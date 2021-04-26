2021 Oscar Ödülleri Sahiplerini Buldu: İşte Tüm Kazananlar

Bu yıl 93.'sü düzenlenen Oscar Ödülleri, dünyanın farklı yerlerinde kurulan stüdyolarda düzenlenen törenlerle sahiplerine kavuştu.

Beyaz perdenin en prestijli ödüllerinden olan Oscar Ödülleri, bu gece 93.'sü düzenlenen törenle sahiplerini buldu. Dünyanın farklı yerlerinde kurulan stüdyolarda eşzamanlı olarak gerçekleştirilen tören, pandemi nedeniyle eski ihtişamından oldukça uzakta olsa da milyonlarca sinemasever tarafından merakla takip edildi.

Tören kapsamında 'En İyi Film', 'En İyi Erkek Oyuncu', 'En İyi Kadın Oyuncu' ve 'En İyi Yönetmen' de dahil olmak üzere tam 23 farklı dalda ödüller dağıtıldı. Bu yılki kazananların listesi ise şu şekilde:

2021 Oscar Ödülleri'ni Kazananlar:

En iyi film:

Nomadland

Kazanan: Nomadland

Diğer adaylar:

  • The Father
  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Mank
  • Minari
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

En iyi erkek oyuncu:

Anthony Hopkins

Kazanan: Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Diğer adaylar:

  • Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Gary Oldman - Mank
  • Steven Yeun - Minari

En iyi kadın oyuncu:

Nomadland

Kazanan: Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Diğer adaylar:

  • Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Andra Day - The United States vs Billie Holiday
  • Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
  • Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu:

Daniel Kaluuya

Kazanan: Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Diğer adaylar

  • Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Leslie Odom Jr - One Night in Miami…
  • Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
  • Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu:

Youn Yuh-jung

Kazanan: Youn Yuh-jung - Minari

Diğer adaylar:

  • Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
  • Olivia Colman - The Father
  • Amanda Seyfried - Mank

En iyi yönetmen:

Chloe Zhao

Kazanan: Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

Diğer adaylar:

  • Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
  • David Fincher - Mank
  • Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
  • Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
En iyi uyarlama senaryo:

The Father

Kazanan: The Father

Diğer adaylar:

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Nomadland
  • One Night in Miami…
  • The White Tiger

En iyi özgün senaryo:

Promising Young Woman

Kazanan: Promising Young Woman

Diğer adaylar:

  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Minari
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

En iyi animasyon:

Soul

Kazanan: Soul

Diğer adaylar:

  • Onward
  • Over the Moon
  • A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
  • Wolfwalkers

En iyi belgesel:

My Octopus Teacher

Kazanan: My Octopus Teacher

Diğer adaylar:

  • Collective
  • Crip Camp
  • The Mole Agent
  • Time

Yabancı dilde en iyi film:

Another Round

Kazanan: Another Round

Diğer adaylar:

  • Better Days
  • Collective
  • The Man Who Sold His Skin
  • Quo Vadis, Aida?

En iyi sinematografi:

Mank

Kazanan: Mank

Diğer adaylar:

  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • News of the World
  • Nomadland
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7
En iyi kostüm tasarımı:

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Kazanan: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Diğer adaylar:

  • Emma
  • Mank
  • Mulan
  • Pinnochio

En iyi film kurgusu:

Sound of Metal

Kazanan: Sound of Metal

Diğer adaylar:

  • The Father
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

En iyi makyaj ve saç tasarımı:

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Kazanan: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Diğer adaylar:

  • Emma
  • Hillbilly Elegy
  • Mank
  • Pinocchio

En iyi özgün müzik:

Soul

Kazanan: Soul

Diğer adaylar:

  • Da 5 Bloods
  • Mank
  • Minari
  • News of the World

En iyi özgün şarkı:

Fight for you

Kazanan: "Fight for You" - Judas and the Black Messiah

Diğer adaylar:

  • "Hear My Voice" - The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • "Husavik" - Eurovision Song Contest
  • "Io Si (Seen)" - The Life Ahead
  • "Speak Now" - One Night in Miami...

En iyi prodüksiyon tasarımı:

Mank

Kazanan: Mank

Diğer adaylar:

  • The Father
  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • News of the World
  • Tenet
En iyi ses kurgusu:

Sound of Metal

Kazanan: Sound of Metal

Diğer adaylar:

  • Greyhound
  • Mank
  • News of the World
  • Soul

En iyi görsel efekt:

Tenet

Kazanan: Tenet

Diğer adaylar:

  • Love and Monsters
  • The Midnight Sky
  • Mulan
  • The One and Only Ivan

En iyi kısa animasyon:

If Anything Happens I Love You

Kazanan: If Anything Happens I Love You

Diğer adaylar:

  • Burrow
  • Genius Loci
  • Opera
  • Yes-People

En iyi kısa belgesel:

Colette

Kazanan: Colette

Diğer adaylar:

  • A Concerto Is a Conversation
  • Do Not Split
  • Hunger Ward
  • A Love Song for Latasha
En iyi kısa film:

two distant strangers

Kazanan: Two Distant Strangers

Diğer adaylar:

  • Feeling Through
  • The Letter Room
  • The Present
  • White Eye
