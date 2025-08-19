Gamescom 2025 Başladı: İşte Açılış Etkinliğinde Tanıtılan Tüm Oyunlar!

Gamescom 2025 Başladı: İşte Açılış Etkinliğinde Tanıtılan Tüm Oyunlar!
Oyun severlerin en çok beklediği etkinliklerden biri olan Gamescom bu yıl da geldi çattı. Peki etkinlikte hangi oyunlar tanıtıldı? İşte tam liste!

Yılın en çok beklenen oyun etkinliklerinden Gamescom 2025 geldi çattı. Bir dizi duyuruya ev sahipliği yapan açılış etkinliği, canlı bir şekilde oyuncularla buluştu ve biz de bu içeriğimizde Gamescom'da tanıtılan tüm oyunları sizlere aktarıyoruz.

Etkinliğe damga vuran Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 ve Hollow Knight: Silksong gibi oyunların yanı sıra bir dizi yeni oyun duyurusu gerçekleştirildi. İşte etkinlikte gösterilen tüm oyunlar!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Lords of the Fallen II

LEGO: Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants

World of Tanks 2.0

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando

Death By Scrolling

ZERO PARADES

Honor of Kings: World

Ninja Gaiden 4

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault

Cinder City

Silent Hill f

La Divina Commedia

Cronos: The New Dawn

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Legacy of the Forge

The Outer Worlds 2

Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven

World of Warcraft: Midnight

Project Spectrum

Ghost of Yōtei

Resident Evil Requiem

Black Myth: Zhong Kui
Peki sizin Gamescom'da tanıtılan oyunlardan en çok beklediğiniz hangisi? İlginizi çeken oyunları aşağıdaki yorumlar kısmından bizimle paylaşabilirsiniz.

