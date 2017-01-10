En İyi Sanal Gerçeklik (VR) Oyunları (2017)

1- Driveclub VR (PlayStation VR)
2- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (PlayStation VR)
3- Batman Arkham VR (PlayStation VR)
4- EVE: Valkyrie (PlayStation VR / HTC Vive / Oculus Rift)
5- Gran Turismo Sport (PlayStation VR)
6- Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope (HTC Vive / Oculus Rift)
7- Minecraft VR (Oculus Rift)
8- Star Wars: Trials on Tatooine (HTC Vive / Oculus Rift)
9- Elite: Dangerous (HTC Vive / Oculus Rift / OSVR)
10- Resident Evil 7 (PlayStation VR)
11- Farpoint (PlayStation VR)
12- Fallout 4 VR (HTC Vive)
13- Paranormal Activity (PlayStation VR / HTC Vive / Oculus Rift)
14- ARK: Survival Evolved (Oculus Rift)
15- DotA 2 (HTC Vive)
16- Keep Talking and Nobody Explode (PlayStation VR / HTC Vive / Oculus Rift / OSVR / Gear VR)
17- Subnautica (HTC Vive / Oculus Rift / OSVR)
18- Rise of the Tomb Raider (PlayStation VR)
19- Robinson: The Journey (PlayStation VR)
20- The Climb (Oculus Rift)
