[Ocak 2026] En Çok İndirilen PlayStation Oyunları Açıklandı

Sony, her ay düzenli olarak PlayStation konsollarında en çok indirilen oyunları açıklıyor. Bugün de geride bıraktığımız Aralık ayında en çok indirilen PlayStation oyunları açıklandı. Listelere baktığımızda üst sıralarda yine yeni yeniden ARC Raiders'ı görüyoruz. Ayrıca eski oyunlara olan ilgi de devam ediyor.
PlayStation’ın en çok indirilen oyunlar listeleri, ABD/Kanada ve Avrupa olarak ikiye ayrılıyor. Aynı zamanda PS5, PS4, PS VR2 ve ücretsiz oyunlar için de ayrı ayrı listeler var. Gelin bu listelere birlikte göz atalım.
En çok indirilen PS5 oyunları
|ABD/Kanada
|Avrupa
|ARC Raiders
|EA SPORTS FC 26
|NBA 2K26
|ARC Raiders
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|Grand Theft Auto V
|EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|Grand Theft Auto V
|UFC 5
|EA SPORTS FC 26
|Minecraft
|Minecraft
|It Takes Two
|Battlefield 6
|Forza Horizon 5
|EA SPORTS College Football 26
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|Battlefield 6
|Forza Horizon 5
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Dispatch
|Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
|UFC 5
|Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|Gran Turismo 7
|NHL 26
|F1 25
|It Takes Two
|Assassin’s Creed Shadows
|MARVEL Cosmic Invasion
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|Ghost of Yōtei
|Split Fiction
|Mortal Kombat 1
|Ghost of Yōtei
En çok indirilen PS4 oyunları
|ABD/Kanada
|Avrupa
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Grand Theft Auto V
|EA SPORTS FC 26
|Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
|A Way Out
|Minecraft
|Grand Theft Auto V
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|Minecraft
|A Way Out
|Need for Speed Heat
|God of War
|The Forest
|Mortal Kombat X
|Unravel Two
|Need for Speed Heat
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|The Forest
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|Assassin’s Creed Unity
|Five Nights at Freddy’s 4
|Mortal Kombat X
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|Gang Beasts
|Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy
|Resident Evil 6
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Five Nights at Freddy’s
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
|It Takes Two
|Overcooked! 2
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|NBA 2K26
|Overcooked! 2
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|Five Nights at Freddy’s 4
En çok indirilen PS VR2 oyunları
|ABD/Kanada
|Avrupa
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|Among Us 3D: VR
|Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
|Alien: Rogue Incursion VR
|Alien: Rogue Incursion VR
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|Horizon Call of the Mountain
|Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
|Among Us 3D: VR
|Gun Club VR
|Gun Club VR
|Synapse
|Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition
|NFL PRO ERA II
|Kayak VR: Mirage
|Pavlov
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
En çok indirilen ücretsiz oyunlar
|ABD/Kanada
|Avrupa
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|Roblox
|Roblox
|Where Winds Meet
|Where Winds Meet
|Rocket League
|Rocket League
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Marvel Rivals
|eFootball
|Battlefield REDSEC
|Asphalt Legends
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X
|Battlefield REDSEC
|PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X
|Fall Guys
|The Sims 4
Peki siz geride bıraktığımız ayda PlayStation konsollarından hangi oyunları indirdiniz? Aşağıdaki yorumlar kısmından bizimle paylaşabilirsiniz.