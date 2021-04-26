Beyaz perdenin en prestijli ödüllerinden olan Oscar Ödülleri, bu gece 93.'sü düzenlenen törenle sahiplerini buldu. Dünyanın farklı yerlerinde kurulan stüdyolarda eşzamanlı olarak gerçekleştirilen tören, pandemi nedeniyle eski ihtişamından oldukça uzakta olsa da milyonlarca sinemasever tarafından merakla takip edildi.
Tören kapsamında 'En İyi Film', 'En İyi Erkek Oyuncu', 'En İyi Kadın Oyuncu' ve 'En İyi Yönetmen' de dahil olmak üzere tam 23 farklı dalda ödüller dağıtıldı. Bu yılki kazananların listesi ise şu şekilde:
2021 Oscar Ödülleri'ni Kazananlar:
En iyi film:
Kazanan: Nomadland
Diğer adaylar:
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
En iyi erkek oyuncu:
Kazanan: Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Diğer adaylar:
- Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Gary Oldman - Mank
- Steven Yeun - Minari
En iyi kadın oyuncu:
Kazanan: Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Diğer adaylar:
- Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day - The United States vs Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
- Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu:
Kazanan: Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Diğer adaylar:
- Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Leslie Odom Jr - One Night in Miami…
- Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu:
Kazanan: Youn Yuh-jung - Minari
Diğer adaylar:
- Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman - The Father
- Amanda Seyfried - Mank
En iyi yönetmen:
Kazanan: Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
Diğer adaylar:
- Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
- David Fincher - Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
- Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
En iyi uyarlama senaryo:
Kazanan: The Father
Diğer adaylar:
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami…
- The White Tiger
En iyi özgün senaryo:
Kazanan: Promising Young Woman
Diğer adaylar:
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
En iyi animasyon:
Kazanan: Soul
Diğer adaylar:
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Wolfwalkers
En iyi belgesel:
Kazanan: My Octopus Teacher
Diğer adaylar:
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The Mole Agent
- Time
Yabancı dilde en iyi film:
Kazanan: Another Round
Diğer adaylar:
- Better Days
- Collective
- The Man Who Sold His Skin
- Quo Vadis, Aida?
En iyi sinematografi:
Kazanan: Mank
Diğer adaylar:
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
En iyi kostüm tasarımı:
Kazanan: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Diğer adaylar:
- Emma
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinnochio
En iyi film kurgusu:
Kazanan: Sound of Metal
Diğer adaylar:
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
En iyi makyaj ve saç tasarımı:
Kazanan: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Diğer adaylar:
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Mank
- Pinocchio
En iyi özgün müzik:
Kazanan: Soul
Diğer adaylar:
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the World
En iyi özgün şarkı:
Kazanan: "Fight for You" - Judas and the Black Messiah
Diğer adaylar:
- "Hear My Voice" - The Trial of the Chicago 7
- "Husavik" - Eurovision Song Contest
- "Io Si (Seen)" - The Life Ahead
- "Speak Now" - One Night in Miami...
En iyi prodüksiyon tasarımı:
Kazanan: Mank
Diğer adaylar:
- The Father
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- News of the World
- Tenet
En iyi ses kurgusu:
Kazanan: Sound of Metal
Diğer adaylar:
- Greyhound
- Mank
- News of the World
- Soul
En iyi görsel efekt:
Kazanan: Tenet
Diğer adaylar:
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
En iyi kısa animasyon:
Kazanan: If Anything Happens I Love You
Diğer adaylar:
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- Opera
- Yes-People
En iyi kısa belgesel:
Kazanan: Colette
Diğer adaylar:
- A Concerto Is a Conversation
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- A Love Song for Latasha
En iyi kısa film:
Kazanan: Two Distant Strangers
Diğer adaylar:
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- White Eye