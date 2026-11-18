Oyun dünyasının en prestijli ödül törenlerinden biri olan The Game Awards 2026 için heyecan dorukta. 2026 yılının en iyi yapımlarını onurlandıracak ve yeni fragmanlara ev sahipliği yapacak olan dev tören, 10 Aralık'ta Los Angeles'taki Peacock Theater'da gerçekleştirilecek ve canlı olarak yayınlanacak. Küresel medya kuruluşları ve içerik üreticilerinden oluşan jürinin oylarıyla belirlenen yılın en iyi oyunları resmen duyuruldu.
Bu yılki adaylık listesine sekiz farklı kategoride aday gösterilen GTA 6 damgasını vurdu. Onu altışar adaylıkla Control Resonant ve Resident Evil Requiem takip ederken, Phantom Blade Zero ise beş adaylıkla dikkat çekici bir başarı yakaladı. Ayrıca Big Walk, 007 First Light ve The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time yeniden yapımı da dörder adaylık alarak gecenin iddialı yapımları arasına adını yazdırdı.
İçerikten Görseller
The Game Awards 2026 adayları
Yılın oyunu
- 007 First Light
- Control Resonant
- GTA 6
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
En iyi oyun yönetimi
- Control Resonant
- GTA 6
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Pragmata
- Resident Evil Requiem
En iyi hikâye anlatımı
- 007 First Light
- Control Resonant
- GTA 6
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
En iyi sanat yönetimi
- Control Resonant
- GTA 6
- Mouse P.I. For Hire
- Phantom Blade Zero
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
En iyi müzik
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- GTA 6
- Mixtape
- Phantom Blade Zero
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
En iyi ses tasarımı
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- Control Resonant
- GTA 6
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer
En iyi performans
- Patrick Gibson — 007 First Light
- Angela Sant’Albano — Resident Evil Requiem
- Liam McIntyre — Marvel’s Wolverine
- Manni L. Perez — GTA 6
- Rahul Kohli — Saros
En iyi etki yaratan oyun
- Big Walk
- Cairn
- Forever Ago
- Life is Strange Reunion
- Lily’s World XD
- Mixtape
En iyi devam eden oyun
- Arc Raiders
- Final Fantasy 14 Online
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
En iyi topluluk desteği
- Crimson Desert
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Warframe
En iyi bağımsız oyun
- Big Walk
- Cairn
- Denshattack
- Mewgenics
- Mina the Hollower
En iyi çıkış yapan bağımsız oyun
- Dressmaker
- Esoteric Ebb
- Orbitals
- Replaced
- Silver Pines
En iyi mobil oyun
- Arknights Endfield
- Monster Hunter Outlanders
- Neverness to Everness
- Pokemon Champions
- Where Winds Meet
En iyi VR/AR oyunu
- Forefront
- Into the Radious 2
- Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City
- Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow
En iyi aksiyon oyunu
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- Gears of War: E-Day
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Saros
En iyi aksiyon/macera oyunu
- 007 First Light
- Control Resonant
- GTA 6
- Pragmata
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
En iyi rol yapma oyunu
- Final Fantasy Resonance
- Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
- Trails in the Sky: 2nd Chapter
En iyi dövüş oyunu
- 2XKO
- Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game
- Invincible VS
- Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls
- My Hero Academia: All’s Justice
En iyi aile oyunu
- Big Walk
- Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
- Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
- Pokemon Pokopia
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
En iyi simülasyon/strateji oyunu
- Mewgenics
- Planet Zoo 2
- Pokemon Pokopia
- Slay the Spire 2
- Star Wars Zero Company
En iyi spor/yarış oyunu
- EA Sports FC 27
- Forza Horizon 6
- Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
- Screamer
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer
En iyi çok oyunculu oyun
- Big Walk
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
- Gears of War: E-Day
- Marathon
- Meccha Chameleon
- Orbitals
En iyi uyarlama
- Cyberpunk Edgerunners: Season 2
- Fallout: Season 2
- Mortal Kombat 2
- Resident Evil
- The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
En iyi kullanıcı üretimi
- A Dream of Silence: Revamped — Baldur’s Gate 3
- Create Aeronautics — Minecraft
- NoPixel V — Grand Theft Auto Online
- Star Wars Droid Tycoon — Fortnite
- TTK Testing — Roblox
Yılın içerik üreticisi
- Cdawg
- Cellbit
- IShowSpeed
- LilSimsie
- OhnePixel
Erişilebilirlikte yenilik
- Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced
- Forza Horizon 6
- Gears of War: E-Day
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- Rhythm Heaven Groove
En çok beklenen oyun
- Fable
- Final Fantasy 7: Revelation
- God of War Laufey
- Resident Evil: Veronica
- The Witcher 4
En iyi espor oyunu
- Counter Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
En iyi esporcu
- Chovy
- Donk
- Erde
- Yatoro
- Zywoo
En iyi espor takımı
- Gen.G — League of Legends
- Loud — Valorant
- Team Falcons — Counter Strike 2
- Team Falcons — Rocket League
- Team Spirit — Dota 2
- Team Vitality — Counter Strike 2