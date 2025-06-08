Xbox Games Showcase 2025 Etkinliği Gerçekleşti: İşte Tanıtılan Tüm Oyunlar!

Xbox yeni oyunlarını tanıttığı Xbox Games Showcase 2025 etkinliğini gerçekleştirdi ve etkinlikte bir dizi yeni oyun gösterildi.

Bu yaza birçok oyuna doyarak başladık. Önce State of Play, ardından Summer Game Fest, peşi sıra Future Games Show ve şimdi de Xbox Games Showcase ile onlarca yeni oyunu görme fırsatı yakaladık.

Xbox elbette bunların arasında en büyük firmalardan biri ve yine bizlere sayısız yeni oyununu gösterme fırsatı yakaladılar. Biz de etkinlikle tanıtılan oyunların tamamını sizler için bir araya getirdik.

Xbox Games Showcase etkinliğinde tanıtılan oyunlar

  • The Outer Worlds 2
  • HIGH ON LIFE 2
  • Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy
  • The Blood of Dawnwalker
  • Super Meat Boy 3D
  • NINJA GAIDEN 4
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants
  • Beast of Reincarnation
  • Clockwork Revolution
  • Grounded 2
  • Cronos: The New Dawn
  • The Elder Scrolls Online - Tales of Tamriel
  • Aphelion
  • No Ghosts At The Grand
  • Age of Mythology: Retold - Heavenly Spear
  • MUDANG: Two Hearts
  • Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf
  • Fallout 76: Gone Fission
  • Solo Leveling: ARISE OVERDIVE
  • Aniimo
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4
  • At Fate's End
  • Gears of War: Reloaded
  • Persona 4 Revival
  • Sea of Thieves - Smuggler's Tide
  • Invincible VS
  • FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
  • FINAL FANTASY XVI
  • Keeper
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

The Outer Worlds 2

HIGH ON LIFE 2

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Super Meat Boy 3D

NINJA GAIDEN 4

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants

Beast of Reincarnation

Clockwork Revolution

Grounded 2

Cronos: The New Dawn

The Elder Scrolls Online - Tales of Tamriel

Aphelion

No Ghosts At The Grand

Age of Mythology: Retold - Heavenly Spear

MUDANG: Two Hearts

Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf

Fallout 76: Gone Fission

Solo Leveling: ARISE OVERDIVE

Aniimo

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4

At Fate's End

Gears of War: Reloaded

Persona 4 Revival

Sea of Thieves - Smuggler's Tide

Invincible VS

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE

FINAL FANTASY XVI

Keeper

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

En Güncel Haberler