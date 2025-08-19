Yılın en çok beklenen oyun etkinliklerinden Gamescom 2025 geldi çattı. Bir dizi duyuruya ev sahipliği yapan açılış etkinliği, canlı bir şekilde oyuncularla buluştu ve biz de bu içeriğimizde Gamescom'da tanıtılan tüm oyunları sizlere aktarıyoruz.
Etkinliğe damga vuran Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 ve Hollow Knight: Silksong gibi oyunların yanı sıra bir dizi yeni oyun duyurusu gerçekleştirildi. İşte etkinlikte gösterilen tüm oyunlar!
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
Lords of the Fallen II
LEGO: Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV
Onimusha: Way of the Sword
Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants
World of Tanks 2.0
John Carpenter's Toxic Commando
Death By Scrolling
ZERO PARADES
Honor of Kings: World
Ninja Gaiden 4
Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault
Cinder City
Silent Hill f
La Divina Commedia
Cronos: The New Dawn
The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Legacy of the Forge
The Outer Worlds 2
Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven
World of Warcraft: Midnight
Project Spectrum
Ghost of Yōtei
Resident Evil Requiem
Black Myth: Zhong Kui
Peki sizin Gamescom'da tanıtılan oyunlardan en çok beklediğiniz hangisi? İlginizi çeken oyunları aşağıdaki yorumlar kısmından bizimle paylaşabilirsiniz.