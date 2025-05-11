Yapay zekâ artık yalnızca veri analizi ya da sohbet botlarından ibaret değil. Günümüzde görsel içerik üretiminde de devrim yaratır hâle gelmiş durumda.
Özellikle video üretiminde olabilecek en iyi prompt'larla sinema kalitesinde sahneler oluşturmak mümkün hâle geldi. Bizde bu içeriğimizde istediğiniz videoyu sanki usta bir yönetmen çekmiş gibi kurgulamanıza yardımcı olacak etkili prompt örneklerini sizlerle paylaşacağız.
İçerikteki görseller Midjourney V7 ile oluşturulmuş, Kling 2.0 ile videoya dönüştürülmüştür. Ses efektleri için Freepik, müzikler için Suno kullanılmıştır.
Videolarda kullanabileceğiniz prompt örnekleri
FPV drone cinematography
Görsel:
Prompt:
FPV chase cam shot closely tailing a wingsuit flyer diving between narrow cliffs. Arms stretched, wings rippling, sharp mountain edges blur below, crisp sky, sun flaring through peaks, fast shutter, thrilling, adrenaline
Video:
Low-angle tracking shot
Görsel:
Prompt:
Low angle tracking shot, camera hugging the ground as the bike soars overhead. Front tire roars past, dust explodes backward, crystal-clear blue sky in the backdrop. Razor-sharp textures, vibrating terrain. Wild, visceral, cinematic
Video:
FPV drone
Görsel:
Prompt:
FPV shot, skier drops fast through forested terrain, ski tips jitter from speed. Motion blur on edges, powder streams in waves. Long alpine shadows cut across the white. Crisp, intense, hyper-realistic
Video:
Slow-motion cinematic tracking shot
Görsel:
Prompt:
Slow-motion cinematic tracking shot, a massive whale breaches the ocean surface, glowing from the golden sunset behind. Water cascades off its body, birds scatter mid-air, mountains silhouette in the background. Rippling reflections shimmer. Majestic, awe-inspiring
Video:
VFX-enhanced wide-angle cinematic shot
Görsel:
Prompt:
A gryphon descending from the clouds onto a battlefield, claws ready, sunlight behind its wings, mythic realism, cinematic lighting, wide angle, photorrealistic, highly-detailed
Video:
Slow pull-in cinematic shot
Görsel:
Prompt:
Slow pull-in shot, focusing on a sorceress floating on glowing runes inside an ancient stone circle. Her spell radiates skyward, casting an ethereal light over the misty night, the wind stirring her cloak. Mystical enchantment, powerful and cinematic
Video:
360° orbiting shot + close-up tracking
Görsel:
Prompt:
360° close-up orbiting shot, camera surrounds a space marine as he walks trough an alien wasteland, dust swirls around his feet, epic, intense
Video:
Slow top-down drift shot
Görsel:
Prompt:
Slow top-down camera drift, gliding above a drummer mid-performance in a tight studio. Sticks blur in motion, cymbals shimmer and vibrate, cables tangle below. Warm analog glow bathes the scene in soft shadows. Intimate, rhythmic, nostalgic 90s vibe
Video:
Cinematic zoom-in hero shot
Görsel:
Prompt:
Zoom in, the camera approaches smoothly focusing on a man in full action, who places both arms outstretched in front, unleashing bolts of energy emanating from the soles of his hands, his eyes glow, fog swirls at his feet, neon reflections ripple across the wet pavement. Urban superhero realism, electric and explosive
Video:
Peki sizce bu yapay zekâ video prompt'larından hangileri daha etkileyici sonuçlar vermiş? Düşüncelerinizi aşağıdaki yorumlar kısmından bizimle paylaşabilirsiniz.