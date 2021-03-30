Yakında PS1'in Bu Oyunları, Türkiye'den Satın Alınamayacak

  • Anasayfa
Yakında PS1'in Bu Efsane Oyunları, Türkiye'den Satın Alınamayacak

Eski nesil oyun konsollarını işe yaramaz hale getirmeye ant içen Sony, yeni bir karar aldığını duyurdu. Şirket tarafından yapılan açıklamalara göre oyuncular, 2 Temmuz'da bazı PlayStation 1 oyunlarını satın alamayacaklar.

Japonya merkezli teknoloji devi Sony, bir süredir eski oyun konsollarından vazgeçilmesi için çalışmalar sürdürüyor. Bu bağlamda çok kısa bir süre PlayStation 4 Toplulukları'nı kapatmaya karar veren şirket, sonrasında ise PlayStation 3 ve PSP mağazalarının da fişinin çekileceğini duyurmuştu. Şimdi yeni bir açıklama daha yapan şirket, 2 Temmuz'da yani PS3 ve PSP mağazalarının kapanacağı gün bazı PS1 oyunlarının da satışının durdurulacağını açıkladı. 

Geriye dönük uyumluluk modu, PlayStation 5 döneminde çok konuşulmuş olsa da bundan yıllar öncesinde de var olan bir şeydi. Oyuncular, ikonikleşmiş PlayStation 1 oyunlarını satın alarak; PlayStation 3, PSP ve PS Vita'da oynayabiliyorlardı. Ancak bu durum,  önümüzdeki aylarda son bulacak. Peki Sony, PlayStation 1 için piyasaya sürülen hangi oyunların satışını durduracak? Dilerseniz hemen o oyunlara geçelim.

Avrupa'da, yani Türkiye'de de satın alınamayacak oyunlar şöyle

PlayStation 1

  • 40 Winks
  • A Bug's Life
  • Actua Golf 3
  • Actua Tennis
  • Airboat Racing
  • All-Star Boxing
  • All-Star Boxing
  • Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
  • Alundra
  • Arc Arena: Monster Tournament
  • Arc the Lad
  • Arc the Lad II
  • Arc the Lad III
  • Arcade Hits: Shienryu
  • Arcade Hits: Sonic Wings Special
  • Atari Anniversary Edition
  • ATV Racers
  • Bishi Bashi Special
  • Blockids
  • Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
  • Bugriders: The Race of Kings
  • Buzz Lightyear of Star Command
  • Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
  • Centipede
  • Championship Bass
  • Chō Aniki: Kyūkyoku Muteki Ginga Saikyō Otoko
  • Command & Conquer
  • Command & Conquer: Red Alert
  • Command & Conquer: Red Alert - Retaliation
  • Constructor
  • Cool Boarders
  • Cool Boarders 2
  • Crash Bandicoot
  • Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back
  • Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped
  • Crash Team Racing
  • Crisis Beat
  • Critical Depth
  • Destruction Derby
  • Dezaemon Kids!
  • Dezaemon Plus!
  • Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire
  • Disney's Hercules
  • Driver
  • Everybody's Golf 2
  • Extreme Pinball
  • Fade to Black
  • Fear Effect
  • Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix
  • Fighting Force
  • Fighting Force 2
  • Final Fantasy IX
  • Final Fantasy V
  • Final Fantasy VI
  • Final Fantasy VII
  • Final Fantasy VIII
  • Front Mission 3
  • Future Cop: LAPD
  • G-Police
  • Gaia Seed
  • Galaxy Fight: Universal Warriors
  • Gex
  • Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko
  • Gex 3D: Enter the Gecko
  • Grandia
  • Gubble
  • Guilty Gear
  • Gunship
  • Hardcore 4X4
  • Harvest Moon: Back to Nature
  • Hi-Octane
  • International Track & Field
  • James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod
  • Jet Rider
  • Jet Rider 2
  • Jigsaw Madness
  • Judge Dredd
  • Jumping Flash!
  • Junior League Soccer
  • Klonoa: Door to Phantomile
  • Kula World
  • Kurushi Final
  • Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
  • Lilo & Stitch: Trouble in Paradise
  • Loaded
  • Magic Carpet
  • MediEvil
  • Metal Gear Solid
  • Metal Gear Solid: Special Missions
  • Mickey's Wild Adventure
  • Miracle Space Race
  • Missile Command
  • Monsters, Inc. Scare Island
  • Motor Toon Grand Prix 2
  • Motorhead
  • N2O: Nitrous Oxide
  • Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus
  • Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
  • Pandemonium 2
  • Pandemonium!
  • Parasite Eve II
  • Party Time with Winnie the Pooh
  • Peter Pan: Adventures in Never Land
  • Pong
  • R4: Ridge Racer Type 4
  • Rageball
  • Rally Cross
  • Rapid Angel
  • Rascal Racers
  • Rayman
  • Rayman 2: The Great Escape
  • Re-Loaded
  • Reel Fishing
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Resident Evil 3: Nemesis
  • Resident Evil: Director's Cut
  • Sheep
  • Silent Hill
  • SimCity 2000
  • Snowboard Racer
  • Sorcerer's Maze
  • Spin Jam
  • Sports Superbike 2
  • Spyro 2: Gateway to Glimmer
  • Spyro the Dragon
  • Spyro: Year of the Dragon
  • Streak: Hoverboard Racing
  • Street Fighter Alpha
  • Street Fighter Alpha 2
  • Street Sk8er
  • Street Sk8er 2
  • Suikoden
  • Suikoden II
  • Super Slammin' Dodgeball
  • Superstar Dance Club
  • Syndicate Wars
  • Syphon Filter
  • Syphon Filter 2
  • Syphon Filter 3
  • Tall Unlimited
  • Tekken
  • The Little Mermaid II
  • Theme Park
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six
  • Tomb Raider
  • Tomb Raider Chronicles
  • Tomb Raider II
  • Tomb Raider III
  • Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation
  • Tomba!
  • Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return
  • Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue
  • Toy Story Racer
  • Twisted Metal
  • UmJammer Lammy
  • Vagrant Story
  • Vib-Ribbon
  • Warhawk
  • Wild Arms
Kuzey Amerika bölgesine bağlı oyuncular ise şu oyunlardan mahrum kalacak

  • 2Xtreme
  • A Bug's Life
  • Aces of the Air
  • All-Star Slammin' D-Ball
  • Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
  • Alundra
  • Arc Arena: Monster Tournament
  • Arc the Lad
  • Arc the Lad II
  • Arc the Lad III
  • Arcade Hits: Outlaws of the Lost Dynasty
  • Arcade Hits: Shienryu
  • Arcade Hits: Sonic Wings Special
  • Armored Core
  • Art Camion Sugorokuden
  • Backstreet Billiards
  • Battle Hunter
  • Blockids
  • Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
  • Bloody Roar
  • Bloody Roar 2
  • Bomberman Fantasy Race
  • Bomberman Party Edition
  • Bowling
  • Boxing
  • Breath of Fire IV
  • Bust-a-Move 4
  • Card Games
  • Castlevania Chronicles
  • Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
  • Centipede
  • Championship Bass
  • Chess
  • Chō Aniki: Kyūkyoku Muteki Ginga Saikyō Otoko
  • Chrono Cross
  • Chrono Trigger
  • Command & Conquer
  • Command & Conquer: Red Alert
  • Command & Conquer: Red Alert - Retaliation
  • Cool Boarders
  • Cool Boarders 2
  • Cool Boarders 3
  • Crash Bandicoot
  • Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back
  • Crash Bandicoot: Warped
  • Crash Team Racing
  • Crossroad Crisis
  • Cyber Sled
  • Cyberbots: Full Metal Madness
  • Darkstalkers 3
  • Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors
  • Dead in the Water
  • Delta Force: Urban Warfare
  • Destrega
  • Destruction Derby
  • Dezaemon Kids!
  • Dezaemon Plus!
  • Dino Crisis
  • Dino Crisis 2
  • Dirt Jockey: Heavy Equipment Operator
  • Disney's Hercules
  • Disney's Hercules: Action Game
  • Double Dragon
  • Dragon Beat: Legend of Pinball
  • Dungeon Shoutenkai: Densetsu no Ken Hajimemashita
  • Echo Night
  • Evergreen Avenue
  • Extreme Pinball
  • Favorite Dear: Enkan no Monogatari
  • Favorite Dear: Junshiro no Yogenmono
  • Fighting Force
  • Final Fantasy IX
  • Final Fantasy Origins
  • Final Fantasy Tactics
  • Final Fantasy V
  • Final Fantasy VI
  • Final Fantasy VII
  • Final Fantasy VIII
  • Finger Flashing
  • First Queen IV
  • Ford Racing
  • Front Mission 3
  • Future Cop: LAPD
  • Gaia Seed
  • Galaxy Fight: Universal Warriors
  • Gex
  • Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko
  • Gex: Enter the Gecko
  • Grandia
  • Gunship
  • Harvest Moon: Back to Nature
  • Herc's Adventures
  • Heroine Dream
  • Heroine Dream 2
  • Hi-Octane
  • Hogs of War
  • Hot Shots Golf 2
  • Hyper Crazy Climber
  • International Track & Field
  • Jet Moto
  • Jet Moto 2
  • Jigsaw Madness
  • Jumping Flash!
  • Jumping Flash! 2
  • Kickboxing
  • Klonoa: Door to Phantomile
  • Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
  • Legend of Mana
  • Lilo & Stitch: Trouble in Paradise
  • Lucifer Ring
  • Lup*Salad
  • Magic Carpet
  • Mahjong Uranai Fortuna: Tsuki no Megami-tachi
  • Mahjong Youchien: Tamago Gumi
  • Mahjong Youchien: Tamago Gumi 2
  • Makeruna! Makendō 2
  • Mass Destruction
  • Medal of Honor
  • Medal of Honor: Underground
  • MediEvil
  • Mega Man 8
  • Mega Man Legends
  • Mega Man Legends 2
  • Mega Man X4
  • Mega Man X5
  • Metal Gear Solid
  • Metal Gear Solid: VR Missions
  • Metal Slug X
  • Missile Command
  • Mobile Light Force
  • Money Idol Exchanger
  • Monster Bass!
  • Monsters, Inc. Scream Team
  • Motor Toon Grand Prix
  • Motorhead
  • Motto Trump Shiyouyo! i-Mode de Grand Prix
  • Mr. Driller
  • Ms. Pac-Man Maze Madness
  • Myst
  • N2O: Nitrous Oxide
  • Namco Museum Volume 1
  • Namco Museum Volume 2
  • Namco Museum Volume 3
  • Namco Museum Volume 4
  • Namco Museum Volume 5
  • Neo Planet
  • Nuclear Strike
  • Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus
  • Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
  • One
  • Pac-Man World 20th Anniversary
  • Pandemonium
  • Parasite Eve
  • Parasite Eve II
  • Perfect Weapon
  • Persona 2: Eternal Punishment
  • Peter Pan: Adventures in Never Land
  • Pocket Fighter
  • Pong: The Next Level
  • Populous: The Beginning
  • Putter Golf
  • Puzzle Star Sweep
  • R4: Ridge Racer Type 4
  • Racing
  • Rally Cross
  • Rayman
  • Rayman 2: The Great Escape
  • Re-loaded
  • Reel Fishing
  • Reel Fishing II
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Resident Evil 3: Nemesis
  • Resident Evil: Director's Cut
  • Rockman
  • Rockman 2: Dr. Wily no Nazo
  • Rockman 3: Dr. Wily no Saigo!?
  • Rockman 4: Aratanaru Yabō!!
  • Romance of the Three Kingdoms IV: Wall of Fire
  • Rung Rung: Oz no Mahou Tsukai - Another World
  • Saiyuki: Journey West
  • Sentimental Graffiti
  • Shadow Tower
  • Shooter: Space Shot
  • Shooter: Starfighter Sanvein
  • Silent Hill
  • Sim Theme Park
  • SimCity 2000
  • Sno-Cross Championship Racing
  • Sorcerer's Maze
  • Soviet Strike
  • Spec Ops: Airborne Commando
  • Spec Ops: Covert Assault
  • Spec Ops: Ranger Elite
  • Spec Ops: Stealth Patrol
  • Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage!
  • Spyro the Dragon
  • Spyro: Year of the Dragon
  • Star Wars: Dark Forces
  • Street Fighter Alpha
  • Street Fighter Alpha 2
  • Street Fighter Alpha 3
  • Street Racquetball
  • Strider 2
  • Suikoden
  • Suikoden II
  • Syphon Filter
  • Syphon Filter 2
  • Syphon Filter 3
  • Tall Unlimited
  • Tecmo's Deception: Invitation to Darkness
  • Tekken
  • Tekken 2
  • Ten Pin Alley
  • The Emperor's New Groove
  • The Firemen 2: Pete & Danny
  • The King of Fighters '99
  • The Legend of Dragoon
  • The Little Mermaid II
  • The Misadventures of Tron Bonne
  • The Rapid Angel
  • Theme Hospital
  • Threads of Fate
  • TNN Motorsports Hardcore 4X4
  • TNN Motorsports Hardcore TR
  • Tokyo 23-ku Seifuku Wars
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six
  • Tomb Raider
  • Tomb Raider II
  • Tomb Raider III
  • Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation
  • Tomba!
  • Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return
  • Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue
  • Toy Story Racer
  • Trump Shiyouyo! Fukkoku-ban
  • Turnabout
  • Twisted Metal
  • Twisted Metal 2
  • UmJammer Lammy
  • Vagrant Story
  • Vanguard Bandits
  • Vehicle Cavalier
  • Vib-Ribbon
  • Virtual Pool 3
  • Warhawk
  • Wild Arms
  • Wild Arms 2
  • Wing Commander IV: The Price of Freedom
  • WipEout
  • Wolf Fang
  • Xenogears
  • Xevious 3D/G+
  • XS Airboat Racing
  • XS Junior League Dodgeball
  • XS Junior League Football
  • XS Junior League Soccer
  • XS Moto
  • Zanac X Zanac
  • Zero Kara no Shogi: Shogi Youchien Ayumi Kumi R

PlayStation'ın ana vatanı Japonya'daki oyuncular da alınan karardan nasibini alacaklar

  • '99 Kōshien
  • 0 Kara no Shogi: Shogi Yōchien - Ayumi Kumi
  • 1 on 1
  • A-Ressha de Ikou Z: Mezase! Tairiku Oudan
  • A. IV Evolution Global
  • A5: A Ressha de Gyōko u 5
  • Abe '99
  • Abe a Go Go
  • Acid
  • Action Bass
  • Addie no Okurimono: To Moze from Addie
  • Advanced V.G.
  • Advanced V.G. 2
  • Aero Dive
  • AI Mahjong Selection
  • AI Shogi Selection
  • AirAssault
  • Akagawa Jirō: Majotachi no Nemuri: Fukkatsusai
  • Akagawa Jirō: Yasōkyoku
  • Akagawa Jirō: Yasōkyoku 2
  • Akumajō Dracula
  • Akumajō Dracula X: Gekka no Yasōkyoku
  • Alundra
  • Angel Alliance
  • Angel Eyes: Tōki Denshō
  • Anokodokonoko
  • Aquanaut's Holiday 2
  • Aquanaut's Holiday: Memories of Summer 1996
  • Arc the Lad
  • Arc the Lad II
  • Arc the Lad III
  • Arc the Lad: Monster Game with Kanji Game
  • Arcade Hits: Frisky Tom
  • Arcade Hits: Magical Drop
  • Arcade Hits: Moon Cresta
  • Arcade Hits: Outlaws Of The Lost Dynasty
  • Arcade Hits: Raiden
  • Arcade Hits: Shienryu
  • Arcade Hits: Wolf Fang
  • Arkanoid Returns
  • Armored Core
  • Armored Core: Master of Arena
  • Armored Core: Project Phantasma
  • Art Camion Sugorokuden
  • Arubarea no Otome
  • Assault Suits Valken 2
  • Astronōka
  • Asuka 120% Special: Burning Fest Special
  • Asuka 120% Special: Burning Fest Special Excellent
  • Asuka 120% Special: Burning Fest. Final
  • Asuncia: Matsue no Jubaku
  • Athena no Kateiban: Family Game
  • Athena: Awakening from the Ordinary Life
  • Azito
  • b.l.u.e. Legend of water
  • Bakumatsu Rōman: Gekka no Kenshi
  • Baroque
  • Baroque Syndrome
  • Battle Arena Toshinden
  • Battle Arena Toshinden 2 Plus
  • Battle Arena Toshinden 3
  • Battle Athletess: Daiundōkai Alternative
  • Battle Athletess: Daiundōkai GTO
  • Bealphareth
  • Beltlogger 9
  • Big Bass World Championship
  • Biohazard 2
  • Biohazard 3: Last Escape
  • Biohazard: Director's Cut
  • Bishi Bashi Special
  • Black Matrix +
  • Black Matrix 00
  • Blaster Master: Blasting Again
  • Blaze & Blade: Busters
  • Blaze & Blade: Eternal Quest
  • Block Kuzushi Kowashite Help!
  • Blockids
  • Bloody Roar
  • Blue Breaker Burst -Smiling Face of Tomorrow-
  • Blue Breaker Burst: Bishō o Anata to
  • Blue Breaker: Egao no Yakusoku
  • Boku wa Kōkū Kanseikan
  • Bokujō Monogatari Harvest Moon
  • Bokujō Monogatari Harvest Moon for Girl
  • Bomberman Fantasy Race
  • Bomberman Land
  • Bomberman Party Edition
  • Bounty Sword First
  • Bounty Sword: Double Edge
  • Boxer's Road
  • Brave Fencer Musashiden
  • Breath of Fire IV
  • Brigandine: Grand Edition
  • Brightis
  • Building Crush!
  • Bushido Blade
  • Bushido Blade 2
  • Buster Bros. Collection
  • Capcom Generation 5: Dai-go-shū Kakutōka-tachi
  • Carnage Heart EZ
  • Carom Shot 2
  • Catch! Kimochi Sensation
  • CG Mukashi Banashi: Jii-san 2-do Bikkuri!!
  • Championship Bass
  • Chaos Break -Episode from "Chaos Heat"-
  • Chess Family
  • Chiisa na Ōkoku Eltria
  • Chippoke Ralph no Daibōken
  • Chō Aniki: Kyūkyoku Muteki Ginga Saikyō Otoko
  • Chocobo no Fushigi na Dungeon
  • Chocobo no Fushigi na Dungeon 2
  • Chocobo Racing
  • Chocobo Stallion
  • Chōjin Gakuen Gowcaizer
  • Chrono Cross
  • Chrono Trigger
  • Circadia
  • Clock Tower ～The First Fear～
  • Clock Tower 2
  • Clock Tower: Ghost Head
  • Community POM: Omoide o Dakishimete
  • Cooking Fighter
  • Cool Boarders
  • Cool Boarders 2: Killing Session
  • Cotton 100%
  • Cotton Original
  • Crash Bandicoot
  • Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back
  • Crash Bandicoot 3: Flying! Globe-Trotting
  • Crash Bandicoot Carnival
  • Crash Bandicoot Racing
  • Crime Crackers
  • Crime Crackers 2
  • Culdcept Expansion Plus
  • Cyber Sled
  • Cyberbots: Full Metal Madness
  • Dai-2-Ji Super Robot Taisen
  • Dai-3-Ji Super Robot Taisen
  • Dai-4-Ji Super Robot Taisen S
  • DamDam StompLand
  • Dangan
  • Dead or Alive
  • Deadheat Road
  • Dekiru! Game Center
  • Depth
  • Dero-N Dero Dero
  • Deserted Island
  • Destruction Derby
  • Dew Prism
  • Dezaemon Kids!
  • Dezaemon Plus!
  • Dice de Chocobo
  • Dig-a-Dig Pukka
  • Digital Glider Airman
  • Dino Crisis
  • Dino Crisis 2
  • Dioramos
  • Docchi Mecha!
  • DoDonPachi
  • Dokapon! Ikari no Tetsuken
  • Doki Doki Poyatachio!!
  • Doki Doki Shutter Chance
  • Doki Oki
  • Doko Demo Issho / Doko Demo Issho Tsuika Disc: Koneko Mo Issyo
  • Dōkyu Re-Mix: Billiards Multiple
  • DonPachi
  • Dosukoi Densetsu
  • Double Dragon
  • Dragon Beat: Legend of Pinball
  • Dragon Knights Glorious
  • Dragon Money
  • Dragon Valor
  • Dragonseeds: Shinka Keitai
  • Dream Generation: Koi Ka? Shigoto Ka!?
  • Dungeon Shōtenkai: Densetsu no Ken Hajimemashita
  • Echo Night
  • Echo Night #2: Nemuri no Shihaisha
  • Ehrgeiz
  • Einhänder
  • Elan
  • Elan Plus
  • Elie no Atelier: Salberg no Renkinjutsushi 2
  • EOS: Edge of Skyhigh
  • Evergreen Avenue
  • Exector
  • Expert
  • Falcata
  • Family Diamond
  • Family Gunjin Shogi
  • Farland Saga: Toki no Michishirube
  • Farland Story: Yottsu no Fūin
  • Favorite Dear: Enkan no Monogatari
  • Favorite Dear: Junshiro no Yogenmono
  • Fighters' Impact
  • Final Fantasy
  • Final Fantasy II
  • Final Fantasy IV
  • Final Fantasy IX
  • Final Fantasy Tactics
  • Final Fantasy V
  • Final Fantasy VI
  • Final Fantasy VII International
  • Final Fantasy VIII
  • Final Round
  • Finger Flashing
  • Fire Panic
  • Fire Pro Wrestling G
  • First Queen IV
  • Fish Eyes
  • Fish Eyes II
  • Front Mission 1st
  • Front Mission 2
  • Front Mission 3
  • Front Mission Alternative
  • Fūraiki
  • Fushigi Deka
  • G-Darius
  • G-Police
  • Gaia Master
  • GaiaSeed: Project Seed Trap
  • Gakkō de Atta Kowai Hanashi S
  • Gakkō wo Tsukuro!!
  • Gakkō wo Tsukuro!! 2
  • Gakkō wo Tsukuro!! Let's Make a School
  • Galaxian 3
  • Galaxy Fight: Universal Warriors
  • Gambler Jiko Chūshinha Gambler: Ippatsu Shōbu!
  • Ganbare Goemon: Uchū Kaizoku Akogingu
  • Ganbare Morikawa Kimi 2nd Pet in TV
  • Ganso Family Mahjong
  • Garō Densetsu Wairudo Anbishon
  • Gensō no Artemis: Actress School Mystery Adventure
  • Geom Cube
  • Global Force - Shin Sentō Kokka
  • Gochachiru
  • Goiken Muyō II
  • Gōketuji Ichizoku 2: Chottodake Saikyō Densetsu
  • Gotatsujin: Electro
  • Gourmet Action Game: Manpuku!! Nabe Kazoku
  • Grand Theft Auto
  • Grandia
  • Grille Logic
  • Ground Stroke: Advanced Tennis Game
  • Guilty Gear
  • GunBare! Game Tengoku
  • Gunners Heaven
  • Gunparade March
  • Gussun Paradise
  • Hamster Club i
  • Hana to Ryū
  • Hanabi Fantast
  • Hanafuda Graffiti: Koi Koi Monogatari
  • Hard Edge
  • Harmful Park
  • Hashiriya: Ookamitachi no Densetsu
  • Hatsukoi Valentine
  • Hatsukoi Valentine Special
  • Heroine Dream
  • Heroine Dream 2
  • Hi Hō Ō
  • Hi-Octane
  • Hikari no Shima: Seven Lithographs in Shining Island
  • Himitsu Sentai Metamor V DX
  • Hitomi no Noir: Cielgris Fantasm
  • Honkaku Pro Maajan Tetsuman Special
  • Hoshi no Maboroshi
  • Hyōryūki: The Reportage Beyond the Sea
  • Hyper Crazy Climber
  • I.Q.: Final
  • I.Q.: Intelligent Qube
  • I'Max Shogi II
  • Ide Yosuke no Mahjong Kyoshitsu
  • Idol Janshi Suchie-Pai Limited
  • Ikasama Mahjong
  • Irem Arcade Classics
  • Jet Copter X
  • Jet Moto
  • Jigsaw Island: Japan Graffiti
  • Jigsaw World
  • Jumping Flash!
  • Jumping Flash! 2
  • Kagero
  • Kahen Sōkō Gunbike: Speed Power Gunbike
  • Kakuge-Yaro: Fighting Game Creator
  • Kawa no Nushi Tsuri: Hikyō o Motomete
  • Kaze no Klonoa
  • Kaze no Notam
  • Kaze no Oka Kōen ni te
  • Kenkaku Ibunroku Yomigaerishi Sōkō no Yaiba Samurai Spirits Shinshō
  • Kid Klown no Crazy Chase 2: Love Love Honey Sōdatsusen
  • Kileak: The Blood
  • Kileak: The Blood 2: Reason in Madness
  • Killer Bass
  • King's Field
  • King's Field II
  • King's Field III
  • Kisō Jidaigeki Sugoroku: Shinobi no Roku
  • Kitchen Panic
  • Knight & Baby
  • Kō-2→Shogun
  • Kokumeikan: Trap Simulation Game
  • Konami Antiques MSX Collection Vol. 1
  • Konami Antiques MSX Collection Vol. 2
  • Kōshien V
  • Koten Tsugoshū: Shijin no Kan
  • Kōtetsu Reiiki Steeldom
  • Kotobuki Grand Prix
  • Kowloon's Gate
  • Kōyasai
  • Kula World
  • Kumitate Battle: Kuttu Ketto
  • Kuon no Kizuna
  • Kuro no Ken: Blade of the Darkness
  • Kururin Pa!
  • Kyujin
  • Kyūtenkai: Fantastic Pinball
  • LandMaker
  • Langrisser 1 & 2
  • Langrisser 4 & 5 Final Edition
  • Le Concert ff (fortissimo)
  • Le Concert pp (pianissimo)
  • Linda³ Again
  • Little Princess: Marl Ōkoku no Ningyō Hime 2
  • Logic Mahjong Sōryu: 3-Player Version
  • Lord Monarch
  • Love Game's: Wai Wai Tennis
  • LSD
  • Lucifer Ring
  • Lunar 2: Eternal Blue
  • Lunar Wing
  • Lunatic Dawn III
  • Lunatic Dawn Odyssey
  • Lup*Salad
  • Maboroshi Tsukiyo: Tsukiyono Kitan
  • Mad Stalker: Full Metal Force
  • Magic Carpet
  • Magical Date: Doki Doki Kokuhaku Dai Sakusen
  • Magical Dice Kids
  • Magical Drop F
  • Magical Drop III
  • Mahjong Uranai Fortuna: Tsuki no Megami-tachi
  • Mahjong Yōchien: Tamago Gumi
  • Mahjong Yōchien: Tamago Gumi 2
  • Mahōtsukai ni Naru Hōhō
  • Major Wave Series: Zipangu Jima: Unmei wa Saikoro ga Kimeru!?
  • Makeruna! Makendō 2
  • Marby Baby Story
  • Marie no Atelier Plus: Salberg no Renkinjutsushi
  • Marionette Company
  • Marionette Company 2
  • Marl Jong!!
  • Master of Monsters: Akatsuki no Kenja Tatsu
  • Max Surfing 2nd
  • Max Surfing 2000
  • MediEvil
  • Memorial Series Sunsoft Vol. 1: Ikki / Super Arabian
  • Memorial Series Sunsoft Vol. 2: Route-16 Turbo / Atlantis no Nazo
  • Memorial Series Sunsoft Vol. 3: Madoola no Tsubasa / Tōkaidō Gojūsan Tsugi
  • Memorial Series Sunsoft Vol. 4: Chō Wakusei Senki Metafight / Lipple Island
  • Memorial Series Sunsoft Vol. 5: RAF World / Hebereke
  • Memorial Series Sunsoft Vol. 6: Battle Formula / Gimmick!
  • Meremanoid
  • Meru Purana
  • Metal Gear Solid
  • Metal Gear Solid: Integral
  • Metal Slug
  • Metal Slug X
  • Metamoru Panic: Doki Doki Yōma Busters!!
  • Michinoku Hitō Koimonogatari Kai
  • Migi Hadari U-SA
  • Mikagura Shōjo Tanteidan
  • Minna Atsumare! Igo Kyōshitsu
  • Minna no Golf 2
  • Money Idol Exchanger
  • Monster Farm 2
  • Monster Farm Jump
  • Motor Toon Grand Prix USA Edition
  • Motteke Tamago with Ganbare! Kamonohashi
  • Motto Trump Shiyōyo! i-Mode de Grand Prix
  • Mr. Driller
  • Mr. Driller G
  • Mr. Prospector: Horiate-kun
  • Ms. Pac-Man Maze Madness
  • My Garden
  • My Home Dream
  • Myst
  • Namco Anthology 1
  • Namco Anthology 2
  • Namco Museum Encore
  • Namco Museum Volume 1
  • Namco Museum Volume 2
  • Namco Museum Volume 3
  • Namco Museum Volume 4
  • Namco Museum Volume 5
  • Nectaris
  • Nekketsu Oyako
  • Neko Zamurai
  • Neo ATLAS
  • Neo ATLAS 2
  • Neo Planet
  • Neorude
  • Neorude 2
  • Neorude: Kizamareta Monshō
  • Nightmare Creatures
  • Nippon Pro Mahjong Renmei Kōnin: Dōjō Yaburi
  • Nippon Pro Mahjong Renmei Kōnin: Dōjō Yaburi 2
  • Nippon Pro Mahjong Renmei Kōnin: Shin Tetsuman
  • Nobunaga Hiroku: Geten no Yume
  • Nobunaga no Yabō: Zenkokuban
  • NOëL NOT DiGITAL
  • NOëL: La Neige
  • NOëL: La Neige (Special Edition)
  • NOëL3 MISSION ON THE LINE
  • Noon
  • Nyan to Wonderful
  • Oasis Road
  • Ochanoma Battle
  • Omise de Tensyu
  • Oni Zero - Fukkatsu
  • Ooedo Feng Shui Ingaritsu: Hanabi 2
  • Ore no Ryōri
  • Ore no Shikabane o Koete Yuke
  • Ore! Tomba
  • Overblood
  • Pac-Man World
  • Paca Paca Passion
  • Paca Paca Passion 2
  • Paca Paca Passion Special
  • Pachi-Slot Kanzen Kōryaku 1: Universal Kōshiki Gaido Volume 1
  • Pachi-Slot Kanzen Kōryaku 3: Universal Kōshiki Gaido Volume 3
  • Pachi-Slot Kanzen Kōryaku: Takasago Super Project
  • Pachi-Slot Kanzen Kōryaku: Takasago Super Project 2
  • Pachi-Slot Kanzen Kōryaku: Universal Kōshiki Gaido Volume 4
  • Panekit
  • Panzer Bandit
  • Parasite Eve
  • Parasite Eve II
  • PET PET PET
  • Philosoma
  • Phix no Daiboken: Phix in the Magnetix World
  • Pipe Dreams 3D
  • Pocke-Kano: Fumio Ueno
  • Pocke-Kano: Shizuka Hōjōin
  • Pocke-Kano: Yumi Aida
  • Pocket Fighter
  • Pocket Jiman
  • Pocket MūMū
  • Pocket Tuner
  • Poitters' Point
  • Policenauts
  • Pop'n Pop
  • PoPoLoCrois Monogatari
  • PoPoLoCrois Monogatari II
  • PoPoLoGue
  • Populous: The Beginning
  • Prismaticallization
  • Pro Mahjong Kiwame Plus
  • Pro Mahjong Kiwame Plus II
  • Pro Mahjong Kiwame Tengensenhen
  • Pro Wrestling Sengokuden 2
  • Pro Wrestling Sengokuden: Hyper Tag Match
  • Project Gaiaray
  • Psychic Force 2
  • Puchi Carat
  • Pukunpa: Joshikōki no Hōkago
  • Puppet Zoo Pilomy
  • Puyo Puyo BOX
  • Puyo Puyo SUN Ketteiban
  • Puyo Puyo Tsu
  • Puyo Puyo~n: Kaa-kun to Issho
  • Puzzle Bobble 2
  • Puzzle Bobble 3DX
  • Puzzle Mania
  • Puzzle Mania 2
  • Quiz Nanairo Dreams: Nijiiro Machi no Kiseki
  • R-Type Delta
  • R-Types
  • R4: Ridge Racer Type 4
  • Rakugaki Showtime
  • Rally Cross
  • Rapid Racer
  • Ray Tracers
  • RayCrisis
  • Rayman
  • RayStorm
  • Real Bout Garō Densetsu
  • Real Bout Garō Densetsu Special: Dominated Mind
  • Rebus
  • Rescue 24 Hours
  • Reverthion
  • Rising Zan: The Samurai Gunman
  • Robbit mon Dieu
  • Robin Roido no Bōken
  • Rockman
  • Rockman 2: Dr. Wily no Nazo
  • Rockman 3: Dr. Wily no Saigo!?
  • Rockman 4: Arata Naru Yabō!!
  • Rockman 5: Blues no Wana!?
  • Rockman 6: Shijō Saidai no Tatakai!!
  • Rockman 8: Metal Heroes
  • Rockman Battle & Chase
  • Rockman X4
  • Rockman X5
  • Rockman X6
  • Roommate: Inōe Ryoko
  • Rubbish Blazon
  • Rung Rung: Oz no Mahō Tsukai - Another World
  • Ryūki Denshō: Dragoon
  • SaGa Frontier
  • SaGa Frontier 2
  • Saikyō Ginsei Chess
  • Saikyō Ginsei Mahjong
  • Saikyō Ginsei Shogi 2
  • Saikyō Tōdai Shogi
  • Salaryman Champ: Tatakau Salaryman
  • Samurai Spirits Kenkaku Shinan Pack
  • Samurai Spirits: Amakusa Kōrin Special
  • Samurai Spirits: Zankuro Musōken
  • Sanyo Pachinko Paradise
  • Sanyo Pachinko Paradise 2
  • Sanyo Pachinko Paradise 3
  • Sanyo Pachinko Paradise 4
  • Sanyo Pachinko Paradise 5
  • Saru! Get You!
  • Seiken Densetsu: Legend of Mana
  • Seirei Hata RayBlade
  • Seirei Shōkan -Princess of Darkness-
  • Sekai Saikyō Ginsei Igo 3
  • Sengoku Mugen
  • Sentimental Graffiti
  • Sentimental Graffiti Yakusoku
  • Septentrion: Out of the Blue
  • Shadow Tower
  • Shanghai Dynasty
  • Sheep
  • Shin Megami Tensei
  • Shin Megami Tensei if...
  • Shin Megami Tensei II
  • Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Children
  • Shin Super Robot Taisen
  • Shingata Kururin Pa!
  • Shinsō Kaiten: Wanwan Umi Monogatari: Sanyo Pachinko Paradise DX
  • Shiritsu Justice Gakuen: Legion of Heroes
  • Shiritsu Justice Gakuen: Nekketsu Seishun Nikki 2
  • Shisha no Yobu Tachi
  • Side Pocket 3
  • Silent Bomber
  • Silent Möbius - Case: Titanic
  • Silhouette * Stories
  • Silhouette Mirage
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 14: The Block Kuzushi
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 15: The Pachinko
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 18: The Bowling
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 28: The Dungeon RPG
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 31: The Sound Novel
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 32: The Boxing
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 33: The Takkyū
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 35: The Shooting
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 36: The Renai Simulation
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 37: The Illust Puzzle & Slide Puzzle
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 39: The Mahjong 2
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 40: The Shogi 2
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 41: The Reversi 2
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 43: The Hanafuda 2
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 44: The Card 2
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 45: The Block Kuzushi 2
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 48: The Puzzle 2
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 49: The Casino
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 53: The Helicopter
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 55: The Darts
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 56: The Sniper
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 57: The Meiro
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 59: The Suiri
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 60: The Table Hockey
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 63: The Gun Shooting 2
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 64: The Kickboxing
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 65: The Golf
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 69: The Putter Golf
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 70: The War Simulation
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 71: The Renai Simulation 2
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 72: The Beach Volley
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 74: The Horror Mystery
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 78: The Zero Yon
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 82: The Sensuikan
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 85: The Sengoku Bushō: Tenka Tōitsu no Yabō
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 86: The Onigokko
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 87: The Kyōtei
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 88: The Gal Mahjong
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 90: The Sensha
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 91: The Gambler ~Honoo no Tobaku Densetsu~
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 95: The Hikōki
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 97: The Squash
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 98: The Futsal
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 99: The Kendo
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 100: The Uchūhikōshi
  • Simple 1500 Series Vol. 101: The Sentō
  • Slam Dragon
  • Slap Happy Rhythm Busters
  • Smash Court
  • Smash Court 2
  • Smash Court 3
  • Sōgaku Toshi Osaka
  • Sōkaigi
  • Sōmatō
  • Sonic Wings Special
  • Sosora no Tsubasa: Gotha World
  • Sound Novel Evolution 1: Otogirisō Sosei-Hen
  • Sound Novel Evolution 2: Kamaitachi no Yoru: Tokubetsu-Hen
  • Soviet Strike
  • Space Griffon VF-9
  • Space Invaders
  • Spectral Force
  • Spectral Force 2
  • Spectral Tower
  • Spectral Tower II
  • Speedball 2100
  • Spyro the Dragon
  • Spyro the Dragon II: Spyro X Sparx - Tondemo Tours
  • Star Gladiator Episode I: Final Crusade
  • Starblade Alpha
  • Street Boarders 2
  • Street Fighter Zero
  • Street Fighter Zero 2'
  • Street Fighter Zero 3
  • Strider Hiryu 1&2
  • Strikers 1945 II
  • Suizokukan Project: Fish Hunter e no Michi
  • Summon Night
  • Summon Night 2
  • Suna no Embrace: Eden no Sato no Never
  • Super Black Bass X2
  • Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
  • Super Robot Taisen Alpha
  • Super Robot Taisen Alpha Gaiden
  • Super Robot Taisen EX
  • Super Robot Taisen F
  • Super Robot Taisen F Kanketsuhen
  • SuperLite 3in1 Series Oekaki Puzzle Shū
  • SuperLite 3in1 Series Quiz Shū
  • SuperLite 1500 Series Angolmois '99
  • SuperLite 1500 Series Battle Sugoroku: Hunter
  • SuperLite 1500 Series Bomb Boat
  • SuperLite 1500 Series Card II
  • SuperLite 1500 Series Chiki Chiki Chicken
  • SuperLite 1500 Series Endless Season: Anokodokonoko
  • SuperLite 1500 Series Hanafuda II
  • SuperLite 1500 Series Hooockey!!
  • SuperLite 1500 Series Oekaki Puzzle
  • SuperLite 1500 Series Oekaki Puzzle 2
  • SuperLite 1500 Series Oekaki Puzzle 3
  • SuperLite 1500 Series Oekaki Puzzle 4
  • SuperLite 1500 Series Oekaki Puzzle 5
  • SuperLite 1500 Series Pangaea
  • SuperLite 1500 Series Pinball Golden Logres
  • SuperLite 1500 Series Quiz Master Blue
  • SuperLite 1500 Series Quiz Master Red
  • SuperLite 1500 Series Quiz Master Yellow
  • SuperLite 1500 Series Sanvein
  • SuperLite 1500 Series The Curling
  • Susume! Kaizoku
  • T: Kara Hajimaru Monogatari
  • Taikai Nobunaga Ten: Ge-Ten II
  • Taiyō no Shippo: Wild, Pure, Simple Life
  • Tall Infinity
  • Tall Twins Tower
  • Tamamayu Monogatari
  • Tantei Jingūji Saburō Early Collection
  • Tantei Jingūji Saburō: Mikan no Rupo
  • Tantei Jingūji Saburō: Tōka ga Kienu Aidani
  • Tantei Jingūji Saburō: Yume no Owarini
  • Tehodoki Mahjong
  • Tekken
  • Tekken 2
  • Tenchi o Kurau II: Sekiheki no Tatakai
  • The Bistro
  • The Blue Marlin
  • The Bombing Islands: Kid Klown no Krazy Puzzle
  • The Conveni 2: Zenkoku Chain Tenkai da!
  • The Conveni: Ano Machi wo Dokusen Seyo
  • The Drugstore
  • The FamiRes: Shijō Saikyō no Menu
  • The Firemen 2: Pete & Danny
  • The King of Fighters '95
  • The King of Fighters '96
  • The King of Fighters '97
  • The King of Fighters '98
  • The King of Fighters '99
  • The King of Fighters: Kyo
  • The Legend of Dragoon
  • The Match Golf
  • The Mystic Dragoons
  • The Onitaiji!!: Mezase! Nidaime Momotarō
  • The Pro Mahjong: Menkyo Minnaten
  • The Puppet Princess: Marl Ōkoku no Ningyō Hime
  • The Rapid Angel
  • The Shanghai
  • The Silver Case
  • The Tandinator: Game Destroyer
  • Theme Aquarium
  • Theme Hospital
  • Theme Park
  • Theme Park World
  • Thunder Force V: Perfect System
  • TILK - Aoi Umi kara Kita Shōjo
  • Tiny Bullets
  • Tokimeki After Class: Let's Quiz
  • Tokimeki Memorial 2
  • Tokimeki Memorial 2 EVS Append Disc
  • Tokimeki Memorial 2 Puzzle-Dama
  • Tokimeki Memorial Taisen Puzzle-Dama
  • Tokimeki Memorial: Forever with You
  • Tokyo 23ku Seifuku-Wars
  • Tokyo Majin Gakuen Gehōchō
  • Tokyo Majin Gakuen Oboro-Kitan
  • Tokyo Majin Gakuen: Kenpūchō
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six
  • TomaRunner
  • Tomba: The Wild Adventures
  • ToPoLo
  • Touge MAX 2
  • Touge MAX: Saisoku Drift Master
  • Toys Dream
  • Tron ni Kobun
  • Trump Shiyōyo! (Reprint)
  • Tsūkai!! Slot Shooting
  • Twins Story: Kimi ni Tsutaetakute
  • Twisted Metal EX
  • Tyco RC: Assault With a Battery
  • U.P.P.
  • Uchū Gōshōden: Bakuretsu Akindo
  • Uki Uki Tsuri Tengoku: Kawa Monogatari
  • Uki Uki Tsuri Tengoku: Ningyo Densetsu no Nazo
  • Uki Uki Tsuri Tengoku: Uokami Densetsu o Oe
  • Umi no Nushi Tsuri: Takarajima ni Mukatte
  • Umi no Oh! Yah!
  • Umihara Kawase Shun: Second Edition
  • UmJammer Lammy
  • Ungra Walker
  • Urawaza Mahjong: Korette Tenwatte Yatsukai
  • Vagrant Story
  • Vampir: Kyūketsuki Densetsu
  • Vampire Savior: EX Edition
  • Vanguard Bandits
  • Vehicle Cavalier
  • Velldeselba Senki: Tsubasa no Kunshō
  • Vib-Ribbon
  • Vigilante 8
  • Wai Wai 3-nin Uchi Mahjong
  • Wai Wai Bowling
  • Wai Wai Kart
  • Wai Wai Kusayakyū
  • Wai Wai Tennis Plus
  • Wai Wai Trump Taisen
  • Waku Waku Derby
  • Waku Waku Volley
  • Wakusei Kōkitai Little Cats
  • Weltorv Estleia
  • Wild Arms
  • Wild Arms: 2nd Ignition
  • Winning Lure
  • Wipeout
  • Wizard's Harmony
  • Wizard's Harmony 2
  • Wizard's Harmony R
  • World Neverland 2: Pluto Kyōwakoku Monogatari
  • World Neverland: Olerud Ōkoku Monogatari
  • Xenogears
  • Xevious 3D/G+
  • XI [sai]
  • XI [sai] Jumbo
  • Yakiniku Bugyō
  • Yakitori Musume: Sugōde Hanjōki
  • Yaku Tō: Noroi no Game
  • Yaku: Yūjō Dangi
  • Yamasa Digi Guide: Faust
  • Yamasa Digi Guide: Hyper Rush
  • Yamasa Digi Guide: M-771
  • Yamasa Digi Guide: New Pulsar R
  • Yamasa Digi Guide: Umekagetsu R
  • Yamasa Digi Selection
  • Yamasa Digi Selection 2
  • Yamasa Digi World: Tetra Master
  • Yōchien Gaiden Kareinaru Casino Club: Double Draw
  • Zanac X Zanac
  • Zera-Chan Puzzle: Pitatto Pair
  • Zero Divide
  • Zero Divide 2
  • Zeus Carnage Heart Second
  • Zeus II Carnage Heart
  • Zig Zag Ball
  • Zoku Gussun Oyoyo
  • Zoku Mikagura Shōjo Tanteidan ~Kanketsuhen~
  • Zutto Issho: With Me Everytime...
Kaynak : https://www.pushsquare.com/news/2021/03/soon_you_wont_be_able_to_buy_these_awesome_ps1_games
En Güncel Haberler