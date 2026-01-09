Tümü Webekno
CASEDOIT telefon kılıflarında 4 al 2 öde! Protein Ocean protein barlarda indirim! Protein Ocean'da özel fırsatlar!

[Ocak 2026] En Çok İndirilen PlayStation Oyunları Açıklandı

Her ay PlayStation mağazasından en çok indirilen oyunları listeleyen Sony, yeni verileri de yayımladı. Peki güncel en çok indirilen PlayStation oyunu hangisi?

Barış Bulut Barış Bulut / Editor

Sony, her ay düzenli olarak PlayStation konsollarında en çok indirilen oyunları açıklıyor. Bugün de geride bıraktığımız Aralık ayında en çok indirilen PlayStation oyunları açıklandı. Listelere baktığımızda üst sıralarda yine yeni yeniden ARC Raiders'ı görüyoruz. Ayrıca eski oyunlara olan ilgi de devam ediyor.

PlayStation’ın en çok indirilen oyunlar listeleri, ABD/Kanada ve Avrupa olarak ikiye ayrılıyor. Aynı zamanda PS5, PS4, PS VR2 ve ücretsiz oyunlar için de ayrı ayrı listeler var. Gelin bu listelere birlikte göz atalım.

En çok indirilen PS5 oyunları

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

ABD/Kanada Avrupa
ARC Raiders EA SPORTS FC 26
NBA 2K26 ARC Raiders
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Grand Theft Auto V
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
Grand Theft Auto V UFC 5
EA SPORTS FC 26 Minecraft
Minecraft It Takes Two
Battlefield 6 Forza Horizon 5
EA SPORTS College Football 26 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Battlefield 6
Forza Horizon 5 Hogwarts Legacy
Dispatch Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
UFC 5 Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gran Turismo 7
NHL 26 F1 25
It Takes Two Assassin’s Creed Shadows
MARVEL Cosmic Invasion Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Ghost of Yōtei Split Fiction
Mortal Kombat 1 Ghost of Yōtei

En çok indirilen PS4 oyunları

Red Dead Redemption 2

ABD/Kanada Avrupa
Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2
Grand Theft Auto V EA SPORTS FC 26
Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 A Way Out
Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V
theHunter: Call of the Wild Minecraft
A Way Out Need for Speed Heat
God of War The Forest
Mortal Kombat X Unravel Two
Need for Speed Heat Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
The Forest Assassin’s Creed Origins
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Assassin’s Creed Unity
Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 Mortal Kombat X
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 theHunter: Call of the Wild
Gang Beasts Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy
Resident Evil 6 Hogwarts Legacy
Five Nights at Freddy’s Batman: Arkham Knight
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 It Takes Two
Overcooked! 2 Kingdom Come: Deliverance
NBA 2K26 Overcooked! 2
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Five Nights at Freddy’s 4

En çok indirilen PS VR2 oyunları

Alien: Rogue Incursion VR

ABD/Kanada Avrupa
Beat Saber Beat Saber
Job Simulator Job Simulator
Among Us 3D: VR Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Alien: Rogue Incursion VR
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Horizon Call of the Mountain
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Among Us 3D: VR
Gun Club VR Gun Club VR
Synapse Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition
NFL PRO ERA II Kayak VR: Mirage
Pavlov The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

En çok indirilen ücretsiz oyunlar

Where Winds Meet

ABD/Kanada Avrupa
Fortnite Fortnite
Roblox Roblox
Where Winds Meet Where Winds Meet
Rocket League Rocket League
Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone
Marvel Rivals eFootball
Battlefield REDSEC Asphalt Legends
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X Battlefield REDSEC
PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X
Fall Guys The Sims 4

Peki siz geride bıraktığımız ayda PlayStation konsollarından hangi oyunları indirdiniz? Aşağıdaki yorumlar kısmından bizimle paylaşabilirsiniz.

Playstation Oyunlar

