Sony, geçtiğimiz Mart ayında PSN üzerinden en çok satan oyunları açıkladı.
PS5 cephesinde ayın yıldızları Ubisoft’un yeni açık dünya oyunu Assassin’s Creed Shadows ve yılın oyununa aday olması beklenen Split Fiction oldu.
Spor tutkunlarının gözdesi MLB The Show 25, Kuzey Amerika’da PS5’in en çok indirilen oyunu olarak büyük başarı elde ederken, PS4 tarafında Red Dead Redemption 2 bir kez daha zirveyi kimselere bırakmadı.
*Listeler sıralı değildir.
PS5 oyunları
ABD/Kanada
- MLB The Show 25
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Split Fiction
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- WWE 2K25
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
- NBA 2K25
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- EA SPORTS College Football 25
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Minecraft
- Grand Theft Auto V
- PGA TOUR 2K25
- Phasmophobia
- Bleach Rebirth of Souls
- The First Berserker: Khazan
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Deadside
- Gran Turismo 7
Avrupa
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Split Fiction
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Minecraft
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- WWE 2K25
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Gran Turismo 7
- The First Berserker: Khazan
- Phasmophobia
- Deadside
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Mortal Kombat 11
- NBA 2K25
- Mortal Kombat 1
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Crew Motorfest
PS4 oyunları
ABD/Kanada
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- A Way Out
- The Forest
- Minecraft
- Battlefield 4
- Stardew Valley
- Need for Speed Heat
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Overcooked! 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Mortal Kombat X
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Unravel Two
- Injustice 2
- God of War
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Batman: Return to Arkham
Avrupa
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- A Way Out
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- The Forest
- Battlefield 4
- Unravel Two
- Need for Speed Heat
- Minecraft
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Battlefield 1
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- God of War
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Overcooked! 2
- Stardew Valley
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
- Mortal Kombat X
PSVR2 oyunları
ABD/Kanada
- Beat Saber Flight Simulator
- Among Us VR
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Flight Simulator Delivery 2025
- Pavlov
- Swordsman VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
- Into the Radius
- Metro Awakening
- Drunkn Bar Fight
Avrupa
- Simulator Delivery 2025 VR
- Beat Saber
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Metro Awakening
- Among Us VR
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Swordsman VR
- Pavlov
- EXOcars
- Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Ücretsiz oyunlar
ABD/Kanada
- Fortnite
- Marvel Rivals
- Roblox
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- War Robots: Frontiers
- Asphalt Legends Unite
- Apex Legends
- Fall Guys
- The Sims 4
Avrupa
- Fortnite
- Roblox
- Rocket League
- Marvel Rivals
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- eFootball
- War Robots: Frontiers
- Asphalt Legends Unite
- Stumble Guys
- The Sims 4