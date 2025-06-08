Bu yaza birçok oyuna doyarak başladık. Önce State of Play, ardından Summer Game Fest, peşi sıra Future Games Show ve şimdi de Xbox Games Showcase ile onlarca yeni oyunu görme fırsatı yakaladık.
Xbox elbette bunların arasında en büyük firmalardan biri ve yine bizlere sayısız yeni oyununu gösterme fırsatı yakaladılar. Biz de etkinlikle tanıtılan oyunların tamamını sizler için bir araya getirdik.
Xbox Games Showcase etkinliğinde tanıtılan oyunlar
- The Outer Worlds 2
- HIGH ON LIFE 2
- Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
- Super Meat Boy 3D
- NINJA GAIDEN 4
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants
- Beast of Reincarnation
- Clockwork Revolution
- Grounded 2
- Cronos: The New Dawn
- The Elder Scrolls Online - Tales of Tamriel
- Aphelion
- No Ghosts At The Grand
- Age of Mythology: Retold - Heavenly Spear
- MUDANG: Two Hearts
- Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf
- Fallout 76: Gone Fission
- Solo Leveling: ARISE OVERDIVE
- Aniimo
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4
- At Fate's End
- Gears of War: Reloaded
- Persona 4 Revival
- Sea of Thieves - Smuggler's Tide
- Invincible VS
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
- FINAL FANTASY XVI
- Keeper
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
