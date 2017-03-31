Microsoft Xbox One Geriye Uyumluluk Projesi için rahatlıkla oyun dünyasının en ekonomik ve zekice stratejilerinden biri sıfatını kullanabiliriz. Zira nerdeyse sıfır maliyetle, hem eski Xbox 360 oyunlarının satışına inanılmaz katkıda bulunup onları tekrar Amazon.com listelerine sokuyor hem de Xbox One'ın satışlarını perçinliyor.
Söz konusu projenin son ürünü ise hala çok satanlar listesinde bulunan Far Cry 3 oldu. Sadece Far Cry 3 değil; onun genişleme paketi Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon da listeye dahil edildi. Eğer Xbox 360 platformunda oyuna sahipseniz, tek yapmanız gereken oyunu Xbox One ünitesine yerleştirmek. Aksi takdirde 20 Dolar karşılığında satın almanız da mümkün.
Peki Far Cry 3'ün de dahil olduğu bu listede hangi oyunlar mevcut? Biz de Xbox One'da oynayabileceğiniz tüm Xbox 360 oyunlarını tek tek sıralyoruz;
Xbox One'da Oynanabilen Xbox 360 Oyunları;
- A Kingdom for Keflings
- A World of Keflings
- Aegis Wing
- Age of Booty
- Alan Wake
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Alien Hominid HD
- Altered Beast
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Arkanoid Live
- Army of Two
- Assassin's Creed
- Assassin's Creed II
- Assassin's Creed Revelations
- Assassin's Creed Rogue
- Asteroids & Deluxe
- AstroPop
- Aqua
- Babel Rising
- Banjo Kazooie: Nuts n Bolts
- Banjo Tooie
- Banjo Kazooie
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- Battlefield 3
- BattleBlock Theater
- Battlestations: Midway
- Bayonetta
- Beat'n Groovy
- Bejeweled 2
- Bejeweled 3
- Bellator: MMA Onslaught
- Beyond Good & Evil HD
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
- BioShock
- BioShock 2
- BioShock Infinite
- Bloodforge
- Blood Knights
- Blood of the Werewolf
- BloodRayne: Betrayal
- Blue Dragon
- Bomberman Live: Battlefest
- Boom Boom Rocket
- Borderlands
- Borderlands 2
- Bound by Flame
- Braid
- Brain Challenge
- Bully: Scholarship Edition
- Burnout Paradise
- Call of Duty 2
- Call of Duty 3
- Call of Duty: Black Ops
- Call of Duty: World at War
- Call of Juarez Gunslinger
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet
- Carcassonne
- Cars 2
- Castle Crashers
- Castlestorm
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Catherine
- The Cave
- Centipede & Millipede
- Clannad
- Comic Jumper
- Comix Zone
- Condemned
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Crazy Taxi
- Crystal Quest
- Crystal Defenders
- Dark Souls
- Dark Void
- Darksiders
- Darksiders II
- Daytona USA
- de Blob 2
- Dead Rising 2: Case West
- Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
- Dead Space
- Dead Space Ignition
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends
- Deathspank: Thongs of Virtue
- Defense Grid
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut
- Dig Dug
- Dirt 3
- Dirt Showdown
- Discs of Tron
- Disney Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
- Domino Master
- Doom
- Doom II
- Doom 3: BFG Edition
- Doritos Crash Course
- Double Dragon: Neon
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon's Lair
- DuckTales Remastered
- Duke Nukem: Manhattan Project
- Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
- Dungeon Siege III
- E4: Every Extend Extra Extreme
- Earthworm Jim HD
- Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- Encleverment Experiment
- Escape Dead Island
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry 3
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
- Feeding Frenzy
- Feeding Frenzy 2
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Flashback
- Flock
- Forza Horizon
- Fret Nice
- Frogger
- Frogger 2
- FunTown Mahjong
- Galaga
- Galaga Legions
- Galaga Legions DX
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Gatling Gears
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
- Golden Axe
- Go! Go! Break Steady
- Grand Theft Auto IV
- Grid 2
- Gripshift
- Guardian Heroes
- Gunstar Heroes
- Guwange
- Gyromancer
- Half-Minute Hero: Super Mega Neo Climax
- Halo: Reach
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo Wars
- Hardwood Backgammon
- Hardwood Hearts
- Hardwood Spades
- Haunted House
- Heavy Weapon
- Hexic 2
- Hexic HD
- Hitman: Absolution
- Hydro Thunder
- I Am Alive
- Ikaruga
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos
- Iron Brigade
- Jeremy McGrath's Offroad
- Jet Set Radio
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Joe Danger Special Edition
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Joust
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Juju
- Jurassic Park: The Game
- Just Cause 2
- Kameo
- Kane & Lynch 2
- Killer Is Dead
- The King of Fighters '98
- The King of Fighters 2002
- Lazy Raiders
- Left 4 Dead
- Left 4 Dead 2
- Lego Batman
- Lego Indiana Jones
- Lego Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Limbo
- Lode Runner
- Lost Odyssey
- Lumines Live!
- Luxor 2
- Mad Tracks
- Magic: The Gathering 2012
- Mars: War Logs
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 3
- The Maw
- Medal of Honor: Airborne
- Meet the Robinsons
- Mega Man 9
- Mega Man 10
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug XX
- Midway Arcade Origins
- Might & Magic Clash of Heroes
- Military Madness
- Mirror's Edge
- Missile Command
- Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine
- Monday Night Combat
- Monkey Island: SE
- Monkey Island 2: SE
- Moon Diver
- Motocross Madness
- Ms. Splosion Man
- Ms Pac-Man
- Mutant Blobs Attack
- Mutant Storm Empire
- MX vs. ATV Reflex
- N+
- NBA Jam: On Fire Edition
- Neogeo Battle Coliseum
- Nights Into Dreams
- Of Orcs and Men
- Omega Five
- Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
- Operation Flashpoint: Red River
- The Orange Box
- Outland
- Pac-Man
- Pac-Man C.E
- Pac-Man CE DX+
- Pac-Man Museum
- Peggle
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Phantasy Star II
- Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
- Pinball FX
- Planets Under Attack
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Poker Smash
- Portal: Still Alive
- Portal 2
- Prince of Persia
- Pure
- Putty Squad
- Puzzle Quest
- Puzzle Quest 2
- Puzzle Quest: Galactrix
- QIX++ Puzzlegeddon
- Rage
- Raskulls
- Rayman 3 HD
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Faction: Battlegrounds
- Rocket Knight
- R-Type Dimensions
- Runner 2
- Sacred 3
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row IV
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time & Space
- Sam & Max Save the World
- Samurai Shodown II
- Scarygirl
- Scrap Metal
- Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
- Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
- Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
- Shadow Complex
- Shadowrun
- Shadows of the Damned
- Shank 2
- Shred Nebula
- Shotest Shogi
- Silent Hill: Downpour
- Skate 3
- Skullgirls
- Skydive
- Small Arms
- Soltrio Solitaire
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
- Sonic & Knuckles
- Sonic CD
- Sonic The Fighters
- Sonic The Hedgehog
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2
- Sonic The Hedgehog 3
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode 1
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode II
- Soulcalibur
- Soulcalibur II
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Ark
- Space Giraffe
- Space Invaders Infinity Gene
- Spelunky
- The Splatters
- Splosion Man
- SSX
- Stacking
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
- Strania
- Street Fighter IV
- Stuntman: Ignition
- Super Meat Boy
- Supreme Commander 2
- Syberia
- Tekken 6
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2
- Texas Hold 'Em
- Ticket to Ride
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2
- Torchlight
- Tour de France 2009
- Tour de France 2011
- Toy Soldiers
- Toy Soldiers Cold War
- Toy Story 3
- Tower Bloxx Deluxe
- Trials HD
- Trine 2
- Tron: Evolution
- Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon
- Unbound Saga
- Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
- Wolfenstein 3D
- World Puzzle
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown
- Zuma
- Zuma's Revenge!