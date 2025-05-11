Yapay zekâ ile video üretme artık giderek yaygınlaştı ve bu içeriğimizde kullanabileceğiniz en iyi prompt örneklerini sizler için listeledik.

Yapay zekâ artık yalnızca veri analizi ya da sohbet botlarından ibaret değil. Günümüzde görsel içerik üretiminde de devrim yaratır hâle gelmiş durumda.

Özellikle video üretiminde olabilecek en iyi prompt'larla sinema kalitesinde sahneler oluşturmak mümkün hâle geldi. Bizde bu içeriğimizde istediğiniz videoyu sanki usta bir yönetmen çekmiş gibi kurgulamanıza yardımcı olacak etkili prompt örneklerini sizlerle paylaşacağız.

İçerikteki görseller Midjourney V7 ile oluşturulmuş, Kling 2.0 ile videoya dönüştürülmüştür. Ses efektleri için Freepik, müzikler için Suno kullanılmıştır.

Videolarda kullanabileceğiniz prompt örnekleri

FPV drone cinematography

Görsel:

Prompt:

FPV chase cam shot closely tailing a wingsuit flyer diving between narrow cliffs. Arms stretched, wings rippling, sharp mountain edges blur below, crisp sky, sun flaring through peaks, fast shutter, thrilling, adrenaline

Video:

Low-angle tracking shot

Görsel:

Prompt:

Low angle tracking shot, camera hugging the ground as the bike soars overhead. Front tire roars past, dust explodes backward, crystal-clear blue sky in the backdrop. Razor-sharp textures, vibrating terrain. Wild, visceral, cinematic

Video:

FPV drone

Görsel:

Prompt:

FPV shot, skier drops fast through forested terrain, ski tips jitter from speed. Motion blur on edges, powder streams in waves. Long alpine shadows cut across the white. Crisp, intense, hyper-realistic

Video:

Slow-motion cinematic tracking shot

Görsel:

Prompt:

Slow-motion cinematic tracking shot, a massive whale breaches the ocean surface, glowing from the golden sunset behind. Water cascades off its body, birds scatter mid-air, mountains silhouette in the background. Rippling reflections shimmer. Majestic, awe-inspiring

Video:

VFX-enhanced wide-angle cinematic shot

Görsel:

Prompt:

A gryphon descending from the clouds onto a battlefield, claws ready, sunlight behind its wings, mythic realism, cinematic lighting, wide angle, photorrealistic, highly-detailed

Video:

Slow pull-in cinematic shot

Görsel:

Prompt:

Slow pull-in shot, focusing on a sorceress floating on glowing runes inside an ancient stone circle. Her spell radiates skyward, casting an ethereal light over the misty night, the wind stirring her cloak. Mystical enchantment, powerful and cinematic

Video:

360° orbiting shot + close-up tracking

Görsel:

Prompt:

360° close-up orbiting shot, camera surrounds a space marine as he walks trough an alien wasteland, dust swirls around his feet, epic, intense

Video:

Slow top-down drift shot

Görsel:

Prompt:

Slow top-down camera drift, gliding above a drummer mid-performance in a tight studio. Sticks blur in motion, cymbals shimmer and vibrate, cables tangle below. Warm analog glow bathes the scene in soft shadows. Intimate, rhythmic, nostalgic 90s vibe

Video:

Cinematic zoom-in hero shot

Görsel:

Prompt:

Zoom in, the camera approaches smoothly focusing on a man in full action, who places both arms outstretched in front, unleashing bolts of energy emanating from the soles of his hands, his eyes glow, fog swirls at his feet, neon reflections ripple across the wet pavement. Urban superhero realism, electric and explosive

Video:

Peki sizce bu yapay zekâ video prompt'larından hangileri daha etkileyici sonuçlar vermiş? Düşüncelerinizi aşağıdaki yorumlar kısmından bizimle paylaşabilirsiniz.