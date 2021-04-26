Bu yıl 93.'sü düzenlenen Oscar Ödülleri, dünyanın farklı yerlerinde kurulan stüdyolarda düzenlenen törenlerle sahiplerine kavuştu.

Beyaz perdenin en prestijli ödüllerinden olan Oscar Ödülleri, bu gece 93.'sü düzenlenen törenle sahiplerini buldu. Dünyanın farklı yerlerinde kurulan stüdyolarda eşzamanlı olarak gerçekleştirilen tören, pandemi nedeniyle eski ihtişamından oldukça uzakta olsa da milyonlarca sinemasever tarafından merakla takip edildi.

Tören kapsamında 'En İyi Film', 'En İyi Erkek Oyuncu', 'En İyi Kadın Oyuncu' ve 'En İyi Yönetmen' de dahil olmak üzere tam 23 farklı dalda ödüller dağıtıldı. Bu yılki kazananların listesi ise şu şekilde:

2021 Oscar Ödülleri'ni Kazananlar:

En iyi film:

Kazanan: Nomadland

Diğer adaylar:

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

En iyi erkek oyuncu:

Kazanan: Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Diğer adaylar:

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Gary Oldman - Mank

Steven Yeun - Minari

En iyi kadın oyuncu:

Kazanan: Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Diğer adaylar:

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu:

Kazanan: Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Diğer adaylar:

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr - One Night in Miami…

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu:

Kazanan: Youn Yuh-jung - Minari

Diğer adaylar:

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

En iyi yönetmen:

Kazanan: Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

Diğer adaylar:

Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round

David Fincher - Mank

Lee Isaac Chung - Minari

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

En iyi uyarlama senaryo:

Kazanan: The Father

Diğer adaylar:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Nomadland

One Night in Miami…

The White Tiger

En iyi özgün senaryo:

Kazanan: Promising Young Woman

Diğer adaylar:

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

En iyi animasyon:

Kazanan: Soul

Diğer adaylar:

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Wolfwalkers

En iyi belgesel:

Kazanan: My Octopus Teacher

Diğer adaylar:

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

Time

Yabancı dilde en iyi film:

Kazanan: Another Round

Diğer adaylar:

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

En iyi sinematografi:

Kazanan: Mank

Diğer adaylar:

Judas and the Black Messiah

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

En iyi kostüm tasarımı:

Kazanan: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Diğer adaylar:

Emma

Mank

Mulan

Pinnochio

En iyi film kurgusu:

Kazanan: Sound of Metal

Diğer adaylar:

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

En iyi makyaj ve saç tasarımı:

Kazanan: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Diğer adaylar:

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Mank

Pinocchio

En iyi özgün müzik:

Kazanan: Soul

Diğer adaylar:

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

En iyi özgün şarkı:

Kazanan: "Fight for You" - Judas and the Black Messiah

Diğer adaylar:

"Hear My Voice" - The Trial of the Chicago 7

"Husavik" - Eurovision Song Contest

"Io Si (Seen)" - The Life Ahead

"Speak Now" - One Night in Miami...

En iyi prodüksiyon tasarımı:

Kazanan: Mank

Diğer adaylar:

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

News of the World

Tenet

En iyi ses kurgusu:

Kazanan: Sound of Metal

Diğer adaylar:

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

En iyi görsel efekt:

Kazanan: Tenet

Diğer adaylar:

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

En iyi kısa animasyon:

Kazanan: If Anything Happens I Love You

Diğer adaylar:

Burrow

Genius Loci

Opera

Yes-People

En iyi kısa belgesel:

Kazanan: Colette

Diğer adaylar:

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

En iyi kısa film:

Kazanan: Two Distant Strangers

Diğer adaylar: