gunbike
- Kakuge-Yaro: Fighting Game Creator
- Kawa no Nushi Tsuri: Hikyō o Motomete
- Kaze no Klonoa
- Kaze no Notam
- Kaze no Oka Kōen ni te
- Kenkaku Ibunroku Yomigaerishi Sōkō no Yaiba Samurai Spirits Shinshō
- Kid Klown no Crazy Chase 2: Love Love Honey Sōdatsusen
- Kileak: The Blood
- Kileak: The Blood 2: Reason in Madness
- Killer Bass
- King's Field
- King's Field II
- King's Field III
- Kisō Jidaigeki Sugoroku: Shinobi no Roku
- Kitchen Panic
- Knight & Baby
- Kō-2→Shogun
- Kokumeikan: Trap Simulation Game
- Konami Antiques MSX Collection Vol. 1
- Konami Antiques MSX Collection Vol. 2
- Kōshien V
- Koten Tsugoshū: Shijin no Kan
- Kōtetsu Reiiki Steeldom
- Kotobuki Grand Prix
- Kowloon's Gate
- Kōyasai
- Kula World
- Kumitate Battle: Kuttu Ketto
- Kuon no Kizuna
- Kuro no Ken: Blade of the Darkness
- Kururin Pa!
- Kyujin
- Kyūtenkai: Fantastic Pinball
- LandMaker
- Langrisser 1 & 2
- Langrisser 4 & 5 Final Edition
- Le Concert ff (fortissimo)
- Le Concert pp (pianissimo)
- Linda³ Again
- Little Princess: Marl Ōkoku no Ningyō Hime 2
- Logic Mahjong Sōryu: 3-Player Version
- Lord Monarch
- Love Game's: Wai Wai Tennis
- LSD
- Lucifer Ring
- Lunar 2: Eternal Blue
- Lunar Wing
- Lunatic Dawn III
- Lunatic Dawn Odyssey
- Lup*Salad
- Maboroshi Tsukiyo: Tsukiyono Kitan
- Mad Stalker: Full Metal Force
- Magic Carpet
- Magical Date: Doki Doki Kokuhaku Dai Sakusen
- Magical Dice Kids
- Magical Drop F
- Magical Drop III
- Mahjong Uranai Fortuna: Tsuki no Megami-tachi
- Mahjong Yōchien: Tamago Gumi
- Mahjong Yōchien: Tamago Gumi 2
- Mahōtsukai ni Naru Hōhō
- Major Wave Series: Zipangu Jima: Unmei wa Saikoro ga Kimeru!?
- Makeruna! Makendō 2
- Marby Baby Story
- Marie no Atelier Plus: Salberg no Renkinjutsushi
- Marionette Company
- Marionette Company 2
- Marl Jong!!
- Master of Monsters: Akatsuki no Kenja Tatsu
- Max Surfing 2nd
- Max Surfing 2000
- MediEvil
- Memorial Series Sunsoft Vol. 1: Ikki / Super Arabian
- Memorial Series Sunsoft Vol. 2: Route-16 Turbo / Atlantis no Nazo
- Memorial Series Sunsoft Vol. 3: Madoola no Tsubasa / Tōkaidō Gojūsan Tsugi
- Memorial Series Sunsoft Vol. 4: Chō Wakusei Senki Metafight / Lipple Island
- Memorial Series Sunsoft Vol. 5: RAF World / Hebereke
- Memorial Series Sunsoft Vol. 6: Battle Formula / Gimmick!
- Meremanoid
- Meru Purana
- Metal Gear Solid
- Metal Gear Solid: Integral
- Metal Slug
- Metal Slug X
- Metamoru Panic: Doki Doki Yōma Busters!!
- Michinoku Hitō Koimonogatari Kai
- Migi Hadari U-SA
- Mikagura Shōjo Tanteidan
- Minna Atsumare! Igo Kyōshitsu
- Minna no Golf 2
- Money Idol Exchanger
- Monster Farm 2
- Monster Farm Jump
- Motor Toon Grand Prix USA Edition
- Motteke Tamago with Ganbare! Kamonohashi
- Motto Trump Shiyōyo! i-Mode de Grand Prix
- Mr. Driller
- Mr. Driller G
- Mr. Prospector: Horiate-kun
- Ms. Pac-Man Maze Madness
- My Garden
- My Home Dream
- Myst
- Namco Anthology 1
- Namco Anthology 2
- Namco Museum Encore
- Namco Museum Volume 1
- Namco Museum Volume 2
- Namco Museum Volume 3
- Namco Museum Volume 4
- Namco Museum Volume 5
- Nectaris
- Nekketsu Oyako
- Neko Zamurai
- Neo ATLAS
- Neo ATLAS 2
- Neo Planet
- Neorude
- Neorude 2
- Neorude: Kizamareta Monshō
- Nightmare Creatures
- Nippon Pro Mahjong Renmei Kōnin: Dōjō Yaburi
- Nippon Pro Mahjong Renmei Kōnin: Dōjō Yaburi 2
- Nippon Pro Mahjong Renmei Kōnin: Shin Tetsuman
- Nobunaga Hiroku: Geten no Yume
- Nobunaga no Yabō: Zenkokuban
- NOëL NOT DiGITAL
- NOëL: La Neige
- NOëL: La Neige (Special Edition)
- NOëL3 MISSION ON THE LINE
- Noon
- Nyan to Wonderful
- Oasis Road
- Ochanoma Battle
- Omise de Tensyu
- Oni Zero - Fukkatsu
- Ooedo Feng Shui Ingaritsu: Hanabi 2
- Ore no Ryōri
- Ore no Shikabane o Koete Yuke
- Ore! Tomba
- Overblood
- Pac-Man World
- Paca Paca Passion
- Paca Paca Passion 2
- Paca Paca Passion Special
- Pachi-Slot Kanzen Kōryaku 1: Universal Kōshiki Gaido Volume 1
- Pachi-Slot Kanzen Kōryaku 3: Universal Kōshiki Gaido Volume 3
- Pachi-Slot Kanzen Kōryaku: Takasago Super Project
- Pachi-Slot Kanzen Kōryaku: Takasago Super Project 2
- Pachi-Slot Kanzen Kōryaku: Universal Kōshiki Gaido Volume 4
- Panekit
- Panzer Bandit
- Parasite Eve
- Parasite Eve II
- PET PET PET
- Philosoma
- Phix no Daiboken: Phix in the Magnetix World
- Pipe Dreams 3D
- Pocke-Kano: Fumio Ueno
- Pocke-Kano: Shizuka Hōjōin
- Pocke-Kano: Yumi Aida
- Pocket Fighter
- Pocket Jiman
- Pocket MūMū
- Pocket Tuner
- Poitters' Point
- Policenauts
- Pop'n Pop
- PoPoLoCrois Monogatari
- PoPoLoCrois Monogatari II
- PoPoLoGue
- Populous: The Beginning
- Prismaticallization
- Pro Mahjong Kiwame Plus
- Pro Mahjong Kiwame Plus II
- Pro Mahjong Kiwame Tengensenhen
- Pro Wrestling Sengokuden 2
- Pro Wrestling Sengokuden: Hyper Tag Match
- Project Gaiaray
- Psychic Force 2
- Puchi Carat
- Pukunpa: Joshikōki no Hōkago
- Puppet Zoo Pilomy
- Puyo Puyo BOX
- Puyo Puyo SUN Ketteiban
- Puyo Puyo Tsu
- Puyo Puyo~n: Kaa-kun to Issho
- Puzzle Bobble 2
- Puzzle Bobble 3DX
- Puzzle Mania
- Puzzle Mania 2
- Quiz Nanairo Dreams: Nijiiro Machi no Kiseki
- R-Type Delta
- R-Types
- R4: Ridge Racer Type 4
- Rakugaki Showtime
- Rally Cross
- Rapid Racer
- Ray Tracers
- RayCrisis
- Rayman
- RayStorm
- Real Bout Garō Densetsu
- Real Bout Garō Densetsu Special: Dominated Mind
- Rebus
- Rescue 24 Hours
- Reverthion
- Rising Zan: The Samurai Gunman
- Robbit mon Dieu
- Robin Roido no Bōken
- Rockman
- Rockman 2: Dr. Wily no Nazo
- Rockman 3: Dr. Wily no Saigo!?
- Rockman 4: Arata Naru Yabō!!
- Rockman 5: Blues no Wana!?
- Rockman 6: Shijō Saidai no Tatakai!!
- Rockman 8: Metal Heroes
- Rockman Battle & Chase
- Rockman X4
- Rockman X5
- Rockman X6
- Roommate: Inōe Ryoko
- Rubbish Blazon
- Rung Rung: Oz no Mahō Tsukai - Another World
- Ryūki Denshō: Dragoon
- SaGa Frontier
- SaGa Frontier 2
- Saikyō Ginsei Chess
- Saikyō Ginsei Mahjong
- Saikyō Ginsei Shogi 2
- Saikyō Tōdai Shogi
- Salaryman Champ: Tatakau Salaryman
- Samurai Spirits Kenkaku Shinan Pack
- Samurai Spirits: Amakusa Kōrin Special
- Samurai Spirits: Zankuro Musōken
- Sanyo Pachinko Paradise
- Sanyo Pachinko Paradise 2
- Sanyo Pachinko Paradise 3
- Sanyo Pachinko Paradise 4
- Sanyo Pachinko Paradise 5
- Saru! Get You!
- Seiken Densetsu: Legend of Mana
- Seirei Hata RayBlade
- Seirei Shōkan -Princess of Darkness-
- Sekai Saikyō Ginsei Igo 3
- Sengoku Mugen
- Sentimental Graffiti
- Sentimental Graffiti Yakusoku
- Septentrion: Out of the Blue
- Shadow Tower
- Shanghai Dynasty
- Sheep
- Shin Megami Tensei
- Shin Megami Tensei if...
- Shin Megami Tensei II
- Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Children
- Shin Super Robot Taisen
- Shingata Kururin Pa!
- Shinsō Kaiten: Wanwan Umi Monogatari: Sanyo Pachinko Paradise DX
- Shiritsu Justice Gakuen: Legion of Heroes
- Shiritsu Justice Gakuen: Nekketsu Seishun Nikki 2
- Shisha no Yobu Tachi
- Side Pocket 3
- Silent Bomber
- Silent Möbius - Case: Titanic
- Silhouette * Stories
- Silhouette Mirage
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 14: The Block Kuzushi
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 15: The Pachinko
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 18: The Bowling
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 28: The Dungeon RPG
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 31: The Sound Novel
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 32: The Boxing
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 33: The Takkyū
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 35: The Shooting
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 36: The Renai Simulation
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 37: The Illust Puzzle & Slide Puzzle
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 39: The Mahjong 2
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 40: The Shogi 2
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 41: The Reversi 2
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 43: The Hanafuda 2
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 44: The Card 2
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 45: The Block Kuzushi 2
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 48: The Puzzle 2
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 49: The Casino
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 53: The Helicopter
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 55: The Darts
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 56: The Sniper
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 57: The Meiro
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 59: The Suiri
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 60: The Table Hockey
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 63: The Gun Shooting 2
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 64: The Kickboxing
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 65: The Golf
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 69: The Putter Golf
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 70: The War Simulation
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 71: The Renai Simulation 2
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 72: The Beach Volley
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 74: The Horror Mystery
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 78: The Zero Yon
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 82: The Sensuikan
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 85: The Sengoku Bushō: Tenka Tōitsu no Yabō
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 86: The Onigokko
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 87: The Kyōtei
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 88: The Gal Mahjong
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 90: The Sensha
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 91: The Gambler ~Honoo no Tobaku Densetsu~
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 95: The Hikōki
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 97: The Squash
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 98: The Futsal
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 99: The Kendo
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 100: The Uchūhikōshi
- Simple 1500 Series Vol. 101: The Sentō
- Slam Dragon
- Slap Happy Rhythm Busters
- Smash Court
- Smash Court 2
- Smash Court 3
- Sōgaku Toshi Osaka
- Sōkaigi
- Sōmatō
- Sonic Wings Special
- Sosora no Tsubasa: Gotha World
- Sound Novel Evolution 1: Otogirisō Sosei-Hen
- Sound Novel Evolution 2: Kamaitachi no Yoru: Tokubetsu-Hen
- Soviet Strike
- Space Griffon VF-9
- Space Invaders
- Spectral Force
- Spectral Force 2
- Spectral Tower
- Spectral Tower II
- Speedball 2100
- Spyro the Dragon
- Spyro the Dragon II: Spyro X Sparx - Tondemo Tours
- Star Gladiator Episode I: Final Crusade
- Starblade Alpha
- Street Boarders 2
- Street Fighter Zero
- Street Fighter Zero 2'
- Street Fighter Zero 3
- Strider Hiryu 1&2
- Strikers 1945 II
- Suizokukan Project: Fish Hunter e no Michi
- Summon Night
- Summon Night 2
- Suna no Embrace: Eden no Sato no Never
- Super Black Bass X2
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Super Robot Taisen Alpha
- Super Robot Taisen Alpha Gaiden
- Super Robot Taisen EX
- Super Robot Taisen F
- Super Robot Taisen F Kanketsuhen
- SuperLite 3in1 Series Oekaki Puzzle Shū
- SuperLite 3in1 Series Quiz Shū
- SuperLite 1500 Series Angolmois '99
- SuperLite 1500 Series Battle Sugoroku: Hunter
- SuperLite 1500 Series Bomb Boat
- SuperLite 1500 Series Card II
- SuperLite 1500 Series Chiki Chiki Chicken
- SuperLite 1500 Series Endless Season: Anokodokonoko
- SuperLite 1500 Series Hanafuda II
- SuperLite 1500 Series Hooockey!!
- SuperLite 1500 Series Oekaki Puzzle
- SuperLite 1500 Series Oekaki Puzzle 2
- SuperLite 1500 Series Oekaki Puzzle 3
- SuperLite 1500 Series Oekaki Puzzle 4
- SuperLite 1500 Series Oekaki Puzzle 5
- SuperLite 1500 Series Pangaea
- SuperLite 1500 Series Pinball Golden Logres
- SuperLite 1500 Series Quiz Master Blue
- SuperLite 1500 Series Quiz Master Red
- SuperLite 1500 Series Quiz Master Yellow
- SuperLite 1500 Series Sanvein
- SuperLite 1500 Series The Curling
- Susume! Kaizoku
- T: Kara Hajimaru Monogatari
- Taikai Nobunaga Ten: Ge-Ten II
- Taiyō no Shippo: Wild, Pure, Simple Life
- Tall Infinity
- Tall Twins Tower
- Tamamayu Monogatari
- Tantei Jingūji Saburō Early Collection
- Tantei Jingūji Saburō: Mikan no Rupo
- Tantei Jingūji Saburō: Tōka ga Kienu Aidani
- Tantei Jingūji Saburō: Yume no Owarini
- Tehodoki Mahjong
- Tekken
- Tekken 2
- Tenchi o Kurau II: Sekiheki no Tatakai
- The Bistro
- The Blue Marlin
- The Bombing Islands: Kid Klown no Krazy Puzzle
- The Conveni 2: Zenkoku Chain Tenkai da!
- The Conveni: Ano Machi wo Dokusen Seyo
- The Drugstore
- The FamiRes: Shijō Saikyō no Menu
- The Firemen 2: Pete & Danny
- The King of Fighters '95
- The King of Fighters '96
- The King of Fighters '97
- The King of Fighters '98
- The King of Fighters '99
- The King of Fighters: Kyo
- The Legend of Dragoon
- The Match Golf
- The Mystic Dragoons
- The Onitaiji!!: Mezase! Nidaime Momotarō
- The Pro Mahjong: Menkyo Minnaten
- The Puppet Princess: Marl Ōkoku no Ningyō Hime
- The Rapid Angel
- The Shanghai
- The Silver Case
- The Tandinator: Game Destroyer
- Theme Aquarium
- Theme Hospital
- Theme Park
- Theme Park World
- Thunder Force V: Perfect System
- TILK - Aoi Umi kara Kita Shōjo
- Tiny Bullets
- Tokimeki After Class: Let's Quiz
- Tokimeki Memorial 2
- Tokimeki Memorial 2 EVS Append Disc
- Tokimeki Memorial 2 Puzzle-Dama
- Tokimeki Memorial Taisen Puzzle-Dama
- Tokimeki Memorial: Forever with You
- Tokyo 23ku Seifuku-Wars
- Tokyo Majin Gakuen Gehōchō
- Tokyo Majin Gakuen Oboro-Kitan
- Tokyo Majin Gakuen: Kenpūchō
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six
- TomaRunner
- Tomba: The Wild Adventures
- ToPoLo
- Touge MAX 2
- Touge MAX: Saisoku Drift Master
- Toys Dream
- Tron ni Kobun
- Trump Shiyōyo! (Reprint)
- Tsūkai!! Slot Shooting
- Twins Story: Kimi ni Tsutaetakute
- Twisted Metal EX
- Tyco RC: Assault With a Battery
- U.P.P.
- Uchū Gōshōden: Bakuretsu Akindo
- Uki Uki Tsuri Tengoku: Kawa Monogatari
- Uki Uki Tsuri Tengoku: Ningyo Densetsu no Nazo
- Uki Uki Tsuri Tengoku: Uokami Densetsu o Oe
- Umi no Nushi Tsuri: Takarajima ni Mukatte
- Umi no Oh! Yah!
- Umihara Kawase Shun: Second Edition
- UmJammer Lammy
- Ungra Walker
- Urawaza Mahjong: Korette Tenwatte Yatsukai
- Vagrant Story
- Vampir: Kyūketsuki Densetsu
- Vampire Savior: EX Edition
- Vanguard Bandits
- Vehicle Cavalier
- Velldeselba Senki: Tsubasa no Kunshō
- Vib-Ribbon
- Vigilante 8
- Wai Wai 3-nin Uchi Mahjong
- Wai Wai Bowling
- Wai Wai Kart
- Wai Wai Kusayakyū
- Wai Wai Tennis Plus
- Wai Wai Trump Taisen
- Waku Waku Derby
- Waku Waku Volley
- Wakusei Kōkitai Little Cats
- Weltorv Estleia
- Wild Arms
- Wild Arms: 2nd Ignition
- Winning Lure
- Wipeout
- Wizard's Harmony
- Wizard's Harmony 2
- Wizard's Harmony R
- World Neverland 2: Pluto Kyōwakoku Monogatari
- World Neverland: Olerud Ōkoku Monogatari
- Xenogears
- Xevious 3D/G+
- XI [sai]
- XI [sai] Jumbo
- Yakiniku Bugyō
- Yakitori Musume: Sugōde Hanjōki
- Yaku Tō: Noroi no Game
- Yaku: Yūjō Dangi
- Yamasa Digi Guide: Faust
- Yamasa Digi Guide: Hyper Rush
- Yamasa Digi Guide: M-771
- Yamasa Digi Guide: New Pulsar R
- Yamasa Digi Guide: Umekagetsu R
- Yamasa Digi Selection
- Yamasa Digi Selection 2
- Yamasa Digi World: Tetra Master
- Yōchien Gaiden Kareinaru Casino Club: Double Draw
- Zanac X Zanac
- Zera-Chan Puzzle: Pitatto Pair
- Zero Divide
- Zero Divide 2
- Zeus Carnage Heart Second
- Zeus II Carnage Heart
- Zig Zag Ball
- Zoku Gussun Oyoyo
- Zoku Mikagura Shōjo Tanteidan ~Kanketsuhen~
- Zutto Issho: With Me Everytime...