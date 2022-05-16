PlayStation Plus'ta Yer Alacak Tüm Ücretsiz Oyunlar

Japonya merkezli teknoloji devi Sony, bundan yaklaşık bir ay önce yaptığı bir açıklama ile PlayStation Plus hizmetinin yenileneceğini duyurmuştu. Şirket tarafından yapılan açıklamalar, bu sistemin Microsoft Xbox Game Pass'e rakip olarak hizmet vermeye devam edeceğini gözler önüne sermişti. Bu bağlamda; abonelik satın alan oyuncular aylık ücretsiz oyunlar almaya devam ederken, bazı oyunlarsa tamamen ücretsiz olarak oyunculara ulaşacaktı.
Sony şimdiyse PlayStation'ın blog sayfası üzerinden bir açıklama yaptı. Yapılan açıklamada PlayStation Plus'ın ücretsiz oyunları açıklandı. Ayrıca PlayStation Plus için hazırlanan arayüz de oyuncuların beğenisine sunuldu. Dilerseniz lafı daha fazla uzatmadan, PlayStation Plus hizmetinin Extra ile Premium ya da Deluxe planlarında erişilebilir olacak oyunların listesine yakından bakalım.
PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe paketini satın alan abonelere oyun kataloğunda sunulacak oyunlar
- Alienation - PS4
- Bloodborne - PS4
- Concrete Genie - PS4
- Days Gone - PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition - PS4
- Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut - PS4/PS5
- Demon’s Souls - PS5
- Destruction AllStars - PS5
- Everybody’s Golf - PS4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut - PS4/ PS5
- God of War - PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 - PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered - PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn - PS4
- Infamous First Light - PS4
- Infamous Second Son - PS4
- Knack - PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 - PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered - PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered - PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man - PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - PS4/PS5
- Matterfall - PS4
- MediEvil - PS4
- Patapon Remastered - PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered - PS4
- Resogun - PS4
- Returnal - PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus - PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded - PS4
- The Last Guardian - PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered - PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind - PS4
- Until Dawn - PS4
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection - PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End - PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection - PS4
- Ashen - PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - PS4/PS5
- Batman: Arkham Knight - PS4
- Celeste - PS4
- Cities: Skylines - PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition - PS4/PS5
- Dead Cells - PS4
- Far Cry 3 Remaster - PS4
- Far Cry 4 - PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - PS4
- For Honor - PS4
- Hollow Knight - PS4
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy - PS4/PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 - PS4/PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - PS4
- NBA 2K22 - PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds - PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - PS4
- Resident Evil - PS4
- Soulcalibur VI - PS4
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole - PS4
- The Artful Escape - PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2 - PS4
- Tom Clancy’s The Division - PS4
PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe paketini satın alan abonelere sunulacak klasik oyunlar
- Ape Escape
- Hot Shots Golf
- I.Q. Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash!
- Syphon Filter
- Super Stardust Portable
- Mr. Driller
- Tekken 2
- Worms World Party
- Worms Armageddon
- Ape Escape 2
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Dark Cloud
- Dark Cloud 2
- FantaVision
- Hot Shots Tennis
- Jak II
- Jak 3
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Rogue Galaxy
- Siren
- Wild Arms 3
- Bioshock Remastered
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
PlayStation Plus Premium paketini satın alan abonelere sunulacak orijinal PlayStation 3 oyunları
- Crash Commando
- Demon’s Souls
- echochrome
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- Ico
- Infamous
- Infamous 2
- Infamous: Festival of Blood
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
- MotorStorm Apocalypse
- MotorStorm RC
- Puppeteer
- rain
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus
- Resistance 3
- Super Stardust HD
- Tokyo Jungle
- When Vikings Attack
- Asura’s Wrath
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- F.E.A.R.
- Lost Planet 2
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe paketini satın alan abonelere kısıtlı süreliğine sunulacak deneme sürümü oyunlar
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - PS5
- Horizon Forbidden West - PS4/PS5
- Cyberpunk 2077 - PS5
- Farming Simulator 22 - PS4/PS5
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderland - PS4/PS5
- WWE 2K22 - PS4/PS5
Sony'nin PlayStation Plus için hazırladığı yeni video
PlayStation Plus için hazırladığımız geniş kapsamlı "Neler biliyoruz?" içeriğimize buradaki bağlantı üzerinden ulaşabilirsiniz. Abonelik hizmetinin Türkiye fiyatları ve resmi açıklamalar içinse buradaki haberimize göz atabilirsiniz.