10 Aralık'ta düzenlenecek The Game Awards 2026 adayları açıklandı ve tam sekiz adaylıkla GTA 6 zirveye yerleşti.

Oyun dünyasının en prestijli ödül törenlerinden biri olan The Game Awards 2026 için heyecan dorukta. 2026 yılının en iyi yapımlarını onurlandıracak ve yeni fragmanlara ev sahipliği yapacak olan dev tören, 10 Aralık'ta Los Angeles'taki Peacock Theater'da gerçekleştirilecek ve canlı olarak yayınlanacak. Küresel medya kuruluşları ve içerik üreticilerinden oluşan jürinin oylarıyla belirlenen yılın en iyi oyunları resmen duyuruldu.

Bunlar da İlginizi Çekebilir

İçerikten Görseller × + − ‹ ›

Bu yılki adaylık listesine sekiz farklı kategoride aday gösterilen GTA 6 damgasını vurdu. Onu altışar adaylıkla Control Resonant ve Resident Evil Requiem takip ederken, Phantom Blade Zero ise beş adaylıkla dikkat çekici bir başarı yakaladı. Ayrıca Big Walk, 007 First Light ve The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time yeniden yapımı da dörder adaylık alarak gecenin iddialı yapımları arasına adını yazdırdı.

İçerikten Görseller × + − ‹ ›

The Game Awards 2026 adayları

Yılın oyunu

007 First Light

Control Resonant

GTA 6

Phantom Blade Zero

Resident Evil Requiem

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

En iyi oyun yönetimi

Control Resonant

GTA 6

Phantom Blade Zero

Pragmata

Resident Evil Requiem

En iyi hikâye anlatımı

007 First Light

Control Resonant

GTA 6

Resident Evil Requiem

The Blood of Dawnwalker

En iyi sanat yönetimi

Control Resonant

GTA 6

Mouse P.I. For Hire

Phantom Blade Zero

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

En iyi müzik

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

GTA 6

Mixtape

Phantom Blade Zero

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

En iyi ses tasarımı

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Control Resonant

GTA 6

Resident Evil Requiem

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

En iyi performans

Patrick Gibson — 007 First Light

Angela Sant’Albano — Resident Evil Requiem

Liam McIntyre — Marvel’s Wolverine

Manni L. Perez — GTA 6

Rahul Kohli — Saros

En iyi etki yaratan oyun

Big Walk

Cairn

Forever Ago

Life is Strange Reunion

Lily’s World XD

Mixtape

En iyi devam eden oyun

Arc Raiders

Final Fantasy 14 Online

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

En iyi topluluk desteği

Crimson Desert

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Warframe

En iyi bağımsız oyun

Big Walk

Cairn

Denshattack

Mewgenics

Mina the Hollower

En iyi çıkış yapan bağımsız oyun

Dressmaker

Esoteric Ebb

Orbitals

Replaced

Silver Pines

En iyi mobil oyun

Arknights Endfield

Monster Hunter Outlanders

Neverness to Everness

Pokemon Champions

Where Winds Meet

En iyi VR/AR oyunu

Forefront

Into the Radious 2

Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow

En iyi aksiyon oyunu

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Gears of War: E-Day

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Phantom Blade Zero

Saros

En iyi aksiyon/macera oyunu

007 First Light

Control Resonant

GTA 6

Pragmata

Resident Evil Requiem

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

En iyi rol yapma oyunu

Final Fantasy Resonance

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Trails in the Sky: 2nd Chapter

En iyi dövüş oyunu

2XKO

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game

Invincible VS

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

My Hero Academia: All’s Justice

En iyi aile oyunu

Big Walk

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort

Pokemon Pokopia

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

En iyi simülasyon/strateji oyunu

Mewgenics

Planet Zoo 2

Pokemon Pokopia

Slay the Spire 2

Star Wars Zero Company

En iyi spor/yarış oyunu

EA Sports FC 27

Forza Horizon 6

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort

Screamer

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

En iyi çok oyunculu oyun

Big Walk

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

Gears of War: E-Day

Marathon

Meccha Chameleon

Orbitals

En iyi uyarlama

Cyberpunk Edgerunners: Season 2

Fallout: Season 2

Mortal Kombat 2

Resident Evil

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

En iyi kullanıcı üretimi

A Dream of Silence: Revamped — Baldur’s Gate 3

Create Aeronautics — Minecraft

NoPixel V — Grand Theft Auto Online

Star Wars Droid Tycoon — Fortnite

TTK Testing — Roblox

Yılın içerik üreticisi

Cdawg

Cellbit

IShowSpeed

LilSimsie

OhnePixel

Erişilebilirlikte yenilik

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced

Forza Horizon 6

Gears of War: E-Day

Marvel’s Wolverine

Rhythm Heaven Groove

En çok beklenen oyun

Fable

Final Fantasy 7: Revelation

God of War Laufey

Resident Evil: Veronica

The Witcher 4

En iyi espor oyunu

Counter Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

En iyi esporcu

Chovy

Donk

Erde

Yatoro

Zywoo

En iyi espor takımı