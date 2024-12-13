Video oyun dünyasının en prestijli etkinliklerinden bir tanesi olan The Game Awards 2024 resmen gerçekleştirildi. Gece 03.00 sularında başlayan etkinlikle 2024'ün en iyi oyunları gün yüzüne çıkmış oldu. Peki o oyunlar hangileriydi?
Bu haberimizde, The Game Awards 2024 kapsamında ödül alan tüm oyunlara yakından bakacağız. Dilerseniz lafı daha fazla uzatmadan detaylara geçelim.
The Game Awards 2024 kazananları
"Yılın Oyunu" kategorisi
- ASTRO BOT
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
"En İyi Oyun Yönetmenliği" kategorisi
- ASTRO BOT
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
"En İyi Anlatı" kategorisi
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantanzio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2
"En İyi Sanat Yönetmenliği" kategorisi
- ASTRO BOT
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
"En İyi Müzik ve Beste" kategorisi
- ASTRO BOT
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
"En İyi Ses Tasarımı" kategorisi
- ASTRO BOT
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
"En İyi Performans" kategorisi
- Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)
- Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
- Humberly Gonzalez (Star Wars Outlaws)
- Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)
- Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2)
"Erişilebilirlikte Yenilik" kategorisi
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
"Etkisi Yüksek Oyunlar" kategorisi
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
"En İyi Devam Eden" kategorisi
- Destiny 2
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
"En İyi Topluluk Desteği" kategorisi
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
"En İyi Bağımsız Geliştirici" kategorisi
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
"Bağımsız Geliştiricinin İlk Oyunu" kategorisi
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
"En İyi Mobil Oyun" kategorisi
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
"En İyi VR/AR Oyun" kategorisi
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
"En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu" kategorisi
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
"En İyi Aksiyon/Macera Oyunu" kategorisi
- ASTRO BOT
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
"En İyi RPG" kategorisi
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
"En İyi Dövüş Oyunu" kategorisi
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- MultiVersus
- Tekken 8
"En İyi Aile Oyunu" kategorisi
- ASTRO BOT
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
"En İyi Simülasyon/Strateji Oyunu" kategorisi
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
"En İyi Spor/Yarış Oyunu" kategorisi
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
"En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun" kategorisi
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
"En İyi Uyarlama" kategorisi
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
"En Çok Beklenen Oyun" kategorisi
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
"Yılın İçerik Üreticisi" kategorisi
- CaseOh
- IlloJuan
- Techno Gamerz
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
"En İyi E-spor Oyunu" kategorisi
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
"En İyi E-spor Oyuncusu" kategorisi
- 33 – Neta Shapira
- Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
- Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
- Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok
- ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
- ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang
"En İyi E-spor Takımı" kategorisi
- Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- NAVI (Counter-Strike)
- T1 (League of Legends)
- Team Liquid (DOTA 2)