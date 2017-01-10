En İyi Sanal Gerçeklik (VR) Oyunları (2017)
Sanal Gerçeklik dünyası 2017’de iyice popülerleşecekken sizler için şimdiden piyasaya çıkmış ya da çıkacak olan en iyi sanal gerçeklik oyunlarını listeliyoruz.

1- Driveclub VR (PlayStation VR)

2- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (PlayStation VR)

3- Batman Arkham VR (PlayStation VR)

4- EVE: Valkyrie (PlayStation VR / HTC Vive / Oculus Rift)

5- Gran Turismo Sport (PlayStation VR)

6- Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope (HTC Vive / Oculus Rift)

7- Minecraft VR (Oculus Rift)

8- Star Wars: Trials on Tatooine (HTC Vive / Oculus Rift)

9- Elite: Dangerous (HTC Vive / Oculus Rift / OSVR)

10- Resident Evil 7 (PlayStation VR)

11- Farpoint (PlayStation VR)

12- Fallout 4 VR (HTC Vive)

13- Paranormal Activity (PlayStation VR / HTC Vive / Oculus Rift)

14- ARK: Survival Evolved (Oculus Rift)

15- DotA 2 (HTC Vive)

16- Keep Talking and Nobody Explode (PlayStation VR / HTC Vive / Oculus Rift / OSVR / Gear VR)

17- Subnautica (HTC Vive / Oculus Rift / OSVR)

18- Rise of the Tomb Raider (PlayStation VR)

19- Robinson: The Journey (PlayStation VR)

20- The Climb (Oculus Rift)

VR, sanal gerçeklik, oculus rift, htc vive, playstation vr

