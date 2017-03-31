Xbox One'ın belki de fiyat-performans açısından en başarılı projesi "Geriye uyumluluğa" dünyanın en çok satan oyunlarından biri daha dahil oldu.

Microsoft Xbox One Geriye Uyumluluk Projesi için rahatlıkla oyun dünyasının en ekonomik ve zekice stratejilerinden biri sıfatını kullanabiliriz. Zira nerdeyse sıfır maliyetle, hem eski Xbox 360 oyunlarının satışına inanılmaz katkıda bulunup onları tekrar Amazon.com listelerine sokuyor hem de Xbox One'ın satışlarını perçinliyor.

Söz konusu projenin son ürünü ise hala çok satanlar listesinde bulunan Far Cry 3 oldu. Sadece Far Cry 3 değil; onun genişleme paketi Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon da listeye dahil edildi. Eğer Xbox 360 platformunda oyuna sahipseniz, tek yapmanız gereken oyunu Xbox One ünitesine yerleştirmek. Aksi takdirde 20 Dolar karşılığında satın almanız da mümkün.

Peki Far Cry 3'ün de dahil olduğu bu listede hangi oyunlar mevcut? Biz de Xbox One'da oynayabileceğiniz tüm Xbox 360 oyunlarını tek tek sıralyoruz;

Xbox One'da Oynanabilen Xbox 360 Oyunları;